Wednesday, Jan. 12
Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Smithers Food Giveaway: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the City of Smithers and the Mountaineer Food Bank will be distributing food for 100 households in the Smithers community (participants must be Fayette County residents). Food will be distributed at the Oakland Church of God, 433 Kanawha Ave., Smithers. Pre-registration is not required, but food will be distributed first-come, first-serve. The food distributions will take place monthly throughout 2022.
Five-Word Story: The Kanawha County Public Library will host its weekly Five-Word Story program on its Facebook page at 4 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14
Black Lung Benefits: The Kanawha County Black Lung Association and Cabin Creek Health Center will host an information program from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Agency representatives will help coal workers seeking state and federal black lung benefits by offering counseling, claim processing and other assistance. Additionally, a hot dog and bake sale will be conducted at the recreation center, as a fundraising event for the Black Lung Association.
First Chapter Friday: The Kanawha County Public Library will offer sneak peeks at a variety of chapter books in its weekly First Chapter Friday program on the KCPL Facebook page at 3 p.m.
Ron Sowell’s Open Mic: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road in Charleston, will host its monthly Ron Sowell’s Open Mic program at 7:30 p.m. Local musicians are welcome to come and share their talents. Performer sign-ups start at 7 p.m. General admission is $5. Admission for performers, seniors and children is $2. Masks must be worn by everyone except the performers while on stage.
Saturday, Jan. 15
NHBC Kids’ Corner: The Kids’ Corner ministry at North Hills Baptist Church, 6108 Hills Lane in Sissonville, will be open from 10 to 11:30 a.m., furnishing clothing, diapers, wipes, books, toys and other miscellaneous donated items for newborn through 18-20 boys and girls. (No adult clothing is available.) The Kids’ Corner is open once a month at the church.
Family STEM Storytime: The Kanawha County Public Library will present a Family STEM Storytime and Activity at 2 p.m.on the KCPL’s Facebook page. A story will be read about a science topic and participants will be shown how to create a device at home. For more information on KCPL online events, visit the KCPL website at www.kcpls.org. Some events require registration.
Roane County Rumble: The Roane County Rumble, featuring local professional and amateur boxing, kickboxing and MMA entrants, will start at 6 p.m. at Roane County High School in Spencer. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. For additional information, contact Mike Sheppard at 304-483-5503.
Marmet Music/Dance: Insured Sound will perform on stage from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, Jan. 16
RCYBE Winter Concert/Registration: The River City Youth Ballet Ensemble will present a winter concert at 3 p.m. in the Koontz Avenue gymnasium in Clendenin. Following the concert, registrations will be accepted for the RCYBE’s Clendenin classes from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. The Clendenin ballet classes will be held from Jan. 19 through April 20 at the Koontz gym. Ballet classes for ages 4 to 7 will be held from 4 to 4:50 p.m. Wednesdays, with ballet classes for ages 8 to 11 conducted from 5 to 5:50 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancers must register in person on Jan. 16. For further information, email rcybe@aol.com or visit the RCYBE’s page on Facebook.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will hold its January meeting at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Open to newcomers, the meeting will feature a coin auction. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.