Thursday, Oct. 28
NCCC Zumba Classes: The North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave., Charleston, hosts Zumba classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Classes are suitable for all age levels and cost $5 per person. For more information or registration, phone 304-348-6884.
Marmet Dance Classes: Beginner and easy intermediate line dance and patterned partner dance classes are offered Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. The cost per class is $5 per person. For more information, contact class instructor Debbie Bird at 304-545-6377.
Friday, Oct. 29
Rummage/Food Sales Benefit: Benefit rummage, hot dog and bake sales will be held for Logan Pennington at Nitro Church of God, 15th Street and Second Avenue, Nitro, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30. Pennington, 18, is a member of the church who is undergoing treatment for cancer for the second time. For food deliveries in Nitro or more information about the sales, call 304-755-7227. Masks are required at the church.
Clendenin Costume Parade: Bridge/Clendenin Elementary School students and others will take part in a Halloween costume parade beginning at 10 a.m. The parade route is from the former Clendenin Elementary site along Koontz Avenue to Main Street in Clendenin.
Littles’ Storytime: First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will present its Littles’ Storytime program from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. The free program, for infants through age 5, accompanied by a parent or guardian, includes storytimes, light refreshments, games, crafts and playtime. CDC guidelines are being followed. The programs are offered each Friday. To sign up or obtain more information, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
S.A. Haunted Trail: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department, 100.9 The Mix and Domino’s Pizza will host a Haunted Trail at St. Albans City Park from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Admission is $5 per person or a canned good donation. Parking is free at Coleman Field at the park. Participants will be taken to the guided trail by hayride. Concessions will be available, and the St. Albans On Purpose Project will host a photo booth at the event.
Friday Night Jam: The Elk River Community and Education Center on Main Street in Elkview will host The Phil Moles Band at its Friday Night Jam session. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music commencing at 7 p.m. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information, call the Elk River Community and Education Center at 304-965-3722.
‘Little Women’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present “Little Women” at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 29-30 and Nov. 5-6 and 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 31 and Nov. 7. Reserved seats are $25 and $30 and can be purchased in advance at theclaycenter.org.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Zombie Run 5K: The 2021 Zombie Run 5K run/walk will start at 8 a.m. at 51 Sixth Ave. (the Loop) in St. Albans. Participants are welcome to come in costume. Runners and walkers have the option of taking part in person or virtually. The registration fee is $30 per person. Online registrations are due by Thursday, Oct. 28, or if the race limit is reached beforehand. No race day registrations will be available. A pick-up date and location will be announced for virtual participants. To limit personal contact and ensure social distancing, in-person registration will be limited to 150 participants. COVID-19 infection levels will be monitored closely. Kanawha County Health Department requirements will be followed. If the race is canceled because of health and safety concerns, it will be rescheduled. Medals will be awarded to the top five finishers. Awards will be presented to overall top five finishers (male or female) and for the top three best costumes.
Cabin Creek Cleanup: A free fall cleanup event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Cabin Creek, behind the Go-Mart. For a list of items that can or cannot be accepted or if you have other questions, call the Kanawha County Planning Office at 304-357-0570.
Alzheimer’s Walk: The 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Charleston will begin and end at Appalachian Power Park, 601 Morris St., Charleston. Walk from Home options are also available. Per current health and safety guidelines, all Walk attendees are requested to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on site. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. ceremony preceding the walk at 9:30 a.m. To participate or donate, contact Jenny Folwell at 304-699-4759 or jafolwell@alz.org
K.C. Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Village Chapel Presbyterian Church, 3818 Venable Ave., Kanawha City. To make an appointment to donate or learn more about COVID-19 safety protocols being followed, go to redcrossblood.org
Hot Dog/Bake Sale: Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, 597 Garrison Ave., Charleston, will host a hot dog and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Deliveries will be available to a limited area. To place orders or find out more, call 304-343-4715.
Institute Fall Festival: Institute Church of the Nazarene, 208 Washington Ave., Institute, will have a fall festival from noon to 5 p.m. Activities will include crafts, face painting, games, photo booth, a cake walk, prizes, food and drinks.
Health Center Open House: An open house event for the New River Health Center is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, visitors can meet with staff members, tour the facility and enjoy refreshments.
Marmet Halloween Dance: The Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet, will host a Halloween dance from 7 until 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, with Restless as the performing band. Admission is $10 per person. Masks are required.
Rand Halloween Party: The Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand, will host a Halloween party from 6 to 8 p.m. Volunteers are needed to donate candy (nothing homemade) or money to purchase candy. Donors will be given a paper notice to hang on their gate or door stating they donated candy to the center and for the children to go there for their treats. Donations are required by Thursday, Oct. 28. Volunteers are also needed to work at the party. To donate or find out more, contact Barbara White at 304-925-3723, Ellen Carter at 304-925-4695 or the Rand Community Center at 304-925-9200.
KCCA Bike A Boo: The fifth annual Kanawha City Community Association Bike A Boo is scheduled for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 50th Street in Kanawha City, between Lancaster and Washington avenues. The free, family-oriented event will include bicycle and bicycle helmet giveaways for youths ages 2 to 13, Halloween games, a bike parade and a pet adoption area.
Baseball Rummage Sale: The Charleston Dirty Birds will host a rummage sale, featuring Dirty Birds and West Virginia Power and other items, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park, 601 Morris St., Charleston.
Smithers Monster Market: The Gateway Farmers Market and Plein Air Art Night are joining to present a Monster Market event at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers, from 3 to 6 p.m. The Monster Market will include live music, local food and art, pumpkin painting, a cake walk, a costume contest and more.
Sunday, Oct. 31
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing during the 10 a.m. service at Pleasant View United Methodist Church on Fisher Ridge Road in Jackson County.
Family Fall Fest: The Hale Street Center will host a Family Fall Fest from noon to 4 p.m. at 210 Hale St. in Charleston. The street will be closed to motorists and feature vendors, crafters, food trucks, inflatables and more. The third floor of the Hale Street Center will have carnival games, a kids’ costume contest, free candy and more.
Monday, Nov. 1
Belle Blood Drive: The Belle Community Center, 1100 East Dupont Ave., Belle, will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 1:30 to 7 p.m. To schedule an appointment or receive more information, visit redcrossblood.org
Energy Efficiency Workshop: Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam will present a fall home maintenance class, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at its offices at 815 Court St. in Charleston. The workshop will teach those attending how to save on their home energy costs. Seating is limited. Advance registrations are encouraged. The class costs $10 per person. To register or find out more about the classes or financial aid, contact Janie Hamilton at janieham@hfhkp.org or 304-720-0141, ext.18.