Wednesday, May 25
- Marmet Town Fair: The 2022 Marmet Town Fair will take place Wednesday, May 25, through Monday, May 30, at Ben Morris Field on MacCorkle Avenue in Marmet. The fair will feature carnival games, rides, entertainment, food and more. The fair will open at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and at noon on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
- Nitro Run for the Wall: More than 400 motorcycle riders are scheduled to arrive and stop in Nitro at approximately 5:30 p.m. as they take part in the 2022 Run For The Wall ride from California to Washington, D.C.’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial. A traveling Vietnam War Memorial will be set up by noon today on Second Avenue in Nitro for the riders and the public.
- Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
- Mindfulness Meditation Group Online: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation at The Mindfulness Tree meditation community online every Wednesday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The group meets for 45 minutes. The virtual session includes an opening meditation, a group discussion, and topics for the day. This group is open to all and is offered freely. The group is currently reading Jay Shetty’s book, “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day.” For more information and to sign up, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
- Asbury Clothes Closet: Located at 501 Elizabeth St. on Charleston’s East End, Asbury United Methodist Church has reopened its clothes closet. Free clothing and shoes for all ages are available from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday. The Clothes Closet is also open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Enter the Clothes Closet through the Jackson Street door of the church.
- McFlurry Debuts: McDonald’s USA is releasing its first new McFlurry flavor of the year, the Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry, available starting today for a limited time at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide. Each McFlurry is made with McDonald’s vanilla soft serve, mixed with chocolate-covered pretzel bits and topped with a caramel swirl.
Thursday, May 26
COVID-19 Testing/Clinic: The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing and Vaccine team will host a free COVID-19 testing, vaccine, and booster clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the PAAC Infinite Pathways Medical Assisted Treatment and Recovery Center, 210 Virginia St., W., Charleston. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. The tests and vaccinations are available to everyone with a valid photo I.D. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours. For more information, email Surge.Testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram at @PAAC.Surge for updates.
- Smithers Run for the Wall: According to the City of Smithers Facebook page, motorcyclists traveling for the 2022 Run for the Wall in Washington, D.C., will stop at approximately 9 a.m. at the Valley PK-8 school at 1 Greyhound Lane in Smithers for an assembly and to meet with community members.
- Gabriel Project: Highlawn Presbyterian Church’s Gabriel Project at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans is open from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays to provide supplies for newborn through 2T infants free of charge. Expectant mothers need to wait until four weeks before their due date in order to receive a well-stocked layette. Enter the side parking lot and call the posted number, 304-727-7140, to contact Gabriel Project staff members who will assist you.
Friday, May 27
- Caregiver Job Fair: Central West Virginia Aging Services will host a job fair and open interviews for in-home caregivers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4510 Pennsylvania Ave., Suite C, Charleston. Full-time and part-time positions are available. Drawings for $25 Walmart gift cards will be held every 30 minutes during the job fair. For additional information, phone 304-965-9081.
- ‘King of Little Things’: Beyond the State, the Children’s Theatre of Charleston’s teenage group, will present “The King of Little Things,” based on the children’s book by Bil Lepp, in the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences’ Sculpture Garden in Charleston. Show dates are Friday, May 27, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, May 28, at 2 and 7 p.m. Admission to the performances will be free; donations will be accepted, however.
- Live on the Levee: The Carpenter Ants and RedLine will perform on the Schoenbaum Stage of Haddad Riverfront Park, Kanawha Boulevard, E., Charleston, as part of the free 2022 Live on the Levee spring/summer concert series. The stage performances will get underway at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 28
- Foster Care Program: The National Youth Advocate Program will host “Meet, Mingle and Motivate” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Charleston Community Center, 2007 Seventh Ave. in Charleston. Featuring food, games, and activities, “Meet, Mingle and Motivate” will offer information on foster care and other ways to support and improve the lives of youths and families in the community. RSVP to Jillian Valentine at JIValentine@NYAP.org.
- Teacher/Staff Appreciation Night: The Charleston Dirty Birds baseball team will host a Teacher, Faculty, and Staff Appreciation Night at Appalachian Power Park, 601 Morris St., Charleston. School faculty and staff members will receive a free ticket to the game after presenting their school ID at the park box office. The Dirty Birds will host the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.
- Marmet Music/Dance: Santa Cruz will perform on stage starting at 7 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
- SpeakEasy Singles Dance: The SpeakEasy Singles social group will host a dance, featuring music by Stonestreet, from 8 to 11 p.m. in the West Virginia State University Wilson Student Union in Institute. A free dance lesson will be offered from 7 to 8 p.m. The admission fee is $10. For more information about the dance or group membership, call 304-805-4109 or email events@speakeasysingles.com.
Monday, May 30
- Memorial Day Programs: The American Legion James E. Marshall Post 187 Winfield will hold three Memorial Day ceremonies. The first will begin at 10 a.m. at the Putnam County War Memorial beside the Winfield Bridge in Winfield. The second will be held at 11:45 a.m. at Valley View Cemetery in Hurricane. The third will take place at 2 p.m. at the Haven of Rest Cemetery in Red House.
- Memorial Day Service: Cunningham Memorial Cemetery in St. Albans will host a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. H.R. Whittington will be the guest speaker.
Tuesday, May 31
Montgomery Library Walking Club: The Montgomery Public Library Walking Club meets from 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday at the library at 507 Ferry St., Montgomery. A health topic is discussed for 10 minutes and then participants take a walk of approximately two miles. Walkers should bring water bottles and wear appropriate clothing and shoes. Visit the library or call 304-442-5665 to enroll or receive additional information about the club.