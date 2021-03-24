Thursday, March 25
Edgewood Kindergarten Roundup: Edgewood Elementary School, 550 Hawks Ride Road, Charleston, will conduct a kindergarten roundup from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. by appointment only; call 304-348-6634 for appointments or additional information. Children must be 5 by June 30, 2021, to qualify. Parents/guardians should bring a state-certified birth certificate; proof of residency; and immunization, well child and dental records. Children do not have to attend the roundup. Masks will be required.
ACES Kindergarten Registration: Alum Creek Elementary School will have kindergarten registration. To make an appointment or receive more information, call 304-348-1935.
River/Outdoor Recreation Webinar: Advantage Valley will present a FASTER WV webinar, “River & Outdoor Recreation Opportunities,” at 6 p.m. The free, one-hour webinar will discuss river and outdoor recreation/lodging business opportunities available in the region. Participants will also learn about business coaching, online classes, and loan funding. For registration information, visit advantagevalley.com or the Facebook page, @advantagevalleywv.
Friday, March 26
Songwriters' Showcase: Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East Dupont Ave. in Belle (the former Fastenal Building at Quincy Mall) will present a Songwriters' Showcase at 8 p.m. Scheduled performers include Chase Jobe, Shelly Faye, and Dutch Underwood. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or at mountainrootstheatre.org. For more information, phone 681-264-0776.
Spyder Crowley Tribute: A tribute to wrestler Chuck "Spyder Crowley" Nunley will be held at the Ruby Winebrenner Community Center (former Gauley Bridge High School) in Gauley Bridge. Nunley died in February at the age of 52. The Appalachian Championship Wrestling New Beginning event will feature the inaugural Spyder Crowley Battle Royal. A meet and greet will begin at 6:30 p.m. Bell time is 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations will be encouraged, with the proceeds going to benefit Nunley's family. Face masks will be required and those in attendance will be asked to practice CDC social distancing guidelines.
Saturday, March 27
Chelyan UMC Food/Easter Eggs: Chelyan United Methodist Church, 105 Church St., Cabin Creek, will have a hot dog and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by an Easter egg hunt at 3 p.m.
Smithers COVID-19 Vaccinations: The Fayette County Health Department has announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Valley PK-8 School gymnasium, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers. Appointments are required; call 304-574-8008 or 304-574-1617 weekdays between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to check availability and schedule a vaccination.
'Celebrate the Spirit': The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality will present a Zoom program, "Celebrate the Spirit," from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program is designed to deepen insights and explore the Spirituality of the 12 Steps. A $10 offering is requested, with scholarships available. The Zoom ID number and passcode will be provided once registration is completed. To register, email wvissrmolly@aol.com.
S.A. Easter Egg Hunt: First Baptist Church of St. Albans will host a community Easter egg hunt along Sixth Avenue between B and Holley streets in St. Albans, with gifts for those finding eggs, from 10 a.m. until noon. Prizes can be redeemed at the church, located at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Second Street, through 12:45 p.m.
BCC Easter Egg Hunt: Bible Center Church, 100 Bible Center Drive, Charleston, will host an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
K.C. Easter Egg Hunt: An Easter egg hunt is scheduled to begin at noon from 50th to 57th streets along Staunton Avenue in Kanawha City. The Easter Bunny will be on site for photo opportunities.
Marmet Dance: Featuring DJ Raymond Barnett, a dance is scheduled for 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $5 per person. Masks are required.
Belle Comedy Night: The Mountain Roots Community Theatre, 2700 East Dupont Ave., Belle (in the Quincy Center), will host "A Night of Laughs" at 8 p.m. The program will feature stand-up comedy on stage. Tickets are $10 at the door or online at mountainrootstheatre.org. Call 681-264-0776 for further information.
Sunday, March 28
Little Lecture: The West Virginia Humanities Council will premiere the first of its four annual Little Lectures at 2 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube. Author and historian Chuck Keeney will speak about "Saving the Blair Mountain Battlefield" and his new book from WVU Press. Keeney will be available to answer questions in the chat and comments. Visit wvhumanities.org, email warmack@wvhumanities.org or call 304-346-8500 for more details.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at the 6 p.m. service at Little Sandy Baptist Church on Little Sandy Road in Elkview.
Monday, March 29
The Believers: The Believers will sing at 7 p.m. at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church on Wills Creek Road in Elkview.
Tuesday, March 30
Virtual Rotary Meeting: The Rotary Club of South Charleston will host a virtual meeting from noon to 1 p.m. Guest speaker James Strawn will discuss the Underprivileged Children's Foundation and the Food S.H.A.C.K. For the log-in link and further information, email scwvrotary@yahoo.com.
Charleston Chess Club: The Charleston Chess Club meets from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Elkview Baptist Church, 1150 Main St. in Elkview. For more information, call James Fields at 304-389-0649.