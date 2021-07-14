Wednesday, July 14
Walk-In Wednesday Vaccinations: On Wednesdays in July, parents can bring their children to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee St., E., Charleston, for childhood/back-to-school immunizations without an appointment. The clinic will be open for childhood immunizations from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, July 14, 21 and 28. Parents can also schedule an appointment for childhood immunizations on other days by calling 304-348-8080. A parent or guardian must accompany the child for the entire visit. Bring the student’s current vaccine record and insurance information. No one will be turned away because of a lack of insurance. Because a large number of people may be present, KCHD officials encourage people to wear masks. A complete schedule of required school vaccines is posted at oeps.wv.gov.
Thursday, July 15
Christmas in July Sale: The Woman’s Club of Charleston will hold their annual Christmas in July sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 16. Holiday items will be the main feature; additional miscellaneous items will also be for sale at the group’s clubhouse at the corner of Elizabeth and Virginia streets in Charleston. For additional information, call 304-552-8015.
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market, located at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church in Malden, will be open from 1 until 5 p.m. (or until produce is sold out). Red tomatoes from Gritt’s Farm will be available, along with squash, zucchini, cucumbers, and possibly green tomatoes, green beans, corn and green peppers. Homemade baked goods, West Virginia honey from Parsons and farm fresh eggs will also be available. All money raised is used in church outreach programs.
Church Food Truck: Big Marv’s Kitchen and Grill’s food truck will be at the First Presbyterian Church parking lot at 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The menu will include fish, mac and cheese and greens. Tacos and desserts will also be available. Patrons can take out their orders or eat at the church; tables and chairs will be set up under the tents. For more details, call the church office at 304-727-2241. The fish dinners are $12 each. Three-taco dinners will chips are $10 or, with two sides, $12. Barbecue sandwiches will be available for $8, or $12 with two sides. Drinks (Coke, Sprite or water) will be available for $1.
Needlework Group: Anyone interested in using a needle to create hand-stitched items is encouraged to attend MMNA meetings on the third Thursday of each month. Members include beginning stitchers to accomplished artists specializing in a wide variety of needlework. The next meeting will be held at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, July 15. At the conclusion of the business meeting, members will share any stitched projects they have finished in an informal “Show and Tell.” Information on the July meeting location and any other upcoming MMNA stitching events will be posted at MMNAEGA.COM, on Facebook at Majestic Mountains Needle Arts or can be requested by emailing swan8354@aol.com.
Friday, July 16
Baby Love Pantry: Free diapers, wipes and, based on stock, formula will be given out at the Baby Love Pantry at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Participants should come to the church’s lower parking lot to receive supplies. Proof of identification for the child and the parent/guardian is required.
Friday Night Jam Sessions: Mark IV and Stephanie Moore will perform at the Elk River Community and Education Center’s Friday Night Jam Session in Elkview. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the band starts at 7 p.m. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Upcoming Friday Night Jam Sessions bands include Blame and Steve Mullins on July 23, Pardners and Frank Conn on July 30. For directions or more information, contact the Elk River Community and Education Center at 304-965-3722.
Saturday, July 17
Fishing Tournament Fundraiser: To benefit the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, the fourth annual Getting Hooked on Helping Children Open Bass Tournament will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Frontier Pier/Ramp along the Kanawha River. To register or receive more information, contact Rodney Cordell at 304-545-4287 or Flyrod1968@gmail.com.
Marmet Backpack Giveaway: A school backpack giveaway is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. The giveaway will include concessions for sale to support the program.
Marmet Music/Dance: JAB will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, July 18
Dunbar VBS: A one-day community outdoor vacation Bible school will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at Dunbar First Baptist Church, 311 16th St., Dunbar. The theme will be “Jesus is Our Lifeline.” The VBS will include water games, crafts, food, music and Bible lessons for children ages K to 12th grade. Dunbar First Presbyterian Church, Dunbar Nazarene Church, Dunbar United Methodist Church and Dunbar First Baptist Church are sponsoring the VBS. For more information, call 304-768-2455 or 304-768-4872.
Back Door Service: First United Methodist Church of South Charleston, 905 Glendale Ave., South Charleston, will have a Back Door Service at 7 p.m. The ultra-contemporary service will feature music and a relevant message. The entrance to the service is through the side door on Daniels Avenue. The Back Door Service is held every first and third Sunday of the month. For more information, contact the church office at 304-744-3211, ext. 1.
Monday, July 19
Tent Revival: New Testament Community Church will hold tent revival services at 7 p.m. nightly Monday, July 19, through Saturday, July 24. Each service will feature a different preacher and gospel singers. Follow the signs along Kellys Creek Road to the revival site.
Tuesday, July 20
Morning Yoga Classes: The Charleston Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor free yoga classes from 6 to 7 a.m. Tuesdays through July 27 at Magic Island on Kanawha Boulevard, W., in Charleston. Debora Mattingly will lead the classes. Participants should bring their own mats. Classes are limited to 75 people per session. For COVID-19 requirements and additional information, call 304-348-6860.