Wednesday, Oct. 20
Clendenin Dance Classes: The River City Youth Ballet Ensemble will conduct signups for four, four-week dance sessions, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the former Clendenin Elementary School site in Clendenin. Classes will be offered in ballet tap for ages 5 to 7 and ballet for ages 8 and older and will start on Wednesday, Oct. 27. For additional information, visit www.rycb.org or email rcybe@aol.com.
KCS Fall Open House: The Kanawha County School Virtual Department will host a fall open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 3300 Pennsylvania Ave., Crede. Activities will include trunk or treat, a costume contest, fall crafts, prizes and hand painting.
ARTbus Unveiling: The ARTbus unveiling event scheduled earlier this month as part of FestivFALL has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Wonder Mural on Charleston’s West Side.
Bethany Baptist Revival: The Rev. Glen Matthews will speak at a revival service at 7 p.m. at Bethany Baptist Church, 2504 Grant St., St. Albans.
Thursday, Oct. 21
MMNA Meeting: Anyone interested in using a needle to create hand-stitched items, is invited to attend the Majestic Mountains Needle Arts meeting at 6:15 p.m. at the Dunbar Branch Library, 301 12th St., Dunbar. Current and prospective members can come as early as 5:30 p.m. to socialize and enjoy open stitching prior to the meeting. The MMNA group meets on the third Thursday of every month at the Dunbar library. Visit Facebook or MMNAEGA.com online or email swan8354@aol.com for further information.
NCCC Zumba Classes: The North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave., Charleston, hosts Zumba classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Classes are suitable for all age levels and cost $5 per person. For more information or registration, phone 304-348-6884.
Marmet Dance Classes: Beginner and easy intermediate line dance and patterned partner dance classes are offered Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. The cost per class is $5 per person. For more information, contact class instructor Debbie Bird at 304-545-6377.
KCS Board Meeting: The Kanawha County Schools Board of Education will hold a regular-session meeting, open to the public, at 6 p.m. at 200 Elizabeth St. in Charleston. Social distancing will be observed within the meeting, and masks are required to be worn by anyone entering the building. The meeting will also be live streamed.
Friday, Oct. 22
Littles’ Storytime: First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will present its Littles’ Storytime program from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. The free program, for infants through age 5, accompanied by a parent or guardian, includes storytimes, light refreshments, games, crafts and playtime. CDC guidelines are being followed. The programs are offered each Friday. To sign up or obtain more information, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
S.A. Haunted Trail: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department, 100.9 The Mix and Domino’s Pizza will host a Haunted Trail at St. Albans City Park from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 30. Admission is $5 per person or a canned good donation. Parking is free at Coleman Field at the park. Participants will be taken to the guided trail by hayride. Concessions will be available, and the St. Albans On Purpose Project will host a photo booth at the event.
Friday Night Jam: The Elk River Community and Education Center on Main Street in Elkview will host Blame and Steve Mullins at its Friday Night Jam session. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music commencing at 7 p.m. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. The Phil Moles Band is scheduled to perform on Oct. 29. For more information, call the Elk River Community and Education Center at 304-965-3722.
Halloween Family Night: BridgeValley Community and Technical College’s annual Halloween Family Night will start at 5:30 p.m. on the BVCTC campus at 2001 Union Carbide Drive, South Charleston. Admission is free. Activities will include Trunk-or-Treat, carnival games and prizes, followed at 8 p.m. by a free, outdoor showing of the movie “Cruella.”
‘Wyrd Sisters’: The Alban Arts Center will present the play “Wyrd Sisters” at 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans at 8 p.m. Other show times are 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. Tickets are available at albantickets.com and cost $17 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. Virtual stream ticket options are also available; more details are posted on the Alban website.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Belle Community Yard Sale: The Town of Belle Community Yard Sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pinch Craft/Vendor Sale: Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch will host a vendor/craft sale in the Activities Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tables and two chairs for vendors will be available for $25. To reserve a table, call 304-965-2466. The church will be offering hot dogs and baked goods for purchase during the sale.
S.A. Drug Takeback: A prescription drug takeback event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 51 Sixth Ave., St. Albans (behind the police department and fire station). Participants can bring any unused or expired prescription medications for proper disposal. No needles can be accepted. Participants can pull in behind the building and a representative will come to their vehicle to pick up the medications.
CGVFD Hot Dogs: The Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department will have a hot dog sale from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Single hot dogs will be $1.50 each, with a combo meal of two hot dogs, chips and a drink available for $6. The fire station is located at 306 Williams St. in Cedar Grove.
