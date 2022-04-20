Wednesday, April 20
- Virtual Storytime: The Kanawha County Public Library will present a virtual storytime program on its Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. KCPL librarians will read a children’s book and offer suggestions for other books to read. For more information about KCPL online programs, visit www.kcpls.org.
- Mindfulness Meditation Group: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation at The Mindfulness Tree meditation community online Wednesdays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The group meets for 45 minutes. Each session includes an opening meditation, group discussion and topics for the day. This group is offered freely. For more information and to sign up for the program, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
- Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the community center at 304-348-6404.
- Public Meeting: As part of the B-C-K-P Regional Intergovernmental Council Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee, Kanawha County and City of Charleston officials will hold a public meeting at 5 p.m. in the Kanawha County Commission Courtroom, 409 Virginia St., E., Charleston. The purpose of the meeting is to review updates to multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan. Members of the public will be given the opportunity to comment on the natural and man-made hazards most affecting them. As part of this plan update, Kanawha County and the City of Charleston intend to discuss flood-specific risks and potential flood mitigation projects. Those with a concern about flooding in their areas are encouraged to attend the meeting.
- UKV Entrepreneurial Open House: An Upper Kanawha Valley Entrepreneurial Open House will be held at 326 Third Ave. in Montgomery from 6 until 8 p.m. Presented by the West Virginia State University Extension Service and Advantage Valley, the open house is designed for entrepreneurs and prospective and existing business owners. Information will be available regarding resources to help grow business, opportunities will be presented to tour available office space in Montgomery, and representatives will be available to consult regarding financial and technical assistance. Contact Allison Smith at allison.smith@wvstateu.edu for additional information or to register for the open house. To request disability accommodations, contact Carla Boggess at 304-766-4278 or sayreca@wvstateu.edu.
Thursday, April 21
- Gabriel Project: From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday, Highlawn Presbyterian Church’s Gabriel Project at 2501 Washington Ave. in St. Albans is open to provide supplies for newborn through 2T infants free of charge. Expectant mothers need to wait until four weeks before their due date in order to receive a well-stocked layette. Enter the side parking lot and call the posted number, 304-727-7140, to contact Gabriel Project staff members who will assist participants.
- Dunbar Blood Drive: The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from 2 until 7 p.m. at the Dunbar Church of the Nazarene at 1334 Lightner Ave. in Dunbar. Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RedCross to schedule a blood donation appointment time and receive more information regarding donating.
- WVSU Art Exhibit: West Virginia State University’s Spring 2022 Graduating Art Exhibit will be presented from 5 until 7 p.m. It will include remarks at 5:30 p.m. and a reception. The exhibit is located in the Della Brown Taylor Hardman Fine Arts Gallery inside the Davis Fine Arts Building on the WVSU campus in Institute.
- Kanawha Farm Bureau: The Kanawha Farm Bureau will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church in Sissonville. Promoting agriculture in Kanawha County with information and special speakers, the group meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Contact Clyde Bailey at 304-776-6491 for additional information.
- ‘Echoes and Facades’: The Di Gregorio/Alves Duo (Bernard Di Gregorio and Júlio Ribeiro Alves), will present “Echoes and Facades” at 7:30 p.m. in the Della Brown Taylor Art Gallery, Davis Fine Arts Building, West Virginia State University, Institute. Admission is free. Di Gregorio is the principal viola of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and violist of the Montclaire String Quartet. Alves is a Marshall University professor and active recitalist.
Friday, April 22
- Nitro Appreciation Luncheon: WV Home Mission Ladies LIFT will host an appreciation luncheon for all City of Nitro first responders and city employees from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church at 1128 Benamati Ave. in Nitro.
- First Chapter Friday: The Kanawha County Public Library will present its First Chapter Friday program on the KCPL Facebook page at 3 p.m. The weekly program offers a sneak peek at a variety of chapter books.
- Sissonville Bean Dinner: The men of Aldersgate United Methodist Church will host and serve a bean dinner from 4 until 7 p.m. in the Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center adjacent to the church at 6823 Sissonville Drive in Sissonville. Dinners cost $8 each and $4 for children under age 12. Proceeds will support Boy Scout Troop 19 and Cub Scout Troop 19.
- Marmet Line Dances: Extreme Country’s Friday night line dances are held at 6 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Instruction is also available.
- Art Fair/Farmers Market: A Plein Air Art Festival and Farmers Market is scheduled for 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Magic Carpet lot on Michigan Avenue in Smithers, across from the street from Christian Family Gift and Book Shoppe. Admission is free. The event will include vendors, games and music. Check Facebook for weather updates.
