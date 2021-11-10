Wednesday, Nov. 10
SCHS Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at South Charleston High School, 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston. To make an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org.
Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
Radio Play Auditions: Mountain Roots Community Theatre in Belle will hold auditions for a live radio play, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Mountain Roots theater, 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle (Quincy Center). Those auditioning should prepare a short monologue and perform a cold read from the script. Rehearsals will begin Monday, Nov. 15, and be conducted from 7 to 10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Performances will be presented Dec. 10 through Dec. 19 at the theater. For more information, call 681-264-0776 or go to mountainrootstheatre.org.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day Parade: The City of Charleston and John Brawley Post 20 of the American Legion will host a Veterans Day parade and ceremony in downtown Charleston. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. A short ceremony will take place immediately after the parade and will include guest speaker U.S. Marshal Michael T. Baylous. To participate, contact Ed Converse at econve2737@aol.com or 304-545-4057.
COVID-19 Testing: Free, Drive-through COVID-19 tests will be available from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. Tests will also be offered at the same hours on Thursday, Nov. 18. Pre-registration is requested, but not required, at wv.getmycovidresult.com.
NCCC Zumba Classes: The North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave., Charleston, hosts Zumba classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Classes are suitable for all age levels and cost $5 per person. For more information or registration, phone 304-348-6884.
Gabriel Project: The Gabriel Project at Highlawn Presbyterian Church, 2501 Washington Ave., St. Albans, can provide needed items for infants preemie/newborn to 2T, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays. Other available items include formula, diapers/wipes, fall and winter clothing, bathing supplies and blankets. Portable cribs and car seats are available for a recommended but not required donation of $10. Park on the church’s side lot and call 304-727-7140 to request needed items. No income questions are asked. All West Virginia residents are eligible.
Marmet Dance Classes: Beginner and easy intermediate line dance and patterned partner dance classes are offered Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. The cost per class is $5 per person. For more information, contact class instructor Debbie Bird at 304-545-6377.
Vaccine Clinic: The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing team will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic, as well as a drive-thru testing clinic, at the Epworth United Methodist Church, 299 North Church St. in Ripley.. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available to everyone and include Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for ages 12 and older. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours. For more information, email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team accounts on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.
Friday, Nov. 12
Southridge Blood Drive: A blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Southridge Church, 100 Eagle Drive, South Charleston. Go to www.redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or obtain more information.
Fall/Christmas Open House: The Elk River Community and Education Center, 1058 Main St., Elkview, will have a fall and Christmas Open House from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, in the Thrift Shop. Contact the center at 304-965-3722 for further information.
ACIL Virtual Meeting: The Appalachian Center for Independent Living Board will hold a Board of Directors meeting virtually via Zoom at 10 a.m. Contact ACIL Executive Director Meredith Pride at 304-965-0376 for the Zoom link to join the meeting.
Littles’ Storytime: First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will present its Littles’ Storytime program from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. The free program, for infants through age 5, accompanied by a parent or guardian, includes storytimes, light refreshments, games, crafts and playtime. CDC guidelines are being followed. The programs are offered each Friday. To sign up or obtain more information, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
Friday Night Jam: The Elk River Community and Education Center, 1058 Main St., Elkview, will host its Friday Night Jam session with music this week by Dixie Highway and Cindy Bird. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music commencing at 7 p.m. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information, call the Elk River Community and Education Center at 304-965-3722.
‘The Viewing Room’: Mountain Roots Community Theatre will present a stage comedy, “The Viewing Room,” at 8 p.m. Other performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. The theater is located at 2700 East DuPont Ave. in Belle. For tickets or more information, call 681-264-0776 or visit mountainrootstheatre.org.
Ron Sowell’s Open Mic: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host its monthly Ron Sowell’s Open Mic at 7:30 p.m. All performers are welcome to come and share their talents in a warm, friendly atmosphere. Performer signups start at 7 p.m. General admission is $5. Admission is $2 for performers, seniors and children. Masks must be worn by everyone except the performer on stage. For more information, email sowellmann@gmail.com or ukvwv1@gmail.com or call 304-345-0021.
