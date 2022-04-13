Wednesday, April 13
- Seniors’ Easter Event: Kanawha Valley Senior Services, 1710 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, will have a Celebrate Easter event starting at 10 a.m., when participants will paint ceramic Easter eggs, followed by bingo at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. The menu will include fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas and carrots, a whole-grain roll and homemade carrot cake with cream cheese icing. Pre-registration for the craft is required. Donations for the craft will be appreciated. Pre-register by calling April at 304-348-0707.
- Virtual Storytime: The Kanawha County Public Library will present a virtual storytime time program on its Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. KCPL librarians will read a children’s book and offer suggestions for other books. For more information on this and other KCPL online programs, visit www.kcpls.org.
- Mindfulness Meditation Group: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation at The Mindfulness Tree meditation community online Wednesdays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The group meets for 45 minutes, and the session includes an opening meditation, group discussion and topics for the day. This group is open to all and is offered freely. For more information and to sign up for the program, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
- Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
- Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support: The Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Hansford Center, 500 Washington St. in St. Albans. This meeting is for anyone who is dealing with someone with this disease. It’s a chance to receive support, information, and guidance. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information, contact Cheryl at 304-747-8127.
- Waterline Extension Meeting: The Kanawha County Commission will host a public meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Clendenin Community Center, 103 First Ave. in Clendenin, to discuss the Leatherwood waterline extension project. The project will serve residents of Leatherwood Road, Reamer Road, Eds Fork, Left Fork, Vent Fork, Robinson Street, Skyview Lane, Thunder Ridge, Maywood Avenue, and Mudlick Road. The list is not inclusive; to learn if your neighborhood is included in the project or to receive further information about the project and the meeting, contact Cassidy Riley at 304-357-5160.
- Charleston Chess Club: The Charleston Chess Club meets from 6 to 9 p.m. each Wednesday at Dunbar City Hall, 210 12th St., Dunbar.
Thursday, April 14
- Fayette Food Boxes: The Mountaineer Food Bank will distribute food boxes to Fayette County residents only, at the Oakland Church of God, 433 Kanawha Ave. in Smithers, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Food boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Valley Woodworkers: The Valley Woodworkers of West Virginia will meet at 6 p.m. at the group’s clubhouse at 300 12th Street in Dunbar. Members exchange woodworking ideas, tips, techniques, and sources on such topics as project design, planning, tool use, finishing, refinishing, and joinery. Membership is open to all persons with an interest in woodworking regardless of skill level. Beginners, amateurs and professionals are all welcome to visit and attend the meetings. For more information, go to valleywoodworkers.org.
Friday, April 15
- First Chapter Friday: The Kanawha County Public Library will present its First Chapter Friday program on the KCPL Facebook page at 3 p.m. The weekly program offers a sneak peek at a variety of chapter books.
- SHS Talent Show Deadline: Friday, April 15, is the deadline for Sissonville High School students to register for the annual talent show at SHS. Screenings will get underway at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, in the SHS auditorium. A walk-through rehearsal will start at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 22, also in the auditorium. The talent show will be presented at 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, and during school hours on Tuesday, April 26. For more information or to register for the show, students should see faculty members Mr. Green, Mr. Hill or Ms. Navy.
- Marmet Line Dances: Extreme Country’s Friday night line dances are held at 6 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Instruction is also available.
Saturday, April 16
- Marshall 5K: The Marshall Counseling Center will host the We Will Run for You 5K at 8 a.m. in Huntington. The race path starts and ends at the Memorial Student Center Plaza. Participants will run west toward Hal Greer Boulevard, complete the course twice and finish at the Memorial Fountain. Race registration is $25. To register, visit tristateracer.com. All proceeds will benefit the counseling center and its programs.
- S.A. Easter Eggs: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor an Easter egg hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Albans City Park softball field. Along with the hunt, the event will include face painting, giveaways of boys’ and girls’ bicycles, prize raffles, food, games, and an appearance by the Easter Bunny. Egg hunt times are as follows: 3- and 4-year-olds: 11 to 11:30 a.m.; 5- and 6-year-olds, 11:30 a.m. to noon; 7- to 9-year-olds, noon to 12:30 p.m.; 10- to 12-year-olds, 12:30 to 1 p.m.; and special needs youth, 1 to 1:30 p.m. For more information, visit saparkswv.com or call the St. Albans Parks and Recreation office at 304-722-4625.
- Mt. Tabor Easter Eggs: An Easter egg hunt will start at 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch. Hundreds of eggs will be available for hunting; age groups will be 1 to 5 years old and 6 to 10 years old. Snacks will also be served.
- Marmet Music/Dance: Rimshot will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. Other bands scheduled for April at the recreation center include Two Dollars Short on Saturday, April 23, and Ruff Cut Country on Saturday, April 30.