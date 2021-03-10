Thursday, March 11
Ellis Park Meeting: A public meeting will get underway at 5:30 p.m. to discuss plans for the 2021 season at Ken Ellis Memorial Park on Campbells Creek Drive in Campbells Creek. The meeting will take place at the park’s shelters.
Friday, March 12
Plant a Flower Day: The Elk Valley Branch Library, 313 Crossings Mall, Elkview, will host a free Plant a Flower Day program from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Patrons can stop by the library and pick up a flower planting kit to take home. All materials will be provided.
‘All in the Timing’: Mountain Roots Community Theatre will present “All in the Timing” by David Ives, a collection of six, short comedic pieces, at 8 p.m. today, 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 14. Tickets are available at the door or online at mountainrootstheatre.org. Mountain Roots Community Theatre is located at 2700 East Dupont Ave. (Quincy Center, Fastenal Building), Belle. For more information, phone 681-264-0776.
Saturday, March 13
WVIS Zoom Program: The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality will present a Zoom program, “Living into Change: Dynamics of the New Normal,” from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sister Carole Riley will lead the program, in which participants will explore 10 strategies for applying Cognitive Behavioral Therapy while investigating the dynamics of change. CEUs will be available for qualifying participants. The cost of the program is $50, which includes materials and a certificate; scholarships are available. For more information or to register, call 304-345-0926 or email wvisreg@aol.com.
Kids’ Outdoor Day: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a community outdoor day for kids at St. Albans Roadside Park in St. Albans, weather permitting. The event will be open from 3 to 4:15 p.m. for kindergarten through third grade students and 4:30 to 6 p.m. for fourth through sixth grade students. A DJ will play music. Pizza and refreshments will be provided, as will games, crafts, and prizes. Social distancing will be required.
Sunday, March 14
Church Reopening: East Nitro United Baptist Church, located at the corner of Washington Avenue and Elm Street in Nitro, will reopen its doors for 11 a.m. worship services. Attendees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Monday, March 15
FeastivALL To-Go: The FeastivALL To-Go fundraiser will be underway today and Tuesday, March 16. To-go orders will include a three-course, gourmet meal from 1010 Bridge and Chef Paul Smith; a beer and wine pairing selected by Rich Ireland and John Brown; and a handcrafted item with each course from a FestivALL Art Fair artisan. Tickets are $125 for pick-up orders and $150 for delivery within a 10-mile radius. For tickets or further information, go to festivallcharleston.com.
Wednesday, March 17
‘Three Things:’ FestivALL will present its “Three Things” monthly speaker series from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in a virtual format. This episode will feature Lt. David Payne of the Charleston Police Department, artist Kayleigh Phillips, and drummer Stephen Barker. To purchase tickets, go to festivallcharleston.com.
Saturday, March 20
Spring Bazaar/Hot Dogs: The Kanawha Chapter of Child Evangelism Fellowship will host a spring bazaar and hot dog sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Dunbar Church of the Nazarene gymnasium. Vendors and crafters can rent space at $20 per table plus one donated item to be sold by CEF as part of its fundraiser to serve children in Kanawha, Clay, and Boone counties. Call 304-346-8753 to rent vendor space or to receive additional information.
Tuesday, March 23
S.C. Business After Hours: Pollen8 will host the next South Charleston Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours program. It will be presented free and virtually from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Register and receive log-in information at southcharlestonchamber.org.
Thursday, March 25
ACES Kindergarten Registration: Alum Creek Elementary School will have kindergarten registration. To make an appointment or receive more information, call 304-348-1935.
River/Outdoor Recreation Webinar: Advantage Valley will present a FASTER WV webinar, “River & Outdoor Recreation Opportunities,” at 6 p.m. The free, one-hour webinar will discuss river and outdoor recreation/lodging business opportunities available in the region. Participants will also learn about business coaching, online classes, and loan funding. For registration information, visit advantagevalley.com or the Facebook page, @advantagevalleywv.
Saturday, April 3
S.A. Easter Egg Hunt: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will host a free Easter Egg hunt at 11 a.m. at St. Albans City Park.