- ‘The Spitfire Grill’: “The Spitfire Grill” will be presented at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans, on April 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30 and May 1. For tickets or more information, go to albanartscenter.com.
- Friday Night Jams: The Elk River Community and Education Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview, will host 7 p.m. Friday Night Jam performances this month. Ruff Cut Country and Phil Moles will perform on April 22 and Mark IV and Stephanie Moore are scheduled for April 29. For more information, call 304-965-3722.
- Glasgow Council Meeting: The Glasgow Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at Glasgow Town Hall, 129 Fourth Ave. in Glasgow.
- ‘Cinderella’: “Cinderella” will be performed on stage at the South Charleston High School auditorium for the public at 7:30 p.m. Public performances are also scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students.
Saturday, April 23
SHS Band Rummage Sale: The Sissonville High School Pride of Sissonville Band will hold its annual rummage sale from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Sissonville High School cafeteria, 6100 Sissonville Drive, Charleston. Items available will include furniture, home décor, Longaberger baskets, a Kirby vacuum set, tools, toys, books, clothing, and much more. All proceeds from the sale will go toward the purchase of new instruments and supplies for the band.
- HHHS Golf Tournament: The second annual Herbert Hoover High School Huskies Golf Tournament will be held at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado. Check-in for the tournament will get underway at 8 a.m., followed by a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $75 per golfer or $300 per foursome on the day of the tournament, which includes greens fees, cart, lunch, and an opportunity to win prizes, such as a $10,000 for a designated hole-in-one, closest to pin, longest putt, and longest drive. The tournament will be limited to 30 registered teams. To register or receive more information, call 304-382-2884 or email HerbertHooverGolf@gmail.com.
- Cabin Creek Tire Collection: The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s REAP program will host a free tire collection event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. behind the Go-Mart in Cabin Creek. Individuals may dispose of up to 10 tires per person. The tires must be off the rims and only car and light truck tires will be accepted. The WVDEP requests that individuals stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires.
- KSF Nature Walks: The 2022 Osbra Eye Spring Nature Walks are scheduled for 8:30 to 11 a.m. at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. Kanawha State Forest Foundation representatives will offer a variety of guided hikes to learn about wildflowers, edible plants and mushrooms, and more. Registration will get underway at 8:30 a.m., with walks commencing at 9 a.m.
- S.A. Plant Sale: The St. Albans Garden Club will sponsor a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon at the Gateway Shopping Center in St. Albans. The sale will include a large variety of plants, such as indoor and outdoor plants, annuals and perennials, flowers and vegetables, starters and established, and a variety of pots, gardening tools, and yard art.
- Food Distribution: A More Excellent Way Life Center Church, 504 Virginia St., W., Charleston, will have a food distribution event for the community, starting at noon and continuing until all food boxes have been distributed. For further information, phone the church at 304-400-4111.
- Equine Expo: The Elk River Boots and Saddle Club will hold its sixth annual Kickin’ In Spring Expo at its Winfield Riding Club facility. The expo will include several demonstrations, various vendors of horse- and non-horse-related items, concessions and an open horse show. The Winfield Riding Club is located at 5449 Rt. 34 in Winfield. For further information, contact the Elk River Boots and Saddle Club at 304-541-6399 or visit the club’s website, erbsc.com.
- Family Storytime: The Kanawha County Public Library will present an online family storytime program, with books, rhymes, and activities on various themes, at 2 p.m. on the KCPL’s Facebook page.
- Marmet Music/Dance: Two Dollars Short will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, April 24
Young Historians Club: The Young Historians Club will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. at the St. Albans Historical Society, 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans.
Monday, April 25
St. Albans Coin Club: The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company building at 1499 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. For additional information, call 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com online.
Tuesday, April 26
- COVID-19 Clinic: The PAAC COVID-19 Surge Testing and Vaccination Team hosts a free COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic for faculty, staff, students, and the community in the West Virginia State University Wilson Student Union in Institute on Tuesdays. All testing and vaccinations are conducted on a first come, first served basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free COVID-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours. For more information, email Surge.Testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram and Twitter @PAAC.Surge for updates.
- Ukrainian Benefit: Classical guitarist Alex Kapin will perform a benefit concert for Ukrainians from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 2 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. Admission is free, with donations appreciated for Ukrainian relief efforts.