Wednesday, Nov. 17
Socializing Through Play Bingo: Socializing Through Play Bingo Day, for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities and their caretakers, will be held at the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave., Charleston, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. For further information, call the NCCC at 304-348-6884.
Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
Thursday, Nov. 18
St. Albans Goodwill: The newly renovated St. Albans Goodwill store is scheduled to have its grand opening at 9 a.m., next to the St. Albans Kroger supermarket.
RCCR Beans/Cornbread Dinner: The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal will serve its 25th annual Beans and Cornbread Dinner fundraiser. To-go dinners can be picked up from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 900 Washington St., E., Charleston. The menu includes beans, cornbread, potatoes, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, coleslaw and a sampling of desserts. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at the event, at www.rccr.org or by calling 304-346-6398.
COVID-19 Testing: Free, Drive-through COVID-19 tests will be available from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. Pre-registration is requested, but not required, at wv.getmycovidresult.com.
Fayette Plan Forums: A public forum to discuss the Fayette County Comprehensive Plan and its proposals will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. For more information, visit hla.fyi/FayetteCounty.
ACC Prize Bingo: Sponsored by Vandalia Home Inspections, the Appalachian Children’s Chorus’ Prize Bingo event will be held at Rock City Cake Company, 205 Capitol St., Charleston, at 6 p.m. The early bird ticket price is $20 per person; tickets are $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at app.donorview.com/qOkq7. For each ticket, the purchasers will receive 10 Bingo cards. Extra cards, daubers and concessions will be available for purchase at the event. The grand prize for the evening will be a Nintendo Switch. A 50/50 raffle will be offered. Kennie Bass will be the emcee. Participants must be at least 18 years old to play the Bingo games. More information is available on the ACC Facebook page and website, wvacc.org; by emailing accinfo@wvacc.org or by calling 304-343-1111.
Pledge Ritual Banquet: The Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will have its annual Pledge Ritual Banquet at 6 p.m. at Harding’s Family Restaurant, 2772 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston. President Lily Crites will conduct the program with awards and rituals.”Beta Sigma Phi, 90 Years to Shine: 1931-2021” is the theme this year. All members and chapters are invited to attend by RSVPing Publicity Chairman Charlotte Bowling at 304-768-7261 or charlotte.bowling@gmail.com.
Needle Arts: Anyone interested in using a needle to create hand-stitched items, is encouraged to attend the Majestic Mountains Needle Arts meeting at 6:15 p.m. at the Dunbar Public Library, 301 12th St., in Dunbar. Members include beginning stitchers to accomplished artists specializing in a wide variety of needlework. Join us at our next meeting for fun, friendship and a shared love of stitching. MMNA meetings are held at 6:15 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Dunbar library. Members and visitors are invited to gather as early as 5:30 p.m. to socialize or enjoy open stitching prior to the meeting. Visit Facebook or MMNAEGA.com or email swan8354@aol.com for more information.
Thanksgiving Revival: Living Water Ministries, 919 Cross Lanes Drive, Cross Lanes, will have Thanksgiving revival services at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Nov. 21. Guest speakers will be Pastor Paul Chapman from Beckley Praise Church, Pastor Troy Campbell from Sylvester Full Gospel Tabernacle and Pastor Michael Martin, Living Water Ministries’ house pastor. The Living Water Ministries praise team will sing each evening along with special singing every evening.
Forest Webinar: The West Virginia State University Extension Service will present a free webinar on the topic of invasive species of concern to Appalachian forests, from 1 to 3 p.m. Those who participate will learn what an “invasive species” is and which to be on the lookout for in Appalachian forests. State and federal resources available for help with control and cost-sharing also will be discussed, along with how to report invasive species. Guest speaker Doug Jolley, plant pest regulatory officer for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s Plant Industry Division, will talk about control tactics for invasive herbaceous species that affect forest health. Rebekah Wallace, EDDMapS coordinator for the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health (or Bugwood, for short) at the University of Georgia, will talk about how to report invasive species using the EDDMapS website and EDDMapS smartphone app for iPhone and Android. Credits may be added for continuing education units or continuing forestry education. To register for the webinar, go to conta.cc/3D8f5XQ.
NCCC Zumba Classes: The North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave., Charleston, hosts Zumba classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Classes are suitable for all age levels and cost $5 per person. For more information or registration, phone 304-348-6884.
Gabriel Project: The Gabriel Project at Highlawn Presbyterian Church, 2501 Washington Ave., St. Albans, can provide needed items for infants preemie/newborn to 2T, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays. Other available items include formula, diapers/wipes, fall and winter clothing, bathing supplies and blankets. Portable cribs and car seats are available for a recommended but not required donation of $10. Park on the church’s side lot and call 304-727-7140 to request needed items. No income questions are asked. All West Virginia residents are eligible.
Marmet Dance Classes: Beginner and easy intermediate line dance and patterned partner dance classes are offered Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. The cost per class is $5 per person. For more information, contact class instructor Debbie Bird at 304-545-6377.
