Metro East Calendar: Aug. 14-Aug. 20, 2019

Wednesday, Aug. 14
Wellness Wednesdays: Unity of Kanawha Valley’s Wellness Wednesdays continues today from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Janet Prince will be leading a Laughter Yoga class, provided on a love offering basis. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road in Charleston. For more information, email ukvwv1@gmail.com
Thursday, Aug. 15
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers’ Market will be open today from 1 to 5 p.m. or until items sell out. Fresh produce, such as corn on the cob, green beans, zucchini, cucumbers, green peppers, red and green tomatoes, cantaloupe and watermelon, will be available. Also, farm fresh eggs, homemade chow chow and pickles, West Virginia honey and homemade baked goods are among the selection. The farmers market is located a block from Stevens and Grass Funeral in Malden.
Variety Show: The Blackroot Theatre will host a variety show, with cash prizes to be awarded, for performers ages 18 and older at 8 p.m. An applause-o-meter will be used to determine the preliminary winners who will go on to the finals at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16. If you would like to perform, sign up at blackroottheatreorg, call 304-220-2278 or stop by the theater from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 2700 Dupont Ave., #3C, Belle. The cover charge is $5; beer, soft drinks and snacks will be available for purchase.
Farm Bureau Meeting: Promoting agriculture in the county with information and guest speakers, the Kanawha County Farm Bureau meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the west wing of Maranatha Baptist Church, Sissonville. For more information about this evening’s meeting, contact Clyde Bailey at 304-776-6491.
Friday, Aug. 16
Elkview Spaghetti Dinner: Jarrett Memorial Methodist Church in Elkview will host a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $8 per person. All proceeds will be used to support schools in the Elkview area.
Friday Night Jam: Ruff Cut Country and Phil Moles will perform at 7 p.m. at the Friday Night Jam session at the Elk River Community and Education Center, Main Street, Elkview. Admission is $5; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available and the center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Call 304-965-3722 for further information.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Church Flea Market: Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church’s annual flea market is slated for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 108 Oakwood Road, Charleston. The giant, indoor sale will include furniture, collectibles, toys, sporting goods, housewares, home décor, art, seasonal and holiday items, small appliances, linens, clothing of all sizes, accessories, baby items, electronics, tools, books and more. The flea market will also feature music, hot dogs and a bake sale, hot dogs and more. Come early for the best selection. For more details, phone Nancy Cipoletti, 304-541-7394.
Capital Cocktail Classic: The Capital Cocktail Classic, a fundraiser for Fund for the Arts, will be held in downtown Charleston at Bar 101, Sam’s Uptown Cafe, The Block and Black Sheep Burrito and Brews, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Ticketholders will receive one signature cocktail and tapas-style food at each participating venue, then vote for their favorite cocktail at the end. Tickets are $50 each or $90 per couple. Tickets and more information are available at fundfortheartswv.org
Gospel Sing: At 6 p.m., a gospel sing, featuring The Brighterside Quartet and The Believers Quartet, will get underway at the Elk River Community and Education Center, 902 Main St., Elkview. There is no admission charge, but donations would be appreciated. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theater: The Sissonville Branch Library Advisory Board will host a murder mystery dinner theater at 6 p.m. at the North Hills Baptist Church in Sissonville. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Sissonville library or by calling 304-543-0515. All proceeds will go toward meeting the Sissonville Branch Library’s annual assessment.
Marmet Music/Dance: No Regrets will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Slaughters Creek Homecoming: Slaughters Creek Memorial Freewill Baptist Church, 379 Little Creek Road, Cabin Creek, will have a Homecoming service, beginning at 10 a.m. The Rev. John Hudson will preach and The Servants’ Call Trio will sing. Dinner will be served following the Homecoming service.
Men’s Day: Men’s Day will be celebrated at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, Rand. Minister Keith Tyler will be the guest speaker and Brothers in the Cross will provide music.
Hugheston COG Gospel Sing: Nashville songwriter/singer Laura Lewis and Chele will bring their unique music ministry to Hugheston Church of God of Prophecy, U.S. 60 in Hugheston, at 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 19
Healing Service: The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality will be offering an interfaith healing service on the third Monday of each month, starting today, at 7 p.m. at 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston. Pastor Paul Bricker will lead this evening’s service. Love offerings will be appreciated. Call 304-345-0926 for more information.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
The Believers: The Believers will sing at 7 p.m. at Cold Springs Gospel Tabernacle in Clay County.
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., Charleston. A coin auction will be held. For more information, phone 304-727-4062.