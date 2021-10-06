Wednesday, Oct. 6
Virtual WVSILC Meeting: The West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council will meet via Zoom from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Zoom sign-in information and other details, call 855-855-9743 or 304-766-4624 or email wvsilc@wvsilc.org.
Capitol Market Mixer: Capitol Market’s Market Mixer will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the market, 800 Smith St., Charleston. The fundraiser will include beverages, along with hors d’oeuvres prepared by Chef Paul Smith and Carver Career and Technical Center Culinary School students, live music, vendor samples and demonstrations. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Capitol Market and its programs. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $90 per person. To purchase tickets in advance, visit bit.ly/3ywblwL. For more information, email nichole@capitolmarket.net.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Community Bible Study: A new Charleston Area Community Bible Study will offer a weekly women’s morning study of the Book of Nehemiah, beginning Thursday, Oct. 7, and continuing through Dec. 2, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Charleston Mountain Mission Church, 1620 Seventh Ave., Charleston. All women in the Kanawha/Putnam area are welcome to attend. Child care will be available. For more information or to request child care, call or text 834-301-9327.
Camp Meeting: Bishop Mike and Charlene Martin of Living Water Ministries, 919 Cross Lanes Drive in Cross Lanes, will host a Five-Fold Fellowship Annual Camp Meeting, tag team preaching with church members, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, through Saturday, Oct. 9. A Ministry Enhancement Teaching will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. There will be special singing each night. Dinner will be served each evening at 5:30 p.m.
NCCC Zumba: The North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave., Charleston, hosts Zumba classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Classes are suitable for all age levels and cost $5 per person. For more information or registration, phone 304-348-6884.
Marmet Dance Classes: Beginner and easy intermediate line dance and patterned partner dance classes are offered Thursdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. The cost per class is $5 per person. For more information, contact class instructor Debbie Bird at 304-545-6377.
Friday, Oct. 8
Littles’ Storytime: First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, will present its Littles’ Storytime program from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. The free program, for infants through age 5, accompanied by a parent or guardian, includes storytimes, light refreshments, games, crafts and playtime. CDC guidelines are being followed. The programs are offered each Friday. To sign up or obtain more information, call 304-727-2241 or email fpcsa@firstpresbychurch.com.
S.C. Blood Drive: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn and Suites-Charleston West, 400 Second Ave., South Charleston. Donation appointments can be made at www.redcross.org. Blood drives are also scheduled at the Holiday Inn and Suites-Charleston West this month from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, and from 2 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Open Mic Night: Ron Sowell’s Open Mic will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road (corner of Myrtle Road and Bridge Road) in Charleston. Performers can start signing up at 7 p.m. General admission is $5. Admission for performers, seniors and children is $2. No refreshments will be served. Masks must be worn by everyone except the performer on stage. For more information, contact Ron Sowell or Pam Hippler at 304-345-0021 or email ukvwv1@gmail.com or sowellmann@gmail.com.
Friday Night Jam: Dixie Highway and Cindy Bird will perform at the Friday Night Jam Session at the Elk River Community and Education Center on Main Street in Elkview. Doors open at 5 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m. The center’s thrift store will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information, contact the Elk River Community and Education Center at 304-965-3722.
Saturday, Oct. 9
‘Putting It Together’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present the Stephen Sondheim musical, “Putting It Together,” at 7:30 p.m. at the CLOG theater, 411 Tennessee Ave., Charleston. All guests are required to wear face masks and show vaccination cards. Tickets are $20. They can be purchased at www.charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
East End Yard Sale: The Old Colony Realtors East End Yard Sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon in neighborhoods throughout Charleston’s East End.
Lions Golf Tournament: The 2021 Sissonville Lions Club Golf Tournament is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. The cost is $65 per player. To register or receive more information, call Orville McFarland, 304-549-7101, or email hunt984@aol.com.
Pratt Fall Festival: The 2021 Pratt Fall Festival is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Pratt Avenue in Pratt. Those interested in vending or entertaining at the festival can find more information at the Town of Pratt Annual Fall Festival Facebook page.
Morgan’s Kitchen Fall Festival: Sponsored by the St. Albans Historical Society, the 18th annual Morgan’s Kitchen Fall Festival will begin at 10 a.m. at the Morgan’s Kitchen museum, 2600 MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. The festival will include food and craft vendors, live music and cabin tours. Apple butter will be made and available for purchase that day and later at the Village Sampler and Coal River Coffee on Olde Main Plaza in St. Albans. Farmers market vendors will be at the event, and the St. Albans Women’s Club will have a hot dog sale. For vendor information or to participate as a vendor on Saturday, contact Patty Swango at paradeladySA@gmail.com or 304-549-4100.
Kids’ Corner: North Hills Baptist Church in Sissonville has launched a Kids’ Corner ministry, supplying clothing, diapers, wipes, books and other miscellaneous items that have been donated, in sizes newborn through 18-20 for boys and girls. (No adult clothing is available.) Items will next be distributed from 10 to 11:30 a.m.at the church at 6108 Hills Lane. Organizers hope to make distribution a monthly event. Call the church, 304-984-0347, for additional information.
St. Albans Fall Festival: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor its annual fall festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ordnance Park, 199 Pfaff St., St. Albans. The festival will include hay rides, face painting, balloon animals, pumpkin decorating, inflatables, food and refreshments. Admission is free.
SCCC Fitnessthon: A free fitnessthon is scheduled for 10 a.m. until noon at the South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road, South Charleston. Activities will include Zumba, Zumba Strong, Boot Camp and Power Yoga. Prizes will be awarded during the event.
CToC Auditions: Children’s Theatre of Charleston will conduct auditions for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, and Sunday, Oct. 10, at the CToC workshop, 115 Spring St., Charleston. Roles are available for ages 8 to adult. Audition times are available for reservation. To register for an audition slot and find out more, go to www.ctoc.org. Those auditioning should bring a one-minute, prepared musical selection to perform. “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” will be presented Dec. 9 through Dec. 12 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theater.
Foam at the Dome: The 2021 Foam at the Dome will be presented from 2 to 6 p.m. at 1600 Washington St., E., Charleston (corner of Washington and Elizabeth streets). The event will also include the Hops & Heat Chili Cook-Off and live music. Early entry tickets, from 2 to 3 p.m., will be $50. General admission tickets, from 3 to 6 p.m., are $40 each. For more information, go to foamcwv.com.
FOOTMAD Concert: Mick Moloney and The Green Fields of America will perform in concert at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston at 7:30 p.m., as part of the Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance’s 2021-22 concert series. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $10 for students, with free admission for audience members ages 13 and younger. To order tickets or read more about the concert series, visit FOOTMAD.org or call 304-729-4382.
Sunday, Oct. 10
MFD Open House: The Montgomery Fire Department, 816 Third Ave. in Montgomery, will host an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. The open house shall include children’s activities and refreshments. Fire prevention materials and smoke detectors will be distributed.
S.C. Trunk or Treat: A drive-thru Trunk or Treat candy giveaway will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of South Charleston High School, 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing during the 6 p.m. service at Marlaing Gospel Tabernacle, 119 Virginia Ave. in St. Albans.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will have its October meeting at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau, 201 21st St., Nitro. A copy of the meeting’s agenda will be posted on the day of the meeting in the Nitro Sanitary Board’s office.
Marmet Fitness Classes: Fall into Fitness classes are offered every Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. The cost is $5 per class. The classes are a combination of cardio, resistance training, dancing, basic kickboxing, core and yoga. Participants should bring a light to moderate set of weights (ranging from 3 to 10 pounds) and a mat or towel to the classes.