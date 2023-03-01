The submission deadline for Metro calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Thursday, March 2
- Marmet Start-Up Workshop: The Kanawha County Commission, Advantage Valley and the Charleston Area Alliance will sponsor a free small business start-up workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Marmet Town Hall, 9403 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Marmet.
- S.A. Parks & Rec Meeting: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. For more information, call 304-722-4625.
- Beta Sigma Phi: The Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority will meet at the St. Anthony Activities Building, 1000 Sixth St. on Charleston’s West Side. The executive board will meet at 6:45 p.m. and the regular business meeting, conducted by President Louisa Burdette, will begin at 7 p.m. All presidents and committee members need to attend. The guest chapter and hostess this month is Preceptor Alpha Nu. After the business meeting, the board will have a Special Call to elect a nominating committee. The board needs all new elected members submitted. There will be a discussion about the annual event scheduled for April 29.
- Master Gardeners Program: The West Virginia University Master Gardeners Program provides people interested in gardening with the opportunity to expand their knowledge and sharpen their skills by taking classes where they will learn about botany, plant disease, soil science, vegetable gardening, landscape design, and more. The Spring 2023 training series will run from March 2 to June 29. Classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m Thursdays. Over the course of the 17-session online training program, participants will receive 51 hours of instruction in topics including botany, plant propagation, entomology, pesticides and pest management, plant disease, soil science and nutritional management, turfgrass management, vegetable gardening, tree fruits, small fruit, pruning, landscape design, woody ornamentals, indoor plants, herbaceous plants, garden wildlife management, and West Virginia native plants. Participants who pass a test and complete 40 hours of initial volunteer work will be named Master Gardeners. To learn more about the program and requirements for the classes and to register, go to extension.wvu.edu.
Friday, March 3
- Friday Night Jam Session: No Regrets will perform at the weekly Friday Night Jam Session at the Elk River Community and Education Center on Main Street in Elkview. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and younger will be admitted free. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information or directions to the community center, call 304-965-3722.
- ‘S.A. Has Talent’ Deadline: Friday, March 3, is the deadline for applications for the “St. Albans Has Talent” talent show’s open auditions to be held on Saturday, March 11, at St. Albans High School. The contest is open to all amateur performers 12 and older who reside within St. Albans’ 25177 zip code. The first 75 entries will be guaranteed an audition slot. For a full set of rules and to register, visit saparkswv.com/talent.
- ‘Little Women’: Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, will present Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” on stage at 7 p.m. “Little Women” will also be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children and seniors.
- W.Va. Trappers Association: The West Virginia Trappers Association will have its annual fur auction and rendezvous Friday, March 3, through Sunday, March 5, at the Gilmer County Recreation Center, 1365 Sycamore Run Road in Glenville. Vendors will be present throughout the weekend. Consignment for finished fur will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and continue through Saturday. No raw fur or ginseng will be consigned. The fur auction will get underway at 1 p.m. on Sunday. The board of directors meeting will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday. Daily admission is free. For more information, contact Jeremiah Whitlatch at 304-916-3329 or log onto www.wvtrappers.com.
Saturday, March 4
- S.A. Pancake Breakfast: A pancake breakfast will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. at American Legion Post #73, 1011 Pennsylvania Ave., St. Albans. Breakfasts cost $7 for adults and $4 for children.
- Dry Wall Basics: A “Dry Wall Basics — Hanging Pictures, Mirrors and Decorations” class will be conducted from 9 a.m. until noon at Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam, 815 Court St. in Charleston. The cost of the class is $15, which includes all materials. Financial aid is available to cover the workshop fee for extenuating circumstances. Seating is limited; pre-registration is required. Contact Janie Hamilton at janieham@hfhkp.org or 304-720-0141, ext. 18, to pre-register or about financial aid.
- Community Plant Swap: From 9 a.m. until noon, Heart + Hand at 212 D St. in South Charleston will have a community plant swap. Participants can swap, sell, trade, or buy plants, seeds, seedlings, and flowers. Master Gardeners Caryle Snyder and Dan Brammer will host the free event. For more information, phone 304-989-7609 or email volunteers@hhomwv.org.
- Nitro Craft/Vendor Show: The Nitro High School Showcats Show Choir will host a craft and vendor show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nitro High School. Vendor/craft tables can be reserved for $30 each. To request space or receive more information, email ShowcatsVendorFair@gmail.com.
- WVSU Engineering Day: West Virginia State University will present WVSU Engineering Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hamblin Hall on the Institute campus. Middle and high school students can participate in a variety of free, hands-on activities. For more information, call 304-766-3087 or 304-204-4362.