Friday, Nov. 19
Littles’ Storytime: First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will present its Littles’ Storytime program from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. The free program, for infants through age 5, accompanied by a parent or guardian, includes storytimes, light refreshments, games, crafts and playtime. CDC guidelines are being followed. The programs are offered each Friday. To sign up or obtain more information, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
Clendenin Senior Lunch Program: To mark the grand reopening of the senior lunch program at the Clendenin Community Center, a special Thanksgiving luncheon program will begin at 11 a.m. at the First Street center. Luncheon will be served at 11:30 a.m. The event is open to local seniors, along with others by invitation. Kanawha County Commissioners, Kanawha Valley Senior Services members and Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) have been invited to attend. RSVP to sabird77@yahoo.com or 304-548-4192.
Friday Night Jam: The Elk River Community and Education Center, 1058 Main St., Elkview, will host its Friday Night Jam session. Mark IV and Stephanie Moore will perform. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music commencing at 7 p.m. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information, call the Elk River Community and Education Center at 304-965-3722.
Baby Love Pantry: Cross Lanes United Methodist Church will open its Baby Love Pantry from 10:30 a.m. until noon. Participants can drive through the church’s lower parking lot at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes for free diapers and baby wipes and, if available, formula. The distribution is not income based, but some form of photo identification is required for the person obtaining supplies.
First Responders’ Luncheon: The WV Home Mission Ladies LIFT group invites all City of Nitro first responders and city employees to a special, free Thanksgiving appreciation luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church on Benamatti Avenue in Nitro.
SCMS Art Walk: Featuring works by South Charleston Middle School students, an Art Walk is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. at Cafe Appalachia, 206 D St., South Charleston. Works on display and for sale will include limited prints of local West Virginia landmarks, polymer clay pens and 3D, painted ornaments. Proceeds will benefit SCMS art and library programs. Cafe Appalachia will be hosting its Friendsgiving dinner during the event. For further information, email Jenna Hill at jrhill@mail.kana.k12.wv.us.
Family Fun Night: The North Charleston Community Center will host a Family Fun Night from 5 to 8 p.m. The free event is intended to bring families together for fun activities for the holidays and community fellowship. Partner organizations will provide turkey, ham and other food items, along with crafts, coats and blankets to give away to families in need. There will be a few raffles during the event, plus a photo booth with Scooby-Doo. For more information, call 304-348-6884.
Mystery Dinner Theater: The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce will host “Rat Pack & Poison!,” a mystery dinner theater presented by Murder and Merriment, at the Holiday Inn and Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., South Charleston, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $50 each, which includes admission, dinner buffet and live, interactive entertainment. Reservations are required. Register online at www.southcharlestonchamber.org or call 304-744-0051.
Saturday, Nov. 20
S.C. Clothes Closet: The Fifth Avenue Church of God in South Charleston will open its community clothes closet from 10 a.m. to noon. All clothes are free to those in need of good, clean clothing for men, women and children with no questions asked. Park in the E Street parking lot, enter the church through the E Street doors and follow the signs down the stairs. Patrons are asked to wear masks inside.
‘Christmas for a Cure’ Craft Show: Presented by the 3 Betties Foundation, the “Christmas for a Cure” craft show will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express-Civic Center in downtown Charleston. To find out about remaining vendor space or if you have other questions about the craft show, contact Matt at Eastwestcrafters@gmail.com.
Marmet Concert/Dance: Dixie Highway will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.
Fall Concert: The Opus Chorale of West Virginia, under the direction of David Donathan, will be giving their fall concert at 7 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, Quarrier and Morris streets, Charleston. The concert, entitled “Colors of Hope,” centers on the many ways people have dealt with living through a pandemic. The centerpiece of the program is the West Virginia premiere of Dutch composer Jacob de Haan’s choral work “Missa Brevis.” Tickets are $10 per person. Masks are required. Call 304-342-0193 for more information.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Marmet Thanksgiving Dinners: Thanksgiving dinners will be available to Marmet residents. To receive a dinner for your household, call 304-220-2527 and leave your name and phone number.
Concerts @ St. John’s: Concerts @ St. John’s will present Brazilian pianist Paulo Steinberg performing at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier St., Charleston. Admission is free; donations to support the series are welcome. Masks and proof of full COVID-19 vaccination are required. For more information, call 304-343-4355.
The Believers: The Believers will sing during the 6 p.m. service at Marlaing Gospel Tabernacle, 119 Virginia Ave., N., St. Albans.
Monday, Nov. 22
Walk 2 Wellness: A six-week walking challenge to wrap up 2021 will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. Two-mile walks will be held each week on the River Cities Urban Walking Trail on Monday evenings.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Festival Walking Tours: Walking tours of the St. Albans Festival of Lights will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Albans City Park. Free hayrides will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24. The Festival of Lights will be open to vehicular traffic from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 26 through Dec. 26 (closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). Admission to the festival is free; donations of money or nonperishable food items for local food banks will be accepted for those who wish to contribute them.