Wednesday, March 8
- Capitol Blood Drives: American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in West Virginia State Capitol Building 7, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., East, Charleston, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the West Virginia State Capitol Main Building, 1900 Kanawha Blvd., East, Charleston. To schedule a blood donation or receive more information about the donation process and requirements, go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
- Karate Classes: Free beginners’ Shotokan karate classes, led by Sensei Mandy Lawson, are offered at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, 502 Ruffner Ave. in Charleston. The classes are also offered at the center at 6 p.m. on Mondays.
Thursday, March 9
- Kanawha FRN Meeting: The Kanawha County Family Resource Network and Kanawha Communities That Care Coalition will meet at 1 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center, 215 Virginia St., W, in Charleston.
- Putnam Social Studies Fair: The 2023 Putnam County Social Studies Fair will take place all day at Poca Middle School in Poca.
- ‘Moana Jr.’: The DuPont Middle School Chorus will present “Disney’s Moana Jr.” at 7 p.m. at DuPont Middle School, 1 Panther Way in Malden. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for students and seniors.
Friday, March 10
- Montgomery Craft Fair: Montgomery General Hospital will host a spring craft fair for local vendors, craftspeople and businesses from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, email tmyers@mghwv.org.
- KVSS Programs: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston, will have a Luminary Jars craft program at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m., with a menu of Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, and a roll. A Zumba class will get underway at 1:30 p.m. For more information regarding these and other programs offered during the week, contact KVSS at 304-348-0707.
- Putnam FRN Meeting: The Putnam County Family Resource Network and the Putnam Wellness Coalition will meet at 10:30 a.m. at Area 34, 971 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane, across from the Putnam Main Library by Liberty Square.
- Elkview Spaghetti Dinner: Jarrett Memorial United Methodist Church, 19 Jarrett St. in Elkview, will serve spaghetti dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. Spaghetti with or without meat balls, coleslaw, bread, dessert, and beverage will be available for $10. Meals can be eaten at the church or ordered for carry-out. Proceeds will benefit the United Methodist Women’s projects.
- Belle Country Music/Dance: The Mark IV Band will perform from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at a country music/dance, sponsored by the Town of Belle, at the gymnasium on 11th St. in Belle. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission $5. Concessions will be available.
- Friday Night Jam Session: Dixie Highway will perform at the weekly Friday Night Jam Session at the Elk River Community and Education Center on Main Street in Elkview. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and younger will be admitted free. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call the center at 304-965-3722.
- Open Mic Night: Ron Sowell’s Open Mic will get underway at 7:30 p.m. at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road in Charleston. Performer sign-ups start at 7 p.m. General admission is $5; admission for children, seniors, and performers is $2. Ron Sowell’s Open Mic is held on the second Friday of every month at Unity of Kanawha Valley.
Saturday, March 11
- Nitro Yoga Classes: Alisha Robinson will lead yoga classes for all levels on Saturdays at 9 a.m., beginning today, at the West Sattes Community Center, 234 Lee Ave., Valentine Circle in Nitro. Classes cost $5 each.
- Silent Book Club: The Charleston Chapter of the Silent Book Club will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Daily Dose Cafe, 5206-
- MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. Bring your own book and read among fellow book lovers during the morning gathering. More information is available at the SilentBookClubCharlestonWV page on Facebook or silentbook.club.
- Crawl-O-Green: Sponsored by the St. Albans Chamber of Commerce, a St. Patrick Day’s Crawl-O-Green pub crawl event will take place along Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans from 6 to 11 p.m. Activities will include food and beverage specials from participating businesses, costume contests, games, door prizes, and more. A wristband, with event cup and, while supplies last, a T-shirt, can be purchased for $25.
- Bluegrass Concert: Olde Town Project will perform a bluegrass show at 7 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For more information, call 304-743-5749.
Sunday, March 12
- Rhonda’s Closet: Offering free gowns and accessories for the spring formal/prom season, Rhonda’s Closet is open from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6823 Sissonville Drive in Charleston. For more information, call Julia Black at 304-389-4604 or visit the Rhonda’s Prom Dress Closet page on Facebook.
- WVIFF Oscar Party: At 7 p.m., the West Virginia International Film Festival will have its annual Oscar Party at Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. in Charleston. The event will include a live viewing of the 95th Academy Awards, as well as live music, food, door prizes, a cash bar, and more. Tickets are $45 each. For more information, visit www.wviff.org.
Monday, March 13
Charleston Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is slated for 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Embassy Suites, 300 Court St. in Charleston. To schedule a donation appointment or find out more, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Tuesday, March 14
- KVSS Bingo: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston, will host bingo games at 10:30 a.m. Lunch at 11:45 a.m. will include shepherd’s pie, cauliflower, sliced peaches, and a roll. For more information, phone 304-348-0707.
Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will meet at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St. in Nitro. A copy of the meeting’s agenda will be posted on the day of the meeting in the Nitro Sanitary Board office.
- After-School Snacks: Marshall Health Registered Dietitian Jessica Meek will host an after-school snacks program from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Putnam County Main Library, 4219 W.Va. 34 in Hurricane. Meek will present and make healthy after-school snack ideas. Ages from elementary through high school are encouraged to attend the program, but patrons of all ages will get some fresh ideas that can be easily prepared after school or whenever you need something nourishing to get you through the day.
- Hurricane Civic Chorus: The Hurricane Civic Chorus, directed by Dr. Ilse Long, and the Hurricane Community Band, directed by Julia Paxton and John Shawler, will present their first-ever joint concert, “An Evening of Song with the Hurricane Civic Chorus and the Hurricane Community Band,” at 7 p.m. The chorus and the band will each perform a variety of Broadway and traditional pieces. Special solo and group performances will be featured at the free event at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave. in Hurricane. For more information, go to the Hurricane Civic Chorus or Hurricane Community Band’s social media pages or email hurricanecivicchorus@gmail.com.