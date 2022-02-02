Wednesday, Feb. 2
Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
Friday, Feb. 4
Give Kids A Smile Day: The Kanawha Valley Dental Society will conduct its annual Give Kids A Smile Day program from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 502 50th St., S.E., Kanawha City. Each year, dozens of volunteers provide free dental services to families in need, promote oral health awareness and spread healthy smiles throughout West Virginia. Registration is required. To register or receive more information, email capitalcitygkas@gmail.com, call 681-945-1166 or go online to www.CapitalCityGKAS.com
Marmet Monument Meeting: At 5:30 p.m., a community monument planning meeting will get underway at the George Buckley Community Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum, in partnership with the United Mine Workers of America, is working on a new public history project, and Marmet officials are planning to create monuments to honor the contributions that unionist miners made to American history, focusing on the route of the Miners’ March to Blair Mountain in 1921. Each monument will be unique to the location based on the individual community’s needs, stories and input, tied together with overarching themes, features and design. The first two monuments will be dedicated in August in Marmet and Sharples. RSVP at bit.ly/courage2022.
‘Paradise Park’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present “Paradise Park the Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 4 and 5 and Feb. 11 and 12 and 2 p.m. Feb. 6 and 13 at the CLOG theater, 411 Tennessee Ave., Charleston. For tickets and more information about the production, go to charlestonlightoperaguild.org.
Super-Hero Movie Night: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department and Domino’s Pizza will sponsor Super-Hero Movie Night at the Hansford Community Center, 500 Washington St., St. Albans. The free activities will include admission, pizza, a screening of “The Lego Batman Movie,” prizes and refreshments. All ages are welcome to wear their favorite super-hero costume and compete in a costume contest. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show time is 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Rand Hot Dogs: The Rand Community Center’s monthly hot dog sale will take place at the center at 5701 Church Drive in Rand. from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Along with hot dogs, BBQs, hot bologna sandwiches, chips, homemade desserts and canned beverages will be available. Vendors are always welcome. Tables can be rented for $10 each. Anyone interested in setting up a vendor table should contact Ellen Carter from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 304-925-9200. The center’s thrift store and free clothing room will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well.
SOWV Polar Plunge: To benefit Special Olympics West Virginia, the 2022 Hurricane Polar Plunge, will get underway at 5 p.m. at Hurricane City Park. Registration will start at 3:30 p.m. A costume contest will begin at 4:30 p.m. An After-Plunge Party is scheduled immediately after the Plunge at Fireside Grille. Admission to the party is free for all plungers, with a $10 donation per guest encouraged. To register or receive more details, visit www.sowv.org/polar-plunge.
Carnaval 2022: Carnaval 2022: Avant Garden will be presented at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences of West Virginia will get underway at 6:30 p.m. The 11th annual fundraiser will support the Clay Center’s ongoing operations and education programs. Tickets cost $150 each. Host and sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information or to order tickets, visit www.theclaycenter.org.
Bluegrass Concert: Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp on Route 10 in Barboursville. For directions or additional information, phone 304-743-5749.
Monday, Feb. 7
Benefit Date Auction: The 3 Betties Foundation Inc. will have its second annual “Cupid for a Cure” date auction, starting at 9 p.m. at The Blue Parrot, 14 Capitol St., Charleston. Those 21 and older are invited to watch or participate. Participants will talk about themselves and then audience members can bid for a chance to spend time with that contestant. Once the prospective couples have been matched up, they will receive packages for a “first date” with items such as dinners for two and activities around town. Proceeds from the event will benefit local cancer patients. For more information, email Chad at Herdfan-1@hotmail.com.
Pepperoni Roll Deadline: Sissonville High School’s Touch of Class show choir is taking orders through Monday, Feb. 7, for homemade pepperoni rolls, as a fundraising effort to support its programs. The pepperoni rolls cost $3 apiece or $24 for a dozen. Orders are being taken through Feb. 7 and should be available for pickup the weekend of Feb. 26. To order pepperoni rolls, email Touch of Class Director Christa Navy at cnavy@mail.kana.k12.wv.us.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Nitro Wastewater Utility: Nitro Regional Wastewater Utility will have its next monthly meeting at 3 p.m. at the Nitro Convention and Visitors Bureau offices at 201 21st St. in Nitro. A copy of the agenda will be posted in the Nitro Sanitary Board office on the day of the meeting.
Charleston Civic Chorus: The Charleston Civic Chorus has begun rehearsals for its spring concert to be performed May 15 at the Baptist Temple, Morris and Quarrier streets on Charleston’s East End. The group rehearses from 7:15 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Baptist Temple and is seeking new members. Prospective members are welcome to visit prior to each rehearsal. Enter the church by 7:10 p.m. at the Morris Street entrance. COVID-19 protocols are being followed, including wearing masks and social distancing; proof of vaccination and booster shots is also required. For further information, contact the CCC’s director, Dr. Dirk Johnson, at 1-801-503-4399 and leave a message.