Wednesday, April 6
- WVSILC Meeting: The West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council will meet from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in person at 5010 Fairlawn Ave. in Institute and virtually via Zoom. For Zoom log-in links and more information, call 304-766-4624, email jerry.boyko@wvsilc.org, or visit www.wvsilc.org.
- Virtual Storytime: The Kanawha County Public Library will present a virtual storytime time program on its Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. KCPL librarians will read a children’s book and offer suggestions for other books. For more information on this and other KCPL online programs, visit www.kcpls.org.
- Mindfulness Meditation Group: Learn the fundamentals of mindfulness meditation at The Mindfulness Tree meditation community online Wednesdays at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The group meets for 45 minutes, and the session includes an opening meditation, group discussion and topics for the day. This group is open to all and is offered freely. For more information and to sign up for the program, go to www.themindfulnesstree.life or contact Christine Blice-Baum at cblicebaum@yahoo.com.
- Senior Bingo: The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosts free Senior Bingo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Mondays at 314 Donnally St. in Charleston. For more information, call the center at 304-348-6404.
Thursday, April 7
- Lunch & Learn: A “United for ALICE” Lunch and Learn program will be presented from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Erickson Center on the West Virginia State University campus in Institute. ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed. United Way representatives will present a look at ALICE formally released in January. Participants will learn who is ALICE and the obstacles they face in their day-to-day lives. The cost is $10 per person. For more information or to register, contact Kristi Morey at 304-340-3544 or Kim Riddle at 304-340-3606.
- Beta Sigma Phi: The Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet on Charleston’s West Side. The executive board meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m., followed by the regular business meeting at 7 p.m. The guest chapter this month is Alpha Theta Master. The Founder’s Day Banquet will be discussed. After the business meeting, there will be a special call for the nominating committee to present and vote on the officers for the 2022-2023 board.
- Square Dance Classes: Square dance classes are offered from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane. For more information, call 304-389-4861 or 304-586-1131.
Friday, April 8
- First Chapter Friday: The Kanawha County Public Library will present its First Chapter Friday program on the KCPL Facebook page at 3 p.m. The weekly program offers a sneak peek at a variety of chapter books.
- Clendenin Mowing Bids: Bids to mow the Town of Clendenin cemeteries this year are due by 4 p.m. Sealed bids can be delivered to Clendenin Town Hall, 103 First Ave. in Clendenin. Bids will be opened at a Clendenin Town Council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 11. For more information on requirements and bidding, contact Clendenin Town Hall at 304-548-4192.
- Marmet Line Dances: Extreme Country’s Friday night line dances are held at 6 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Instruction is also available.
- Family Fun/Movie Night: BridgeValley Community and Technical College will sponsor a free Family Fun and Movie Night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Davis Hall, 619 Second Ave. in Montgomery. The film “Trolls World Tour” will begin at 6:30 p.m. The event will also include crafts, games, pizza, popcorn, and cotton candy.
- UC Singers: The University of Charleston Singers will perform at Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. in Charleston, at 7 p.m. The free program will include a variety of rock music covers. For more information, call 304-357-4903 or 304-357-4716.
- ‘Beauty & the Beast Jr.’: The Children’s Theatre of Charleston will present “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr.” at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center’s Little Theater. Show dates and times are 7 p.m. Friday, April 8; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9; and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 10. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be ordered online at childrens-theatre-of-charleston.square.site or can be purchased at the door starting one hour prior to each show.
- Ron Sowell’s Open Mic: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host Ron Sowell’s Open Mic on Friday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. Performer sign-ups start at 7 p.m. General admission is $5 for adults, and $2 for performers, seniors, and children.
Saturday, April 9
- Clendenin Spring Cleanup: A spring community cleanup in the Clendenin/Elk River area will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., meeting at the former Herbert Hoover High School location.
- S.A. Nature Hikes: “Take a Walk on the Wild Side” nature hikes and a variety of family-oriented programs will be conducted from 9 a.m. to noon at St. Albans City Park at 931 Observatory Drive in St. Albans. For additional information, call the St. Albans Parks and Recreation Department at 304-722-4625, visit the www.stalbanswv.com website or go to the St. Albans WV City Park “Take A Walk On The Wild Side” Nature Hike Facebook page.
- Coonskin Fishing Rodeo: The annual Coonskin Park Fishing Rodeo is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon at the park’s Herscher Lake in Charleston. The rodeo is open to youngsters ages 3 to 10. Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Coonskin Family Center. The rodeo is open to all anglers with a Class Q permit. All children must be accompanied by an adult and anglers must furnish their own equipment. For more rules, regulations, and general information about the fishing rodeo, contact the Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission at 304-341-8013.
- Spring Portraits: As a fundraiser, the Arc of the Three Rivers will offer spring/Easter portraits from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 114 Lee St., W., in Charleston. The cost is $25 for one to four people (with two poses) and $10 more for each additional person. Photos will be downloaded onto a flash drive; bring your own flash drive or purchase one at the event for $10. Appointments should be made by April 8 by calling 304-344-3403, ext. 119.
- Caturday Easter Bash: Harley-Davidson of WV, 4924 MacCorkle Ave., S.W., in South Charleston will host a Caturday Easter Bash from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Activities will include kittens and cats for adoption, provided by Dream Away Cat Rescue; a cookie bake-off contest; games; raffles; a kids’ Easter egg decoration station; and Girl Scout cookies available for purchase. For more information about the activities, call 304-768-1600 or visit the Harley-Davidson of WV, Inc. page on Facebook.
- Kindness Club Storytime: At 2 p.m., the Kanawha County Public Library will host a Kindness Club Storytime and Challenge on its Facebook page.
- Free Alban Movie: The Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza, St. Albans, will present a free matinee showing of the PG-rated film “Hook” at 2 p.m. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for $1 each.
Marmet Music/Dance: No Regrets will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. Other bands scheduled for April at the recreation center include Rimshot on Saturday, April 16; Two Dollars Short on Saturday, April 23; and Ruff Cut Country on Saturday, April 30.
- Boston Piano Trio: The Charleston Chamber Music Society will present the Boston Piano Trio (violin, cello, piano) at 7 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, Quarrier and Morris streets, on Charleston’s East End. Tickets are $20 each at the door or season tickets can be used for the performance. Children will be admitted free with a paying adult. For the safety of the performers and the audience, proof of COVID-19 vaccination must be shown at the door and face masks must be worn property at the venue.
- MU Alumni Awards Banquet: Marshall University and the Marshall University Alumni Association will host the 83rd annual Alumni Awards Banquet, beginning at 6 p.m. with a reception, followed by dinner and awards at 7 p.m. at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall in Huntington. For further information, visit www.herdalum.com.
Sunday, April 10
- S.A. Historical Society: Ellen Mills-Pauley and Denise Cyrus will present a program on famous (and infamous) women in St. Albans’ history at 2 p.m. at the St. Albans Historical Society spring meeting at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans.
Monday, April 11
Easter Egg Kits: A DIY Easter Egg Hunt Kit will be available for patrons all day at the Elk Valley Branch Library in the Crossings Mall in Elkview. For further information, phone the Elk Valley Branch Library at 304-965-3636.