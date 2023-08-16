The submission deadline for Metro calendar items is noon the Wednesday prior to publication. Submissions should be emailed to metrokanawha@hdmediallc.com or mailed to Metro, Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St., E., Charleston, WV 25301. Submissions are not accepted by telephone. Items will also be placed weekly on the Metro Kanawha and Pulse online pages.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
- KVSS Activities: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston, will host bingo games at 10:30 a.m. The Alzheimer’s Association will provide a Lunch and Learn session at noon. For more information, phone 304-348-0707, ext. 203.
- Adult/Lap Lane Swimming: Adult swimming and lap lane swimming will be offered at the pool at Little Creek Park, 99 Fairway Drive in South Charleston, during the maintenance closure of the South Charleston Community Center’s pool, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. today and 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.
- Wars Museum Open House: The Nitro Historic Commission will host an open house for veterans and all other guests at the World War I Museum inside the Nitro History and Wars Museum, 2003 20th St. in Nitro, from noon to 4 p.m. The newly added West Virginia Vietnam Memorial Wall will be introduced to the public during the open house. Light refreshments will be available. Gifts will be presented to all veterans in attendance.
- Special Needs Tennis: A free program offering tennis to those with special needs of all ages takes place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Charleston Family YMCA. For more information, visit the Tennis for Fun WV page on Facebook or call the YMCA at 304-350-3527.
- Valley PK-8 Open House: An open house is scheduled for 3 until 5 p.m. at Valley PK-8 in Smithers.
- Flinn Open House: Flinn Elementary School, 2006 McClure Parkway in Charleston, will have an open house for incoming students and their parents/guardians. Open house hours are 3 to 4 p.m. for kindergarten students and 4 to 5:45 p.m. for grades pre-K through fourth. For more information, call Flinn Elementary at 304-348-1960.
- Fitlot Group Fitness Classes: Fitlot and AARP co-sponsor free Fitlot group fitness classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays at East End Community Park, 1564 Dixie St. in Charleston.
- Summerfest: Summerfest will take place at the Mound in South Charleston Wednesday, Aug. 16, through Saturday, Aug. 19. Attractions will include two bands performing each evening, shag dance lessons, dance contests, food vendors, a car show, and a fireworks display on the final evening. For additional information, contact the South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau at 304-746-5552.
Thursday, Aug. 17
- Dunbar Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 until 6 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center, 2601 Fairlawn Ave. in Dunbar. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org.
- Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. or until items are sold out. Produce at the market comes from Gritt’s Farm in Buffalo and includes items such as tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers, half runners, and bi-colored corn among the selection. Fresh eggs, chow chow, and assorted baked goods will also be available for purchase. Parking is available in front of the market, which is located at 4307 Salines Drive in Malden, one block up from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home. Proceeds from the produce sales go back into supplying the market. The market will be open every Thursday afternoon through Sept. 1.
- Needle Arts Group: Anyone who is interested in using a needle to create hand-stitched items is encouraged to attend MMNA meetings. Members include beginning stitchers to accomplished artists specializing in a wide variety of needlework. MMNA meetings are held at 6:15 p.m on the third Thursday of each month. This evening’s meeting will be held at the Dunbar Public Library meeting room, 301 12th St. in Dunbar. Members and visitors are invited to gather as early as 5:30 p.m. to visit or enjoy open stitching prior to the meeting. In addition to a business meeting, members will have an educational stitching project. Visit Facebook or MMNAEGA.com or email MMNAEGA.info@gmail.com for more information.
Friday, Aug. 18
- SCCC Lifeguarding Class: The South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road in South Charleston, will offer a lifeguarding class Aug. 18 to Aug. 20 for anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard and working at the South Charleston Community Center. For more information, call the SCCC at 304-744-4731 and ask to speak with the director.
- ‘Taming of the Shrew’: Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” will be presented at 8 p.m. at the Alban Arts Academy, 2121 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. The show will also be staged at 8 p.m. Aug. 19 and 2 p.m. Aug. 20. Online tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors/students and $20 for adults and $15 for seniors/students at the door. Online tickets can be purchased at www.onthestage.tickets.
- Live on the Levee: Beginning at 6:30 p.m., Sholem and The Unit will perform in the free Live on the Levee concert series on the Schoenbaum Stage of Haddad Riverfront Park on Kanawha Boulevard, East, in Charleston.
Saturday, Aug. 19
- Marmet Farmers Market: The Marmet Woman’s Club is sponsoring a weekly farmers market throughout the season at the Marmet ball field every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Vendors, crafters, and flea market vendors are welcome. Those interested in participating should contact Terry Barley at 304-590-4276 or terrybarley@gmail.com for more details.
- St. Albans Farmers Market: The St. Albans Farmers Market will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. This year, the market is participating with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and will be set up to receive senior and WIC vouchers.
- Doggy Pool Party: The Fix ‘Em Clinic will sponsor and present its annual Doggy Swim Day pool party from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the St. Albans City Park Pool, 931 Observatory Drive in St. Albans. The cost is $10 per dog and $7 for each additional dog. All of the dogs must be up to date on their shots.
- KSF Rock the Park: Rock the Park will be presented from noon until 5 p.m. at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. Scheduled performers include the Heavy Hitters, Minor Swing, Emmalea Deal and the Hot Mess, Jim Snyder, and Three’s Company Blues.
- Purse Bingo Fundraiser: The Poca High School Show Choir Boosters will host designer purse bingo games at Poca High School. Proceeds will benefit Poca High’s Visual Volume show choir. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Games will begin at 6 p.m. The fundraiser will also include a 50/50 raffle, raffle baskets, and more. Players must be 18 years old or older, per state law. Tickets can be ordered in advance via bit.ly/pocashowchoirbingo081923.
- Hurricane Skatepark Celebration: A celebration of the skatepark at Hurricane City Park will be held from 6 until 9 p.m. The event will include music from Djjazzyjc, free ice cream from Huskey’s Cross Lanes, and giveaways.
Monday, Aug. 21
- St. Albans City Council: St. Albans City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, in City Council Chambers, 51 Sixth Ave. in St. Albans. Meetings are held on the first and third Mondays of every month.
- ‘Cinderella’ Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will hold auditions for ages 15 and older for “Cinderella” at its headquarters at 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston. Singing auditions will take place at 7 p.m. this evening; those auditioning should prepare a vocal selection and bring music for the accompanist if the auditioning song is not from the “Cinderella” score. Reading auditions will start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22; scripts will be provided. Dance auditions will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23; those auditioning should dress to dance, and combinations will be taught. For more information, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org. In conjunction with the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, “Cinderella” will be presented in the Maier Performance Hall of the Clay Center Oct. 27-29 and Nov. 3-5.
Tuesday, Aug. 22
- Beni Kedem Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. at the Beni Kedem Shrine Center, 100 Quarrier St. in Charleston. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
- WVYS Student Auditions: The West Virginia Youth Symphony is seeking performers of all orchestral instruments for the upcoming 2023-2024 season, with a strong need of brass, woodwinds, percussion, and low strings. Auditions will begin at 4 p.m. at Horace Mann Middle School, 4300 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. Required audition materials and audition time schedules are available to view at wvyouthsymphony.org/audition. For more information, email wvyouthsymphony@gmail.com.