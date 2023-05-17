The submission deadline for Metro calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Wednesday, May 17
- KVSS Music Program: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, will celebrate Older Americans Month with bingo games, lunch and a musical performance by Makenna Hope. Bingo, with prizes, will start at 10:30 a.m. Hope will sing during the luncheon from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Information about a new home modification program for seniors will be presented from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m. Call 304-348-0707 for more information.
- Teen Talent Show: The Children’s Theatre of Charleston will host a teen talent show, for ages 12 to 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the CToC rehearsal space, 115 Spring St., Charleston. To register or find out more, email CTOCWV@gmail.com.
- GWHS Spring Concert: The George Washington High School Band will present its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center in Charleston. Admission is free. A reception will be held after the concert to honor Director Mark Hardman on his retirement.
Thursday, May 18
- Ladies-Only Karate Classes: Sensei Mandy Lawson leads a ladies-only (18 and older) beginners’ Shotokan karate class at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, 502 Ruffner Ave. in Charleston. The class is free, but donations are welcome. For further information, call 304-348-0529 or email tonya.cummings@cityofcharleston.org.
- Zumba Classes: Zumba fitness classes are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. each Thursday (and 6 to 7 p.m. every Monday) at the St. Albans Water Company, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. The cost is $5 per class or $20 for five classes. Call the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department at 304-722-4625 for more details.
- HHHS Graduation: Graduation ceremonies for the Herbert Hoover High School Class of 2023 will begin at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.
- CHS Graduation: Commencement ceremonies for the Capital High School Class of 2023 will start at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Friday, May 19
- Putnam School Screenings: Putnam County Schools developmental screenings will be held at Teays Valley Baptist Church, Teays Valley Road in Hurricane. Children ages 2½ to 4 years old will be screened for speech/language, hearing, vision, motor skills, social skills, self-help, and cognition. Call 304-586-0500, ext. 1133, to schedule an appointment.
- ARC Rummage Sale: The Appalachian Reading Center’s annual rummage sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 429 Third Ave. in South Charleston. For additional information, call 304-744-8188 or go to appalachianreading.org.
- ‘Broadway’ Concert: As part of its 2023 concert series, First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston, will present “A Night on Broadway” at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. Broadway favorites, including music from “Les Misérables,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Wicked,” and more, will be performed by internationally recognized guest soloists, a community choir, and a full orchestra. Admission is free; donations to benefit Fairness West Virginia, the Bream Food Pantry, and Dreamer’s Food Pantry will be accepted. Phone 304-343-8961 for more information.
- SHS Graduation: Graduation ceremonies for the Sissonville High School Class of 2023 will begin at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.
- SAHS Graduation: Graduation ceremonies for the St. Albans High School Class of 2023 will start at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
- Bluegrass Show: The Fenced In Band will perform a bluegrass show at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville at 7 p.m. For further information, phone 304-743-5749.
Saturday, May 20
- S.A. Yard Sale: Sponsored by the St. Albans Chamber of Commerce, the St. Albans City Wide Yard Sale will be held during the day. The event is free for citizens.
- Flinn Color Run: Flinn Elementary School in Sissonville will host its second Color Run at 9 a.m. The two-mile fun run/walk will include food vendors and live music. Registration is $15 for ages 18 and older and $10 for 17 and younger. Proceeds will go toward funding a therapy dog for Flinn Elementary. To register, visit the school or the Flinn Elementary School PTA page on Facebook.
- Arthritis Cure Walk: The 2023 Walk to Cure Arthritis-West Virginia will begin at 9 a.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center, 2601 Fairlawn Ave. in Dunbar. To register or receive more information, contact Lara Daly at ldaly@arthritis.org or 412-480-8778.
- Belle Town Festival/Car Show: The Belle Town Festival and Car Show is scheduled in Belle. The car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All cars must be registered by noon. The entry fee is $10 (cash only) per vehicle. A registration table will be set up across from the Belle Fire Department. All vehicles entering the show should enter by the fire department on Seventh Street. For additional information, call Ray Hodge at 681-245-9641 or Tim Wilson at 304-539-3919.
- Planning Committee Meeting: The Institute/West Dunbar/Pinewood Sub Area Planning Committee conduct a community meeting at 10 a.m. at the William J. Raglin Community Education Center.
- Belle Craft/Vendor Sale: Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East DuPont Ave. (Quincy Center) in Belle, will host a craft and vendor sale from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The sale will have indoor and outdoor vendors, as well as hourly raffles and concessions available for purchase. For additional information, phone 681-264-0776.
- Malden Salt Fest: The 2023 Malden Salt Fest will start at 11 a.m. at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works, 4797 Midland Drive in Malden. For more information, call 304-925-7918, email info@jqdsalt.com or go to jqdsalt.com.
- Armed Forces Day Parade: The 2023 Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Armed Forces Day Parade will start at noon on D Street in South Charleston. World War II veteran Kenny Bell will be the parade marshal. Veterans wishing to participate in the parade can find out more by contacting the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-746-5552 or info@visitsouthcharlestonwv.com.
