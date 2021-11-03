Wednesday, Nov. 3
Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
BVCTC Public Forum: BridgeValley Community and Technical College will host a public forum regarding the school’s presidential search at 4:15 p.m. in Davis Hall, 619 Second Ave., on the Montgomery campus.
Thursday, Nov. 4
Mountain Mission Christmas Sale: Mountain Mission’s annual, three-day Christmas sale will take place Thursday, Nov. 4, through Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1620 Seventh Ave. in Charleston. Hundreds of holiday items will be available for purchase, including trees, wreaths, ornaments, lights and gifts. Sale hours will be 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Proceeds from the sale will also benefit the Mountain Mission Christmas Basket program.
Women’s Club Sale: The Woman’s Club of Charleston will celebrate the 2021 season with a sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1600 Virginia St., E., Charleston. For sale will be fall and Christmas decorations, winter and holiday clothing, linens and household and various miscellaneous items. Proceeds will go to repair the main entrance to the clubhouse.
COVID-19 Testing: Free, Drive-through COVID-19 tests will be available from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. Tests will also be offered at the same hours on Thursday, Nov. 11, and Thursday, Nov. 18. Pre-registration is requested, but not required, at wv.getmycovidresult.com.
Food Drive Walk: A “Pack the Pantry with Good Buddy Jimmy” food drive and neighborhood walk are scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Donations of nonperishable food items will be accepted and appreciated. Participants should meet behind St. Albans High School for the walk.
‘Putting It Together’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present “Putting It Together” at 7:30 p.m. at the former Clendenin Middle School, 107 Koontz Ave. in Clendenin. Admission is free. “Putting It Together” features songs from 13 Stephen Sondheim musicals.
Beta Sigma Phi: Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet on Charleston’s West Side. The executive board meets at 6:45 p.m. and regular business meeting begins at 7 p.m, conducted by president Lily Crites. All presidents and committee members need to attend. For more information, contact Charlotte Bowling at 304-768-7261 or charlotte.bowling@gmail.com.
NCCC Zumba Classes: The North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave., Charleston, hosts Zumba classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Classes are suitable for all age levels and cost $5 per person. For more information or registration, phone 304-348-6884.
Gabriel Project: The Gabriel Project at Highlawn Presbyterian Church, 2501 Washington Ave., St. Albans, can provide needed items for infants premie/newborn to 2T, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays. Other available items include formula, diapers/wipes, fall and winter clothing, bathing supplies and blankets. Portable cribs and car seats are available for a recommended but not required donation of $10. Park on the church’s side lot and call 304-727-7140 to request needed items. No income questions are asked. All West Virginia residents are eligible.
Marmet Dance Classes: Beginner and easy intermediate line dance and patterned partner dance classes are offered Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. The cost per class is $5 per person. For more information, contact class instructor Debbie Bird at 304-545-6377.
Friday, Nov. 5
Littles’ Storytime: First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will present its Littles’ Storytime program from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. The free program, for infants through age 5, accompanied by a parent or guardian, includes storytimes, light refreshments, games, crafts and playtime. CDC guidelines are being followed. The programs are offered each Friday. To sign up or obtain more information, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
Friday Night Jam: The Elk River Community and Education Center, 1058 Main St. in Elkview, will host its Friday Night Jam session, with No Regrets and Bill Wymer scheduled to perform the music. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music commencing at 7 p.m. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information, call the Elk River Community and Education Center at 304-965-3722.
‘Little Women’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present “Little Women” at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Reserved seats are $25 and $30 and can be purchased in advance at theclaycenter.org.
‘The Viewing Room’: Mountain Roots Community Theatre will present a stage comedy, “The Viewing Room,” at 8 p.m. Other performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6; Friday, Nov. 12; and Saturday, Nov. 13, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 14. The theater is located at 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle. For tickets or more information, call 681-264-0776 or visit mountainrootstheatre.org.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Rummage/Food Sales: Rummage, hot dog and bake sales will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Green Valley Church of God, 518 Green Valley Drive, St. Albans. All clothing and shoes in the rummage sale are free. Hot dogs can be ordered in advance by calling 304-727-7940.
Flea Market/Food Sale: Roxalana Gospel Tabernacle will have a flea market, hot dog and barbecue sale and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Activity Building at 115 Steele St., Dunbar.
Santa Shoppe/Sales: A cookie sale, hot dog sale and Santa Shoppe will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Wesley Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Ave., South Charleston. Cookies will cost 50 cents each or $5 per dozen.
S.A. Pancake Breakfast: Prior to the St. Albans Veterans Day Parade, a pancake breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. at American Legion St. Albans Post 73.
S.A. Veterans’ Parade: The 2021 St. Albans Veterans Parade is scheduled, with lineup at 9:30 a.m. and the parade beginning at 11 a.m. There is no fee to participate in the parade, but registration is required. Visit the “St. Albans Veterans Parade” Facebook page or email savetsparade@yahoo.com for more information or to register.