- GKV Homeschool Expo: Community representatives will be available to share information and resources with new and existing homeschooling families at the 2023 Greater Kanawha Valley Homeschool Expo. The free expo will include information about the numerous educational, recreational and extracurricular opportunities that are offered in the area. A table will also be available for a curriculum swap. The expo will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Maranatha Fellowship on Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. For more information, email apitonak@yahoo.com or call/text 304-881-2227.
- Historical Society Open House: The St. Albans Historical Society will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans.
- Sissonville Critter Dinner: North Hills Baptist Church at 6108 Hills Lane in Sissonville (Charleston) will host its annual critter dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4. There will also be an archery demonstration at 4 p.m.
- Syrup Farm Tour: The St. Albans Historical Society is sponsoring a tour of the 175-year-old Ronk Family Maple Syrup Farm from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. The farm is located at 725 Whispering Pines in Alum Creek. Participants are also invited to meet at Bogey’s in Tornado for lunch at noon. The cost of the tour is free (excluding the optional lunch). RSVPs are not required but appreciated; contact Denise Cyrus by Saturday, March 4, at deniseash73@gmail.com or call 304-206-1974.
- Tannahill Weavers Concert: As part of the seventh Celtic Calling celebration in downtown Charleston, the Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance (FOOTMAD) will present Tannahill Weavers, a legendary trad group based in Paisley, Scotland, at 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theater/Resurrection Church, 123 Summers St., Charleston. The Tannahill Weavers will be making their eighth FOOTMAD appearance. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for age 60 and older, and $10 for students. Patrons under age 13 and AmeriCorps VISTA volunteers are admitted free. Advance tickets are recommended, available online or by phone. For more information or tickets, follow FOOTMAD on Facebook, call 304-729-4382 or visit FOOTMAD.org. The program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Division of Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.
- Barboursville Bluegrass Show: The Lincoln and Heather Mash Band will perform a bluegrass concert at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville, starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call 304-743-5749.
Sunday, March 5
- Kanawha Trail Club: The Kanawha Trail Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. to hike the Kudlak’s Kut and Super Sizemore trails at Meeks Mountain in Hurricane. The hike is approximately four miles, on moderate hills. Hikers should meet at Hurricane City Park at the parking lot to the left of the entrance.
- PipeSounds Concert: “Red, White & Blue, A Music Tribute to America” will be presented as the last PipeSounds organ concert of the season at 3 p.m. at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. David Wickerham, from Crystal Falls, Michigan, will be the guest artist performing on the church’s Harrah Symphonic Organ. The concert will showcase popular music from the American Songbook with hit tunes by composers such as George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, and Cole Porter, as well as patriotic, jazz, and ragtime selections. Tickets can be purchased at the church or at the door. Tickets are $15 for adults; students will be admitted free. The PipeSounds Organ Concert Series is sponsored by the Putnam County Bank.
- Rhonda’s Closet: Offering free gowns and accessories for the spring formal/prom season, Rhonda’s Closet is open from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6823 Sissonville Drive in Charleston. For more information, call Julia Black at 304-389-4604 or visit the Rhonda’s Prom Dress Closet page on Facebook.
Monday, March 6
- Science/Engineering Fair: The West Virginia Science and Engineering Fair will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The fair acts as an entry point for West Virginia high school students to qualify the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. Middle school students can qualify for the Broadcom MASTERS competition and the Lemelson Early Inventor Prize.
- Library Author Visit: Children’s author Linda Weaver Hunt will speak at 4 p.m. at the Putnam County Library in Hurricane. She will share some of her stories from her books with patrons, who can make a craft relating to her stories afterward.
Tuesday, March 7
- K.V. Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 6 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. For more information, phone 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
- ‘St. Albans Writes’: “St. Albans Writes” is a speaker series presented on the first Tuesday of each month at the St. Albans Branch Library, 602 Fourth St. in St. Albans. The series features authors who live in St. Albans or who are St. Albans High School graduates. At 6 p.m., author Dr. Joseph Wyatt will speak, discussing his career in forensic psychology. Wyatt’s presentation will include a slide show with photographs from several of his more memorable murder cases which are described in his book, “The Breaking Point Killing.” Copies of the book will be for sale for $15.
- ‘Moana Jr.’: The DuPont Middle School Chorus will present “Disney’s Moana Jr.” at 7 p.m. at DuPont Middle School, 1 Panther Way in Malden. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for students and seniors. It will also be presented at the school at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.