Highlawn Fall Festival: A fall festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Highlawn Baptist Church, 2304 Jefferson Ave., St.Albans. The festival will include face painting, pumpkin decorating, games with prizes, inflatables, hot dogs, cotton candy and more. For more information, phone 304-727-7802.
RAILS Train Day: The City of St. Albans will celebrate its heritage with a RAILS Train Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., adjacent to the train depot in the Fourth Avenue Historic Train District. The event will include arts and crafts booths, vendors, food trucks and a stage with live music. Booth rentals will be $25 and food trucks will be $50, with registration and more information available on the “Calendar” page at MYSAWV.com.
Marching Band Invitational: The West Virginia Division of Arts, Culture and History will host the 2021 West Virginia Marching Band Invitational from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at University of Charleston-Laidley Field, 1549 Piedmont Road, Charleston. High school bands from around West Virginia will vie to be named the State Honor Band for the year. Admission is $8 for ages 12 and older and $7 for ages 11 and younger. For more information, call 304-348-1134.
Benefit Gospel Sing: A gospel sing will be held to benefit Peoples Community Church and Flat Fork Missionary Baptist Church, both of which caught fire on Sept. 29. The sing will be held at Maysel Park in Clay County, starting at 1 p.m. and feature several groups from around the state. There will also be a silent auction and concession stand. All proceeds will go to the two churches. For more information, contact Desi Facemire at 304-651-5071 or desifacemire@yahoo.com
Guys’ Night Out: A Guys’ Night Out tailgate-themed fundraiser is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. at Oakes Field in South Charleston. The annual outdoor event will include big-screen TVs showing the West Virginia University-TCU football game, along with craft beers, wings, barbecue and more. General admission tickets are $75 each. Proceeds will go to the YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families. To order tickets or find out more, go to www.guysnightoutcharleston.com.
Bat Night Bonfire: A Bat Night Bonfire is scheduled at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Activities will include a discussion led by biologist Doug Wood regarding the importance of bats to the environment and specifics about the nine species of bats that call Kanawha State Forest home; kids’ bat crafts, bat games and bat cookies; and a bonfire with hot chocolate and s’mores. The event is free, but donations will be accepted.
Marmet Dance Concert: The Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet, will host Stephanie and the Mark IV from 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $10. Masks are required.
Sunday, Oct. 24
St. George Dinner: St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Court and Lee streets, Charleston, will have its annual Middle Eastern cuisine dinner via advance orders and outside pickup only, in the interest of public safety. Diners can pick up their orders in the parking lot on the Lee Street, E., side of the church, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Available dishes include Yabrah Malfouf (cabbage rolls), Kibbee (ground meat and wheat), Loobia Bunadoora (green beans), Wara’ Areesh (grape leaf rolls), Rooz ‘B Shareeyee (buttered rice with orzo), Baklawa (multi-layered filo dough and nuts) and much more, including some grocery items. Advance orders can be placed at www.stgeorgecharleston.org. Limited quantities are available, so early ordering is encouraged. Once the order is placed, the customer will receive an email confirmation with instructions for the pickup day.
MLP Open House: The Midian Leadership Project, a nonprofit organization focused on community and leadership development on Charleston’s West Side, will host an open house at its new building on 700 Breece St. in Charleston, from 4 to 6 p.m. and also from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25. During the event, leaders will be sharing the mission, accomplishments and goals of the organization and how others can get involved. Light refreshments will be provided.
BCC Trunk or Treat: Bible Center Church in Charleston will host a Community Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. For directions to the church or more information, call 304-346-0431, ext. 322.
The Believers: The Believers will sing during the 6:30 p.m. service at Fisher Chapel United Methodist Church, Middle Fork Road, Sissonville.
Monday, Oct. 25
Home Maintenance Class: Attorney David Hammond will lead a Legal & Insurance Issues Class from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam headquarters, 815 Court St. in Charleston, as part of its fall Master Homeowners Program. This class will teach enrollees how to make the best insurance decisions, why estate planning is important and how not to become a victim of predatory lending. Home buyers will learn about the legal documents they will sign when they purchase a home. The cost of the class is $10; early registration is recommended, as seating is limited. To register or find out more about the class, other upcoming classes in the program or financial aid, contact Janie Hamilton at janieham@hfhkp.org or 304-720-0141, ext.18.
St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. Call 304-727-4062 for further information.