TMVFD Craft Show: The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department in Cross Lanes will host a craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crafters who would like to participate can register by going to www.tmvfd.com or calling Heather Kelley at 304-710-4132 or the fire department office at 304-776-7963 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. Registration for each 8-foot table is $15 for outside spots, $25 for inside spots and $30 for inside spots with electricity.
SHS Purse Bingo: The Department of Music at Sissonville High School, 6100 Sissonville Drive, Charleston, will host a Designer Purse Bingo event in the SHS gymnasium. Doors open at 11 a.m., with bingo games starting at noon. Tickets for bingo are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Raffle tickets for additional prizes, 50/50 and concessions will also be available. Masks are required inside of the school for everyone attending. For advance ticket purchases, contact a Music Department student, request a contact on the Facebook event (search for Designer Purse Bingo @ SHS) or call 304-561-1237.
Rand Hot Dogs: The Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand, will host its monthly hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hot dogs, BBQs, hot bologna sandwiches, with homemade desserts, chips and canned drinks will be available. Vendors can rent a table for $10 to show their wares. Call Ellen Carter at 304-925-9200 between 9 a.m. and noon daily to rent a table. The center’s thrift store will be open during the sale, as well. Additionally, volunteers are always needed for the hot dog sale and for the center and its grounds’ upkeep.
Fall Harvest Festival: Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 701 MacCorkle Ave., S.W., St. Albans, will have a Fall Harvest Carnival from 1 to 3 p.m. Attractions will include free carnival games, prizes, food and the Good News Llamas. For more information, call 304-727-9491.
Bahá’ís Holy Days Celebration: The Bahá’ís of Charleston will host a celebration for the Twin Holy Days of the Birth of Baha’u’llah and the Bab at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, on Zoom and 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, at Coonskin Park in Charleston. Baha’is celebrate the birth of Baha’u’llah, born in 1817, and the Bab in 1819, born only one day apart by reckoning on the Islamic calendar. The Bab announced the dawn of a new Day of God and Baha’u’llah opened the way for lasting world peace and justice based on the oneness of all religion and humanity’s true reality, the nobility of the soul. The Zoom event will feature stories of the origins of the Baha’i Faith in 19th century Persia. The Coonskin Park event will be a potluck picnic near the Peace Rose (by the playground and duck pond). For more information and links to the Zoom event, contact the Baha’is of Charleston at BahaisCharlestonWV@live.com or 304-982-3474.
SCHS BBQ Dinner/Choir Preview: The South Charleston High School Choral Department will host a BBQ dinner and fall musical preview at SCHS, 1 Eagle Way in South Charleston. The dinners will be served from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., with the show choir, vocal chorus and ensemble performances starting at 7 p.m. Provided by Ridgeview BBQ, the dinners will be $12 each and include BBQs, cole slaw, baked beans, potato salad, dessert and a drink. For more information, phone 304-766-0352.
Marmet Concert/Dance: Insured Sound will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.
Sunday, Nov. 7
Toys for Tykes Cruise-In: The Golden Oldies 32nd annual Toys for Tykes Cruise-In will be held, with registration starting at 10 a.m., in the Patrick Street Plaza parking lot in Charleston. The entry fee is one new toy. The cruise-in will include door prizes, a 50/50 drawing and dash plaques. For more information, phone 304-548-7115, 304-965-3200 or 304-273-2257.
TMVFD Photo Drive: The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department will have a photo fund drive from noon to 5 p.m. at the fire station, 5380 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes.
The Believers: The Believers will sing during the 6 p.m. service at Little Sandy Baptist Church on Little Sandy Road in Elkview.
Monday, Nov. 8
Home Electrical Workshop: Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam will host a fall home maintenance class at 815 Court St. in Charleston from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Master Electrician Mike Abernethy will lead a Home Electrical Workshop, where participants will learn about their home electrical systems for safety and family and property protection, as well as how and when to hire an electrician when necessary. Seating is limited for the classes; advance registrations are advised. The class costs $10 per person. To register or learn more about the classes or financial aid, contact Janie Hamilton at janieham@hfhkp.org or 304-720-0141, ext.18.
Radio Play Auditions: Mountain Roots Community Theatre in Belle will hold auditions for a live radio play, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” from 6 to 9 p.m. and from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. Auditions will take place at the Mountain Roots’ theater at 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle (Quincy Center). Those auditioning should prepare a short monologue and perform a cold read from the script. Rehearsals will begin Monday, Nov. 15, and be conducted from 7 to 10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Performances will be held Dec. 10 through Dec. 19 at the theater. For more details, phone 681-264-0776 or go to mountainrootstheatre.org.
Women Agriculture Conference: The West Virginia University Extension Service’s Women in Agriculture Conference will be presented via Zoom Monday, Nov. 8, through Wednesday, Nov. 10. The cost for the conference is $30; the first 100 registrants will receive a free T-shirt. To view the complete agenda and register, visit extension.wvu.edu.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
CHS Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled at Capital High School, 1500 Greenbrier St., Charleston, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment or find out more about donating, go to www.redcrossblood.org.
Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will meet at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St., Nitro. A copy of the meeting’s agenda will be posted on the day of the meeting in the Nitro Sanitary Board office.