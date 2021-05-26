Wednesday, May 26
UC Builders Meeting: The University of Charleston Builders will host its annual membership meeting virtually at 1 p.m. Guest speakers will be Anna Sale and Connor Knighton. Sale is the creator and host of the podcast “Death, Sex and Money” and author of “Let’s Talk About Hard Things.” Knighton is an author and correspondent for “CBS Sunday Morning.” The webinar is free. Attendees must register prior to the meeting to attend via Zoom at a link at www.ucwv.edu. A confirmation email with the link will be sent. For more information, contact Catherine Eckley, director of the Annual Fund at UC, at catherineeckley@ucwv.edu or 304-357-4925.
ACES Parade: Alum Creek Elementary School will have a fifth grade student graduation and retirement celebration parade at 6 p.m. on Brounland Road in South Charleston.
Marmet 100th-Year Celebration: A Marmet 100th-Year Celebration event, featuring carnival rides, games, food and much more, begins today and continues daily through Monday, May 31, at Ben Morris Field in Marmet.
Thursday, May 27
Preschool Enrollment Fair: Kanawha County Schools will offer free preschool this fall to all children who are 4 years old on or before June 30, 2021. For children who have not already been enrolled, an enrollment fair from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Beni Kedem Temple in Charleston. For more information and enrollment requirements, call 304-766-0397 or visit kcs.kana.k12.wv.us.
RHS Athletic Awards: The Riverside High School General Athletics Boosters will sponsor a drive-through presentation of awards to RHS student-athletes from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Belle school.
‘Ring of Fire’ Auditions: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will hold auditions for its August stage production of “Ring of Fire” at 411 Tennessee Ave. in Charleston, beginning at 7 p.m. Auditions will also take place starting at 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, and 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29. Auditions require pre-registration on the Guild web page, charlestonlightoperaguild.org, which includes more information about available roles, safety protocols and the musical, which is based on the life of singer Johnny Cash, to be presented at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston.
Online Healing Talk: First Church of Christ, Scientist in Charleston will sponsor a free, live, online talk by Michelle Nanouche, a practitioner of Christian Science healing. The talk, “Finding Your Immunity from Disease,” will get underway at noon (EDT). To sign on to the talk, go to bit.ly/FindImmunityMay27, or, to join by telephone, dial 213-929-4221 just before the talk starts and input Access Code 169-319-869.
Friday, May 28
S.A. Pool Party: The St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor a kickoff party at the St. Albans City Park Pool from 4 to 8 p.m. Admission is $5, which includes a hot dog or hamburger off the grill, chips and a drink. A deejay will play music and prizes will be raffled.
NHS Senior Parade: A parade to honor Nitro High School’s graduating seniors will line up at 5:30 p.m. at the Twin City Bible Church in Nitro. The parade route will follow Kapok Street, turning right on Main Avenue, left on Boundary Street, right on West 11th St. and left on Park Avenue. One car per senior will be allowed. Students are encouraged to decorate their cars and wear their graduation attire; a group photograph will be taken after the conclusion of the parade in the Nitro Library parking lot.
Saturday, May 29
Mental Health Walk/Cookout: The City of Charleston and Highland Hospital will host a Mental Health Awareness Walk and Cookout. The walk will begin 9:30 a.m. at the parking lot across from Appalachian Power Park at the corner of Morris and Smith streets. The walk will go from Morris Street to Quarrier Street to Capitol Street to Smith Street. Upon completion of the walk, a cookout will take place at the corner of Morris and Smith streets. Mental health experts will be at the site to give information about local services. The events are free and no pre-registration is required.
Hot Dog Fundraiser/Sing: A hot dog sale/fundraiser and a gospel sing will be held from noon until 6 p.m. at Ken Ellis Memorial Park, Point Lick, Campbells Creek, across from the ball field. Singers will include: Ron Shamblin, David and Sheila Bowen, Juanita Phillips and Anchored. Bring lawn chairs. Proceeds will go to The Father’s House in Belle to construct a new building for children’s Sunday school and fellowship.
Vandalia Gathering Concert: The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History has postponed the 2021 Vandalia Gathering in its traditional, three-day format and will present a concert event instead from 2 to 4 p.m. on the north steps of the State Capitol in Charleston. During the concert, the 2021 Vandalia Award winner will be announced. Due to the postponement of last year’s celebration, the 2020 Vandalia Award winner also will be recognized. The event will be free, open to the public with current COVID-19 guidelines observed, and also live streamed. An awards ceremony to honor the winners for the 2021 Quilt and Wall Hangings Exhibition will precede the concert, from noon until 1 p.m. in the Culture Center state theater, State Capitol Complex; it will be open only to quiltmakers and their guests. For more information, contact Adam Jones at 304-558-0220.
Marmet Music: Dixie Highway will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. Masks are required.
Sunday, May 30
The Believers: The Believers will sing during the 11 a.m. service at Fairview United Methodist Church in Cross Lanes.
Monday, May 31
Memorial Day Service: American Legion Post 73 will sponsor at a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. at the St. Albans fire station on Sixth Avenue and B Street. Bring your own lawn chairs. For more information, contact Patty Swango at 304-549-4100.