Wednesday, March 23
- Mindfulness Meditation Group: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation at The Mindfulness Tree meditation community online Wednesdays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The group meets for 45 minutes, and the session includes an opening meditation, group discussion and topics for the day. This group is open to all and is offered freely. For more information and to sign up, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
- Construction & Design EXPO: The 2022 West Virginia Construction and Design Exposition, a professional trade show, will be held Wednesday, March 23, and Thursday, March 24, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. EXPO is partnering with the West Virginia Department of Education to host a Reverse Job Fair on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Upper Lobby. The show is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday. A complete list of seminars, many offering free continuing education credits, and other show information is available on the EXPO website. Required registration is free at the show or online at www.wvexpo.com.
- Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
- Virtual Storytime: Kanawha County Public Library will host a virtual storytime on its Facebook page at 10:30 a.m.
- Senior Bingo/Lunch: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave., will offer bingo and prizes, beginning at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow the games. The menu includes Salisbury steak and gravy, parsleyed new potatoes, sliced carrots, Normandy mixed vegetables and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday, March 24
- Five-Word Story: Kanawha County Public Library will have its weekly Five-Word Story program on its Facebook page at 4 p.m.
- Square Dance Classes: Square dance classes are offered from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. For more information, call 304-389-4861 or 304-586-1131.
Friday, March 25
- First Chapter Friday: The Kanawha County Public Library will offer a sneak peek at a variety of chapter books at 3 p.m. on the KCPL Facebook page.
- CYAC Stage Show: The Contemporary Youth Arts Company will perform “The Stoner and the Pot Plane and Other Stories” by Dan Kehde at 7 p.m. Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26, at the Elk City Playhouse, 128 Washington St., W., Charleston. The performances are rated PG-13 for adult language and situations. Face masks are highly recommended unless circumstances improve. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors and are available at the door an hour prior to the production or online at cyacwv.showclix.com.
- Summer Arts Camp: Registration opens today for the 2022 Summer Arts Camp scheduled for July 18 through July 29 at Capital High School in Charleston. Not affiliated with Kanawha County Schools, the camp provides education in acting, dance, music and art for children and teenagers ages 3 through 18. For additional information, visit www.wvsummerartcamp.com, call 304-562-6657 or direct email correspondence to wvsummerartscamp@gmail.com.
Saturday, March 26
Indoor Yard Sale: Judso
- n Baptist Church, 320 East 8th St. in Belle, will host a large indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Available items will include furniture, small kitchen appliances, household and home décor items, bedding, toys, games, DVDs, CDs, books, costume jewelry, purses, and more. There will also be a hot dog sale during the yard sale. Proceeds from the sale will go to support church missions.
- S.C. Cleanup: The Kanawha County Commission will sponsor a spring 2022 community cleanup, starting at the corner of C Street and Fourth Avenue in South Charleston. The community cleanup will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program will conduct a free tire collection in conjunction with the South Charleston cleanup event. Individuals can dispose of up to 10 tires per person. The tires must be off the rims and only car and light-truck tires will be accepted. WVDEP officials request that individuals stay in their vehicles when dropping off their tires.
- Free Fitness Saturday: Never Give Up Fitness, 1101 Jefferson Road, South Charleston, will host a Free Fitness Saturday community event. A free cross-training class will be offered from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Free functional fitness and cardio classes will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a cookout. For more information, phone 304-380-7778.
- Shamrock Shuffle: Due to inclement weather on the originally scheduled March 12 date, the BridgeValley Shamrock Shuffle 5K run/walk has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. at BridgeValley Career and Technical Center, 2001 Union Carbide Drive in South Charleston. Registration is $30 per person and can be made via tristateracer.com. All proceeds benefit student scholarships through the BridgeValley Foundation. For more information, contact Alicia Syner at Alicia.Syner@bridgevalley.edu or 304-205-6746.
- EtO Open House: The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will host a community open house to provide information and update the public on its actions to address Ethylene Oxide (EtO) air emissions in the western areas of Kanawha County. The open house is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center, 2601 Fairlawn Ave., Dunbar. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Staff from different sections within the WVDEP’s Division of Air Quality will attend, along with staff members from the State Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Citizens will have the opportunity to meet with WVDEP staff and ask questions. A second introduction and overview will be given at approximately 12:30 p.m. Additional information about the meeting, EtO, and the steps the WVDEP has taken to address the issue are available on the WVDEP’s EtO webpage, dep.wv.gov.
- Family Storytime: Books, rhymes, and activities on various themes will be presented on the Kanawha County Public Library Facebook page at 2 p.m.
- Marmet Music/Dance: Rough Cut Country will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Monday, March 28
- St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company building, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. For more information, call 304-727-4062.
Tuesday, March 29
NCCC Zumba/Yoga: The North Charleston Community Center, 2007 Seventh Ave. in Charleston, hosts a Zumba class every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 to 6 p.m. A yoga class is conducted every Tuesday from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Both classes are taught by Licensed Zumba and Strong by Zumba instructor Monica Ashford. The classes are for all adult age levels. The cost for each class is $5 per person. Payment can be made in the NCCC office before the class begins.