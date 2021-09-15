Editor’s Note: With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the area, readers are advised to check beforehand to determine if listed events are still scheduled.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Afternoon Storytime: The Alum Creek Public Library, 255 Midway School Road, Alum Creek, will host a free program, “Afternoon Storytime with Miss Samantha,” from 1 to 2 p.m. The program will include reading, activities, crafts and more.
Thursday, Sept. 16
S.C. Toastmasters: Toastmasters of South Charleston will resume its meetings at noon on Zoom. The mission of a Toastmaster Club is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment in which every member has the opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills, which, in turn, foster self-confidence and personal growth. These meetings are free to guests. To obtain your link to the meeting, send an email to trustinhim37@yahoo.com.
Needle Arts: Anyone interested in using a needle to create hand-stitched items is encouraged to attend Majestic Mountains Needle Arts meetings. Members include beginning stitchers to accomplished artists specializing in a wide variety of needlework. The next meeting will be at 6:15 p.m. today in the Dunbar Public Library Conference Room, 301 12th St., Dunbar. MMNA meetings will be held at 6:15 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Dunbar library. Members and visitors are invited to gather as early as 5:30 p.m. to visit or enjoy open stitching prior to the meeting. Visit Facebook, MMNAEGA.com or email swan8354@aol.com for more information.
Marmet Dance Classes: Beginner and easy intermediate line dance and patterned partner dance classes are offered Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. The cost per class is $5 per person. For more information, contact class instructor Debbie Bird at 304-545-6377.
Friday, Sept. 17
Littles’ Storytime: First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will present its Littles’ Storytime program from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. The free program, for infants through age 5, accompanied by a parent or guardian, includes storytimes, light refreshments, games, crafts and playtime. CDC guidelines are being followed. The programs are offered each Friday. To sign up or obtain more information, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
Yard/Hot Dog Sales: A yard sale and hot dog sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18, at Church of God of Prophecy, 4916 Venable Ave., S.E., Kanawha City.
S.C. Art Class: The GFWC Woman’s Club of South Charleston will host an art on canvas class with instructor Nancy Altman from 7 to 10 p.m. at 214 D St., South Charleston. Attendance is by advance ticket purchase only for $35; call Sharen at 304-545-2529 for tickets and additional information.
Dunbar Fall Festival: The Dunbar Fall Festival is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Pedestrian Plaza, Myers Avenue and 12th Street. For more information, visit the City of Dunbar WV Facebook page or cityofdunbarwv.gov.
‘You Might as Well Live’: The Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans, will present “You Might as Well Live,” featuring Susan Marrash-Minnerly as Dorothy Parker, at 7 p.m. A second performance is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors and can be ordered at ticketpeak.co/albanarts/events.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Sissonville Fall Cleanup: A free Kanawha County fall cleanup is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Casdorph Road in Sissonville. For a list of items that can or cannot be accepted and more information, contact the Kanawha County Planning Office at 304-357-0570.
Shoney’s Racers Reunion: The 17th annual Shoney’s Old-Timers Racers Reunion is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Patrick Street Plaza in Charleston. It will include hot rods and other vehicles on display, live music, commemorative dash plaques, door prizes and more. To register or receive more information, call 304-776-2838 or 304-984-0728.
Fox Trot 5K/Race Walk: The ninth annual Fox Trot for Parkinson’s Research 5K Race/Walk will begin and finish at Capitol Market, 800 Smith St., Charleston. On-site registration will open at 7:30 a.m. The race/walk will get underway at 9 a.m. The award ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. Each participant will receive a Fox Trot T-shirt. Trophies will be awarded in both the overall and age group categories. The registration fee is $30 per person, with larger contributions welcome. This year’s fundraising event will follow COVID-19 protocols from the City of Charleston and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. For those who are unable or wish to not attend in person, virtual options are offered. Online registration forms and more information are accessible at foxtrotwv.com.