- ‘Bee Prepared’ Seminar: Susan Casdorph will lead a “Bee Prepared” public seminar from noon to 2 p.m. in the Community Room of Heart + Hand Outreach Ministries, 212 D St. in South Charleston. Topics addressed will include 72-hour kits, evacuation plans, building a pantry on a budget, long-term food storage, canning methods, alternative cooking methods, water storage, and more. To reserve a seat or learn more about the seminar and series, call 304-989-7609 or go to hhomwv.org.
- Dragonpalooza: The Dragonpalooza St. Albans Beer and Music Festival will be held from noon until 10 p.m. at St. Albans City Park. For more information, contact St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department Program Coordinator Scott Tweedy at 304-722-4625 or stweedy2003@yahoo.com.
- ‘The Blob!!’ Auditions: Singers and dances ages 12 and older are invited to audition for the Dan Kehde/Mark Scarpelli musical, “The Blob!!”, starting at 1 p.m. at the Elk City Playhouse, 218 Washington St., W., in Charleston. “The Blob!!” will be performed by the Contemporary Youth Arts Company July 27 through Aug. 6 at the playhouse. For more information, visit cyaccharleston.com or the CYAC’s Facebook page.
- Jeep Jam/Drive-In Movie Night: The Town of Clendenin welcomes all Jeep owners and others to the first Jeep Jam and Drive-In Movie Night. The cruise-in-type event will begin at 4 p.m. on Main St. in Clendenin. A family-friendly movie will be played on the Harper Stage near dusk. For more information, contact Town Hall at 304-548-4192 or Erica Kearns at erica.kearns@clendeninwv.gov.
Sunday, May 21
- Memorial Trail Run/Walk: The second annual Evan Stowers Memorial 5K Trail Run and 2-Mile Walk will begin at 2 p.m. at Little Creek Park in South Charleston. The event will benefits West Virginia Kids Cancer Crusaders and Fetching Pawsibilities for WV’s Au-some Kids. To register or learn more, go to runsignup.com.
- Kanawha Trail Club: Kanawha Trail Club members will hike the Ansted Rail Trail along the Hawks Nest Rail Trail, approximately two miles down and back up (four miles total) at approximately 2:30 p.m. Meet at the Cantley Drive Park and Ride at 1:30 p.m. for further directions.
- Miss Sternwheel Regatta Pageant: The 2023 Miss Sternwheel Regatta Pageant will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at Capital High School, 1500 Greenbrier St. in Charleston. There will be Teen, Queen, and Mrs. categories. There will also be a photo contest in divisions for ages 2 to 4, 5 to 7, 8 to 10, and 11 and 12. For entry forms and fees and more information, go to charlestonregatta.ticketspice.com.
- Dance Recital: The RM Productions Dance Studio will presents its 24th dance recital at 3 p.m. in the Davis Fine Arts Auditorium on the West Virginia State University campus in Institute. Admission is $15.
Monday, May 22
- Spring Trout Release: The Kanawha County Commission and Town of Clendenin will have a spring trout release into the Elk River, beginning at 9 a.m. at the public water access in Clendenin and afterward in Blue Creek.
- All Abilities Walk: A free All Abilities Walk will get underway at 11 a.m. at Coonskin Park in Charleston. Participants should meet at the Riverside Shelter parking lot to undertake a one-mile, flat-surface course (or as much distance as preferred). A signed waiver to take part must be signed. For more information, contact Raegan Good of Active Southern West Virginia at Raeganbgood@gmail.com or 304-550-8669.
- Birds of Prey: The Nitro Public Library, 1700 Park Ave. in Nitro, will present a Birds of Prey program by the Three Rivers Avian Center at 5:30 p.m. Registration is required, due to space limitations; phone 304-755-4432.
- RHS Graduation: Graduation ceremonies for the Riverside High School Class of 2023 will get underway at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
- SCHS Graduation: Commencement ceremonies for the South Charleston High School Class of 2023 will start at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.
- ‘Grease’ Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will conduct reading/singing auditions for “Grease” at its headquarters, 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston. Reading/singing auditions will take place at 7:30 p.m. Dance auditions will start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, and other reading/singing auditions will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27. For more information, go to charlestonlightoperaguild.org. “Grease” will be performed at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences on July 28-30 and Aug. 4-6.
- CPD Academy Deadline: Monday, May 22, is the deadline for applications for the 2023 Charleston Police Department Junior Police and Leadership Academy, which will be held in Charleston July 17 through July 21. The academy is open to ages 11 to 14. Application forms can be downloaded at charlestonwvpolice.org and emailed to jessi.redden@charlestonwvpolice.org or they can be mailed to P.O. Box 2749, Charleston WV 25330, Attn: Sgt. Redden.
Tuesday, May 23
- GWHS Graduation: Commencement ceremonies for the George Washington High School Class of 2023 will begin at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
- NHS Graduation: Graduation ceremonies for the Nitro High School Class of 2023 will get underway at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium.