Wednesday, June 21
- KVSS Bingo: Kanawha Valley Senior Services will host bingo games at 10:30 a.m. at 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. Lunch will be served afterward. The menu will include a biscuit and gravy, Potatoes O’Brian, scrambled eggs, and applesauce. For more information, call KVSS at 304-348-0707.
Thursday, June 22
- W.Va. Snakes Program: Roy Moose from Monongahela National Forest will present a “West Virginia Snakes” program at 3 p.m. at the Nature Center at Kanawha State Forest, 7500 Kanawha State Forest Drive in Charleston.
- WVU Fan Club: The WVU Fan Club of the Kanawha Valley will meet at 7 p.m. at Harding’s Family Restaurant, 2772 Pennsylvania Ave. in Mink Shoals (just off Interstate 79 Exit 1). West Virginia University football linebacker Lee Kpogba will be the guest speaker. For more information, visit the WVU Fan Club of Kanawha Valley page on Facebook.
- Nitro Drive-In Movie: The Disney Pixar movie “Inside Out” will be shown at dusk at the Nitro Public Library parking lot, 1700 Park Ave. in Nitro, as the Nitro City Drive-In Family Movie Night feature. Gino’s will have 9-inch pizzas available for $5 and beverages for purchase for $1. Proceeds will benefit the First Baptist Church of Nitro’s youth outreach programs.
Friday, June 23
- Business Ribbon Cutting: A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Just Plus Consignment, 200 Seventh Ave. in South Charleston. Owned by Lisa Pollitt, Just Plus Consignment specializes in plus-size women’s clothing (sizes 12/large and up). Just Plus Consignment will also sell shoes, purses, jewelry, and other accessories. Just Plus Consignment’s hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Women interested in consigning their clothes should call the store at 304-744-8525 for an appointment. Just Plus Consignment will continue the festivities with a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24.
- Belle Country Music/Dance: Dixie Highway will play at a country music performance/dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Belle gymnasium on 11th Street in Belle. Admission is $5 per person. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available.
- Friday Night Jam: Retro Country will perform at the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community and Education Center on Main Street in Elkview. Admission is $5; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call 304-965-3722.
- Live on the Levee: The New Old Souls will open for Celisse at the Live on the Levee performances beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the Schoenbaum Stage at Haddad Riverfront Park, Kanawha Boulevard, E., in Charleston. The weekly concerts are free.
- ‘The Odd Couple’: Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple — The Female Version” will be presented at the Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle, at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25. ASL interpretation will be provided for the Saturday evening performance. For more information, go to www.mountainrootstheatre.org or call Mountain Roots Community Theatre Director Cathy Deobler at 681-264-0776.
- S.A. Pool Party: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will host a free pool party from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the St. Albans City Park pool. Attractions will include a DJ, games, giveaways, and free pizza and hot dogs while supplies last.
- ‘Bustown’: The Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, will present the stage drama “Bustown” at 8 p.m. Performances are also scheduled for 8 p.m. June 24, June 30 and July 1, and 2 p.m. June 25 and July 2. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. For advance ticket purchases or additional information, visit albanartscenter.com or call 304-721-8896.
Saturday, June 24
- Clendenin Festival 5K/Race: The Town of Clendenin Festival 5K and 1-Mile Race will get underway at 9 a.m. at Clendenin Town Hall in Clendenin. The flat course will go through the town of Clendenin using the town streets and the new Elk River Rail Trail. The pre-registration fee is $25 and then $30 on Saturday. To register or learn more about the event, go to tristateracer.com.
- RHS Car Wash: The Riverside High School boys soccer team will have a car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Belle. Donations to benefit the soccer team will be accepted for the car washes.
- Dunbar Craft/Vendor Event: A craft and vendor event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Dunbar City Park, 1300 City Park Road in Dunbar. Admission is free. For further information, contact Leah Edens at leah.edens@yahoo.com.
- Lucky 7 Celebration: The Town of Clendenin will host a Lucky 7 Celebration. Activities will include craft vendors, street games, cornhole, face painting, food, karaoke, fireworks, and music, including a performance by The Esquires. For more information, go to the Town of Clendenin’s Facebook page or the town’s website, clendeninwv.gov.
- Bee/Pollinator Workshop: Master Beekeeper keynote speakers and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will sponsor a bees and pollinators workshop, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. until noon at the West Sattes Community Center, 234 Lee Ave./Valentine Circle in Nitro. The workshop will include a display hive, a question-and-answer session, activities for children, and refreshments. Participants are welcome to bring chairs to the workshop.
- Capitol Market Steak Out: Capitol Market will have its inaugural Steak Out event from 6 to 9 p.m. at the market, 800 Smith St. in Charleston. The Steak Out will include ribeye steaks from Johnnie’s Fresh Meat Market, produce from outdoor growers and local beer and wine from The Wine & Cheese Shop, as well as live music during the event. Steaks will be grilled to preference and vegetarian dining options will be available. Tickets cost $90 apiece and can be ordered at capitolmarket.networkforgood.com. For more information, contact Capitol Market Executive Director Evan Osborn at evan@capitolmarket.net or 304-741-3380.
- Bluegrass Show: Featuring the Slocan Ramblers, a bluegrass show will get underway at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For more information, call 304-743-5749.
Monday, June 26
- S.A. Meet-&-Greet: The St. Albans Public Library, 602 Fourth St., St. Albans, will host a meet-and-greet program with lifelong St. Albans resident Deb Austin Brown from 6 until 7:30 p.m. The program is being held in conjunction with the library’s Building Character @ the Library events.
- St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Muncipal Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave., St. Albans. For more information, phone 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
- Teen Summer Bash: Mission WV will host a free Summer Bash at the Pool for ages 11 to 19 at Waves of Fun at Valley Park, 1 Valley Park Drive in Hurricane, from 6 until 9 p.m. Along with pool swim time, the Summer Bash at the Pool will include food, vision boards, yoga, an obstacle course, and prizes such as a laptop, iPads and more. The first 50 students ages 11 to 19 through the doors will receive a $50 gift card. For more information, contact Hillary Gore at hgore@missionwv.org.
- Substitute Bus Drivers Class: Kanawha County Schools will conduct its next substitute bus driver training class Monday, June 26, through Friday, May 30. Classes will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, call 304-348-6616 or visit bit.ly/3GB1BI9.