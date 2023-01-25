The submission deadline for Metro calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- UC MBA Series: University of Charleston alumnus Justin Turner, COO at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, will discuss “Career Opportunities in Healthcare,” with a focus in rural communities, at the UC MBA Speaker Series presentation from noon to 1 p.m. in the Erma Byrd Gallery of Riggleman Hall on the UC campus. The presentation will also be available virtually. Lunch will be provided for those attending in person. To learn more or register for the event, visit econnections.ucwv.edu.
Friday, Jan. 27
- Montgomery Blood Drive: Montgomery General Hospital will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the second-floor staff room of the hospital at 401 Sixth Ave. in Montgomery. To schedule an appointment to donate or obtain more information about donating blood, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “mgh.”
- Friday Night Jam: Ruff Cut Country will perform at the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community and Education Center on Main Street in Elkview. Admission is $5 per person; children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Elk River Community and Education Canter at 304-965-3722.
- Executionist Concert: Executionist, a two-piece thrash metal group, will perform on stage at 7 p.m. at the Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle. Tickets will be $5 at the door.
- Kids’ Night Out: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will host a free Kids’ Night Out program at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for children in grades three through five. Activities will include games, face painting, music, prizes and free refreshments and popcorn while they last.
Saturday, Jan. 28
- SAPD Open House: A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the new St. Albans Police Department station, at 613 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans, will start at 10 a.m.
- Nitro Chili Cook-Off: The Nitro High School Air Force Jr. ROTC will conduct a chili cook-off fundraiser from noon until 3 p.m. in the Nitro High School commons, 1300 Park Ave. in Nitro. Chili entries cost $6 each. For more information, contact Aryanna Adkins at 304-545-2761.
- KSF Winter Walks: The 2023 Shirley Schweizer Winter Walks will begin at 1 p.m. at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. Participants should meet at the Kanawha State Forest Nature Center area. Soups and baked goods will be available in the Nature Center.
- Pride of Capital High Bingo: The Pride of Capital High Band Boosters will host bingo games at Capital High School, 1500 Greenbrier St. in Charleston. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and games will start at 6 p.m. Tickets in advance are $20 or, at the door, $25, for 20 games of bingo. Prizes, all valued at more than $100, will include an outdoor fire pit, a Keurig coffeepot, a Kate Spade purse, a Vera Bradley gift set, a $100 tattoo gift certificate, a Cuisinart food processor, a Ninja Foodi air fryer, and more. There will be additional, special games with prizes such as a 65-inch Smart TV, a weekend on the town, golf packages, a $250 Target gift card, and more. Lucky Number, 50/50, and Tips games will also be offered during the event. Concessions will be available to purchase. All proceeds will support the CHS band.
- Cupcake Festival Bingo: A West Virginia Cupcake Festival bingo event will take place at 6 until 9 p.m. at the Valley Park Conference Center in Hurricane. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 each if pre-purchased via west-virginia-cupcake-festival-inc.ticketleap.com or $35 at the door, with limited availability. Tickets include one bingo book for 20 games and six facings per game. Additional bingo books can be purchased for $10 (the books can only be purchased in addition to a ticket). Daubbers will be available to purchase for $2 each. The event will also include raffles, a 50/50 drawing and tips, and concessions. Proceeds from the event will benefit the West Virginia Cupcake Festival and the local children’s charitable causes the festival supports.
- Carnaval 2023: Carnaval 2023: Atlantis will be presented by the Ruth and Jo Stone Foundation at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. The 12th annual fundraiser supports the Clay Center’s ongoing operations and STEAM education programs. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org/carnaval.
Marmet Dances Postponed: Saturday evening dances at the Marmet Recreation Center are not being held in January, due to maintenance and upgrades being made at the center. Dances will resume in February.
Sunday, Jan. 29
- Kanawha Trail Club: The Kanawha Trail Club will host a hike along the new section of the of the Middle Ridge Trail and the Johnson Hollow Trail at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston at 1:30 p.m. The four-mile hike will involve a moderate climb and a steep descent. Participants should meet at the Johnson Hollow parking area.
Ukraine Benefit Concert: A “Neighbors Helping Friends: Concert for Ukraine” will be held in the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Music Museum, on the second floor of the Charleston Town Center, at 2 p.m. The concert will feature performances by Larry Groce, Michael Lipton, Julie Adams, Mark Bates, Ron Sowell, Alan Griffith, Alex Kapin, and Steve Hill. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
Monday, Jan. 30
- Blood Drives: American Red Cross blood drives will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., S.W., South Charleston; 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Albans High School, 2100 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans; and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Buffalo High School, 19005 Charleston Road, Buffalo. To make an appointment or receive more information, go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
- Bus Driver Training: Kanawha County Schools will host school bus driver trainings, beginning Monday, Jan. 30. Visit KCSBusDrivers.com or call 304-348-6616 to receive more information.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
- Library Recycling Program: As part of its STEMuary series of programs in January and February, the Putnam County Main Library, 4219 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane, will host a free Plastic Bag Recycling program at 10 a.m. (A second Plastic Bag Recycling program will also be offered at 10 a.m. on Feb. 9.) Call 304-757-7307 for additional information about the STEMuary series.
- WVSU Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the West Virginia State University Student Union in Institute. For more information, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to RedCrossBlood.org.
- Financial Foundations Workshop: The Putnam County Main Library, in collaboration with Bringing Back the Village and Putnam CREW, will present a Financial Foundations workshop at 6 p.m. Designed for teenagers and adults, the free workshop will address the basics of credit, including how to check your credit score, how to improve it and why it matters. The Putnam County Main Library is located at 4219 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane. For more information, phone 304-757-7307.
- Healthy Hearts Program: The South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave. in South Charleston, will host a free, family-friendly Healthy Hearts program from 6:30 until 7:15 p.m. An American Heart Association representative will discuss heart health, help participants hear their heartbeats, and cover some CPR basics. For more information, visit scplwv.org or the SCPL’s Facebook page.
- ‘The Book of Mormon:’ “The Book of Mormon” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. For tickets or more information, go to theclaycenter.org or call 304-561-3570.