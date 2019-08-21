Metro East Calendar: Aug. 21-Aug. 27, 2019

Wednesday, Aug. 21
Rand Community Center: The Rand Community Center’s clothing room and thrift store are open today from 9 a.m. to noon. Clothing is free to the public. Donations are also welcome. Thrift store proceeds are used for center operations. The center’s sewing room is closed until further notice. Room rentals are also available at the center. Call Ellen Carter at 304-925-9200 for more information.
Wellness Wednesdays: Wellness Wednesdays continue at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston (corner of Myrtle and Bridge roads). At 6:30 p.m., Jamie Harman will lead a Healing Circle. No registration is required. The event is provided on a love offering basis.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Lunch & Learn: Diamond United Methodist Church, Nancy Avenue in Diamond, will host a community Lunch & Learn program at noon on the topic of Wreaths Across America, presented by Patricia Cantrell. Lunch is provided at no charge. Registration is requested, but not required, by calling Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668.
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers’ Market will be open today from 1 to 5 p.m. or until items sell out. Fresh produce, such as corn on the cob, green beans, zucchini, cucumbers, green peppers, red and green tomatoes, cantaloupe and watermelon, will be available. Also, farm-fresh eggs, homemade chow chow and pickles, West Virginia honey and homemade baked goods are among the selection. The farmers market is located a block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home in Malden.
Walking Ministry: The Blessed and Fit for Christ walking ministry will meet at Magic Island Park, 165 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, from 7 to 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 23
Spa Day: Free manicures and massages will be provided by licensed nail technicians and massage therapists, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Arc of the the Three Rivers’ Achievement and Opportunity Centers, 1412 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston. A catered lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. until noon. For additional information, call Arc of the Three Rivers Community Integration Coordinator Melinda Morris at 304-344-3403.
Friday Night Jam: Southern Cookin’ and Steve Mullins will perform at 7 p.m. at the Friday Night Jam session at the Elk River Community and Education Center, Main Street, Elkview. Admission is $5; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available and the center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Call 304-965-3722 for further information.
Saturday, Aug. 24
CHS Car Wash/Hot Dogs: The Capital High School VIP Show Choir will hold a car wash and grilled hot dog sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Advance Auto, 4014 MacCorkle Ave. in Kanawha City. All proceeds from this fundraiser will go directly toward assisting VIP student members with competition travel expenses. Donations will be accepted.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at 3:30 p.m. during the Holly Memorial Baptist Church outdoor gospel sing in South Charleston. They will later sing during the Blue Bell Park Gospel Sing, beginning at 6 p.m., at Pond Gap.
Marmet Music & Dance: Crossfire will provide the live music from 7 until 10 p.m. at the weekly concert/dance at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission costs $10 per person.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Rock & Gem Club: The Kanawha Rock & Gem Club will meet at the Annex of Christ Church, 327 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. At 2 p.m., the Junior Geologists will meet. At 3 p.m., the club will hold a brief meeting, followed by a guest speaker; Brianna Westfall, project manager at Bailes Granite and Marble, Charleston, will present on “Stone Materials and Fabrication of Countertops and Other Applications.” Members of the public are welcome to attend.
The Believers: The Believers will sing at 6 p.m. at Parsons Chapel, 1449 Sixth Ave. in Charleston.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Holmes Discussion Group: The Norwood Builders Society, a Sherlock Holmes discussion group, will meet at 6 p.m. at the Dunbar Branch Library. Sherlock Holmes, a.k.a Benedict Cumberbatch, will read, via DVD, a rediscovered railway mystery entitled “The Conundrum of Coach 13.” For more information, call 304-343-1680. Visitors are welcome and refreshments will be served.