Fall Trout Stock: The Kanawha County Commission will stock 1,000 pounds of trout in the Blue Creek area of the Elk River today. The first four people to catch a trout in that area and post a photograph of it on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #KCFISHESELK21 and tagging Kanawha County between Friday, Nov. 12, and Sunday, Nov. 14, will win prizes from contributing sponsors.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Kids’ Corner: North Hills Baptist Church will host its monthly Kids’ Corner ministry from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sissonville area church. Available will be donated clothing, diapers, wipes, books and other miscellaneous items for children, newborn through 18-20 boys and girls. No adult clothing is available.
Pinch Hot Dogs: A hot dog sale will be held from 11 a.m. until all food is sold at the VFW Post 8516 in Pinch.
Nitro Chili/Beer Festivals: The Wagging Tails and Nitro Ales and Smoke on the Water festival will co-host a fundraising chili and beer extravaganza in Nitro from noon to 4 p.m. Proceeds will be split between the events’ two charities, Hospice Care and Dog Bless. The cook-off is officially sanctioned by the International Chili Society and will be held next to Living Memorial Park in Nitro. The Dog Bless 5K Run will precede the cookoff/festival, with registration getting underway at 7 a.m. and the race starting at 8 a.m. Proceeds will benefit Dog Bless’ programs.
Marmet Concert/Dance: No Regrets will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Men’s Day Celebration: Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church, 607 Shrewsbury St., Charleston, will have a Men’s Day Celebration at 10 a.m. The United Methodist Men will welcome guest speaker Charles L. Price. Adherence to COVID-19 guidelines are expected. For more information, call 304-343-1873.
Marmet Community Dinner: Mountains of Hope Outreach’s inaugural Mountains of Hope Thanksgiving Community Dinner will start at 3 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Along with the community dinner, Thanksgiving dinners will be donated to 10 families that are selected by the outreach. Diners are asked to wear a mask prior to being seated for their meals and observe social distancing during the dinner.
Backdoor Service: First United Methodist Church of South Charleston will host a Backdoor Service on Sunday, Nov. 14. The Backdoor opens at 7 p.m. for the ultra-contemporary service with music and a relevant message. The church is located at 905 Glendale Ave. in South Charleston; the entrance to the Backdoor Service is on the Daniels Avenue side of the church. Backdoor Services take place on the first and third Sundays of each month. For more information, contact the church office at 304-744-3211, ext. 1.
Monday, Nov. 15
Cross Lanes Blood Drive: A blood drive is scheduled at the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region offices, 113 Lakeview Drive, Cross Lanes from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. To make an appointment or find out more about donating, go to www.redcrossblood.org.
Fayette Plan Forums: A public forum to discuss the Fayette County Comprehensive Plan and its proposals will begin at 2 p.m. at Gauley Bridge City Hall, 278 Railroad St. in Gauley Bridge. Another public forum to discuss the Comprehensive Plan is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane in Smithers. For more information, visit hla.fyi/FayetteCounty.
Virtual Business Conference: The Small Communities, BIG Solutions Conference, which showcases successful projects and highlights West Virginia change makers, will be held virtually from Monday, Nov. 15, to Thursday, Nov. 18. Tickets are priced at $25 per attendee and can be purchased at www.wvsolutions.net. The Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia, the West Virginia Community Development Hub and Coalfield Development are conducting the conference.
Fire Safety Workshop: Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam will offer a fire safety and prevention workshop from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 815 Court St. in Charleston. The $10-per-person workshop will include working with a fire extinguisher and putting out a simulated kitchen fire. Seating is limited; advance registrations are advised. To register or learn more about the class or financial aid, contact Janie Hamilton at janieham@hfhkp.org or 304-720-0141, ext.18.
‘Paradise Park’ Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will conduct auditions for “Paradise Park: The Musical.” Auditions for children’s roles will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, followed by adult singing and reading auditions at 7 p.m. Dance auditions for ages 15 and older will start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16; musical-theater dance combinations will be taught and participants should dress to dance. All auditions will be held at the CLOG theater, 411 Tennessee Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. “Paradise Park: The Musical” will be presented Jan. 28-30 and Feb. 4-6 at the CLOG theater. For a list and descriptions of available roles and additional information about audition requirements, visit charlestonlightoperaguild.org.