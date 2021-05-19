Thursday, May 20
WCC Yard Sale: The Woman’s Club of Charleston will host a yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1600 Virginia St., E., on Charleston’s East End. Funds raised from the sale will be used for maintenance to the clubhouse’s front entrance. More information is available by calling 304-552-8015.
Rabies Vaccine Clinic: The City of Charleston and Fix Charleston will host a free rabies clinic for Charleston dogs and cats at the Patrick Street Plaza, 1701 Fourth Ave. on Charleston’s West Side, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. A total of 100 rabies shots will be available. If all shots are allotted before the end of the clinic, vouchers will be given for future events. The drive-up clinic is open to Charleston residents and up to two shots will be given per family/vehicle. All dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed and masks must be worn. Fix Charleston will provide additional services, including parvo vaccinations, Bordetella, FVRPC and microchipping, for a fee. A second free rabies vaccine clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, at the Patrick Street Plaza location.
Friday, May 21
Miller Mobile Office: A representative from the office of Rep. Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) will meet with citizens from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Gateway Community Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers.
Race Amity Conference: The Bahá’ís of Charleston will host a Zoom link to the 2021 National Race Amity Conference, “A Centenary Celebration of People Striving to Bridge the Racial Divide,” commemorating America’s first Convention for Amity Between the Colored and White Races Based on Heavenly Teachings held May 21-23, 1921, at Howard University in Washington, D.C. The 2021 Race Amity Conference will empower participants to address challenging issues of race while celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Race Amity movement. Johnnetta Cole, Ph.D., president and CEO of the National Council of Negro Women and past president of Spelman College, will provide a keynote address as well as Howard Ross, author of “Everyday Bias,” and the Rev. Dr. Cornel West, philosopher, political activist and social critic. Also participating in the NRAC conference are actors Masud Olufani, Rainn Wilson and Peter Badgley; journalists Jesse Washington Celeste Headlee, Liz Cheng, and Devin Moore. The event will start broadcasting at 10 a.m. via a Zoom link that will be provided by contacting the Baha’is of Charleston at BahaisCharlestonWV@live.com or through the website, charlestonwvbahai.org.
First Responders’ Lunch: In appreciation for Nitro first responders and other city employees’ hard work, the WV Home Mission Ladies LIFT group will provide them with free “grab and go” lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 1109 Benamati Ave., Nitro. For more information, call 304-722-4754.
Saturday, May 22
Church Yard/Food Sales: Living Water Ministries, 919 Cross Lanes Drive, Cross Lanes, will have a yard sale, hot dog sale and bake sale, starting at 8 a.m. All proceeds will benefit missions.
Charleston Cleanup: A Team Up to Clean Up event will take place from 8 a.m. until noon, meeting at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. The City of Charleston, in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s Make It Shine Program, is hosting the neighborhood cleanup effort. Members of the public are encouraged to register to participate in the cleanup at charlestonwv.gov/cleanup or by calling 304-348-8174.
Hot Dog/Bake Sale: The Ladies LIFT Group will host a hot dog and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Loudendale Church of the Nazarene, 708 Cane Fork Road, Charleston.
Nitro Minicon: The Nitro Antique Mall and Third Floor Comics and Collectibles will host a free-admission, outdoor MiniCon convention from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The convention is expected to have 18 to 20 vendors of PoP-Cult, comic books, toys, art and related collectible items.The Charleston Cause-Players will cosplay as comic book characters during the event and have a photo booth on site for pictures with them. Cobra Scale RC will host a display and short-track RC truck crawler race. Caricature artist J.R. Earls will be on site offering his character art as well as hand-drawn, original art pieces. MiniCon will be held at the Living Memorial Park located at the corner of Second Avenue and 21st Street in Nitro.
HHHS Graduation Parade: An appreciation parade for the Herbert Hoover High School Class of 2021 will begin at noon in Clendenin. The parade will start at the Clendenin United Methodist Church, 121 Koontz Ave., and continue to U.S. 119 and the former Kmart parking lot. Parade lineup will get underway at 11 a.m.
S.A. Movie/Music Night: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will host a Community Day Music and Movie Night, beginning at 3 p.m. at St. Albans Roadside Park in St. Albans. The free event will include a DJ playing music, free pizzas and prizes, followed by music from Lo Jam and Lost Shaker of Salt. At dusk, the film “Night at the Museum Part 2” will be show. Food trucks and icy treats will be available for purchase. Those attending should bring a blanket or lawn chair. Social distancing will be enforced.
Vocal Recital: The Studio of Erika Hogge will present a free vocal recital by studio students, “An Afternoon at the Alban,” at 3:30 p.m. at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans.
Amateur Boxing: The Elk River Boxing Club will sponsor amateur USA Boxing and West Virginia Junior Olympics Tournament matches at the Elk River Rumble in the City event at the Quantum Sports Center, 419 58th St., S.E., Kanawha City. Doors open at 3 p.m. Bouts begin at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 each.
Marmet Music: The Street Players will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. Masks are required.