Fall Bazaar: The Kanawha Chapter of Child Evangelism Fellowship will have a fall bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the gymnasium of Dunbar Church of the Nazarene, 1334 Lightner Ave., Dunbar. The bazaar will feature crafters, artisans, vendors and food, including hot dogs, chips and specialty desserts. For further information, call CEF at 304-346-8753.
S.A. Founders Day: The 2021 St. Albans Founders Day event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street in St. Albans. Activities will include more than 40 food and craft vendors, walking tours of the city and performances by Kanawha Valley Pipes & Drums, Tim and Steven Jones, Emma Meadows and Kerry Mathews, Heather Danielle, Stride and Makenna Hope.
Community Outreach Day: Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St., South Charleston, will host a Community Outreach Day from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Activities and attractions will include inflatables, games, face painting and food. An outdoor gospel sing is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m.
Great Kanawha River Cleanup: The 31st annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup is scheduled for 9 a.m. until noon. Cleanup sites include the South Charleston boat ramp, Kanawha Falls at Glen Ferris, and Winfield Beach. Other sites may be added. Those wishing to volunteer should register for enough supplies can be obtained for each location. REAP will supply bags and gloves for volunteers and arrange for trash to be hauled away. All volunteers will receive a T-shirt. To volunteer or learn more, contact Chris Cartwright at christopher.j.cartwright@wv.gov or 1-800-322-5530.
Fall Festival/Gospel Sing: A fall festival and outdoor gospel sing will start at 5 p.m. at Kelly’s Creek Community Church, Kelly’s Creek Road, Sissonville. Beginning at 6 p.m., the gospel sing will include The Believers and the Larch Family. Bring lawn chairs. Singing will move inside if the weather requires it.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Highlawn 73rd Anniversary: Highlawn Baptist Church in St.Albans will observe its 73rd anniversary with a 10:30 a.m. service at St. Albans Roadside Park. The Rev. Jim Compton from Grass Lick Baptist Church in Given will present the message. After the service, a potluck dinner will be served in Shelter B. Those attending should bring lawn chairs. For more information, phone the church office at 304-727-7802.
The Believers: The Believers will sing during the 11 a.m. service at Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church in Sissonville.
Concerts at St. John’s: The free Concerts at St. John’s series will feature the Huntington Symphony Strings and bassoonist David DeBolt at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier St. in Charleston.
Backdoor Church Service: First United Methodist Church of South Charleston will host its ultra-contemporary Backdoor Service at 7 p.m. The church is located at 905 Glendale Ave. in South Charleston. The entrance to the service is at the side door on Daniels Avenue. For more information, contact the church office at 304-744-3211, ext. 1.
Monday, Sept. 20
THF Golf Tournament: The Thomas Health Foundation will sponsor its 27th annual fundraising golf tournament, with morning and afternoon playing options. The morning tournament will get underway with an 8 a.m. shotgun start at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston. An afternoon competition, with a shotgun start, will begin at 1:30 p.m. Proceeds support care of patients and families at St. Francis and Thomas Memorial hospitals, as well as the physician group, Thomas Health Physician Partners. To register for the tournament or learn about sponsorship opportunities, call 304-766-4340 or email Bethany.Kinder@ThomasHealth.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
London Community Luncheon: The Upper Kanawha Valley Sports and Activity Center at the Booker T. Washington Community Center, 24 Wyatt St., London, will host a drive-thru community luncheon from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The center is also hosting other community luncheons and food giveaways in coming weeks. For more information, visit www.ukvsac-btwcc.org.
Yoga on the Green: Yoga on the Green, a free community yoga session, will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. in the large field behind St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans. Weather permitting, classes are taught by Larissa Gatens, on behalf of the St. Albans Ladies Club. Participants can park in the parking lot off of Cowl Drive behind the church. They should bring a mat (chair and bug spray are optional). Donations will be accepted on behalf of the St. Albans Ladies Club. The sessions are for ages 16 and older, and all attendees must sign waivers.
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., Charleston. A coin auction will be held at the public meeting. For more information, phone 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.