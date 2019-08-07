Metro East Calendar: Aug. 7-Aug. 13, 2019

Wednesday, Aug. 7
Rand Community Center: The Rand Community Center’s clothing room and thrift store are open today from 9 a.m. to noon. Clothing is free to the public. Donations are also welcome. Thrift store proceeds are used for center operations. The center’s sewing room is closed until further notice. Room rentals are also available at the center. Call Ellen Carter at 304-925-9200 for more information.
Wellness Wednesdays: Wellness Wednesdays will start again from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston. This evening’s event will be the Global Peace Affirmative Prayer Circle with Megan Lyon. No registration is required. The event is offered on a love offering basis. For more information, call Unity of Kanawha Valley at 304-345-0021 or email Megan Lyon at innerpathwv@gmail.com.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers’ Market will be open today from 1 to 5 p.m. or until items sell out. Fresh produce, such as corn on the cob, green beans, zucchini, cucumbers, green peppers, red and green tomatoes, cantaloupe and watermelon, will be available. Also, farm fresh eggs, homemade chow chow and pickles, West Virginia honey and homemade baked goods are among the selection. The farmers market is located a block from Stevens and Grass Funeral in Malden.
Sharon Dawes Open House: An open house will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. in the cafeteria of Sharon Dawes Elementary School.
KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will have its next monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. For further information, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Friday, Aug. 9
Rummage/Hot Dog Sales: Thelma Chapter, Order of The Eastern Star, will host a rummage sale and hot dog sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at First Baptist Church on Jarrett Street in Clendenin. Proceeds will go toward several charitable organizations.
Friday Night Jam: Dixie Highway and Cindy Bird will perform at 7 p.m. at the Friday Night Jam session at the Elk River Community and Education Center, Main Street, Elkview. Admission is $5; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available and the center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Call 304-965-3722 for further information.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Marmet Community Yard Sale: The annual Marmet Community Yard Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No permit is needed to participate. For more information, contact Barry Pauley at 304-590-0238.
Campbells Creek Summerfest: The 2019 Campbells Creek Summerfest will be held at Ken Ellis Memorial Park in Campbells Creek. It will start with a parade at 11 a.m. at Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church, followed by activities at the park from noon until 8 p.m. Summerfest will include live entertainment, food, children’s games, direct sales vendors and more. Those interested in taking part as a vendor can receive more information and reserve spaces by contacting Rhonda at 304-356-6343. Donations of food, drinks and raffle items are also being sought; call the number above for more details.
Hot Dogs/Hamburgers: A hot dog and hamburger sale will get underway at 10 a.m. at VFW Post 8516 in Pinch. Other food items and some crafts and other goods will be available.
Church Yard/Hot Dog Sale: Living Water Ministries, 6697 Rocky Fork Road, Charleston, will have a yard sale and hot dog sale during the day. As a back-to-school special, clothes will be $5 a bag. Books, tree stands, jewelry and other items will be available.
Marmet Music/Dance: Stephanie and The Mark IV will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
The Believers: The Believers will sing at 5 p.m. at the Campbells Creek Summerfest at Ken Ellis Memorial Park, Campbells Creek, and, on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. at Jordan Mound Gospel Tabernacle on Jordan Creek Road.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Usher Board Program: The Usher Board Ministry of the First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia, 1500 Mountain Road, Charleston, will hold its annual Usher Board program at 3 p.m. Brenda Johnson of the First Missionary Baptist Church, London, will be the guest speaker.
Monday, Aug. 12
Adult Bible School: With the theme of “Joy and Laughter Are Contagious,” Trinity United Methodist Church in Charleston will host a Bible school for adults Monday, Aug. 12, through Wednesday, Aug. 14. The daily agenda will include registration at 8:45 a.m., followed by an optional exercise session at 9 a.m. Classes will open, with a coffee break, at 9:30 a.m. From 10 to 10:45 a.m., the Rev. Paul Mateer will speak on the topic of “The Missionary Journeys of the Apostle Paul.” A crafts program will be held from 10:45 a.m. to noon, with lunch following at noon. Trinity United Methodist Church is located at 2626 Pennsylvania Ave. For more information, call the church, 304-346-6434.
Chesapeake City Revival: From Monday, Aug. 12, through Friday, Aug. 16, revival services will be held at the Lisa Curry Building Annex, 12316 MacCorkle Ave., Chesapeake. Doors open at 6 p.m. Services start at 7 p.m. The scheduled speakers are: Monday, Pastor Terry Russell; Tuesday, Pastor Tom Burnside; Wednesday, Pastor Darick Biondi; Thursday, Pastor Vincent Coleman and Friday, Pastor John Reed.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
womanSong Auditions: Auditions for the womanSong Chorale of West Virginia are scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, 1221 Quarrier St., Charleston. For more information, contact womanSong Chorale Artistic Director Jeanette Bowlby at jfbowlby@aol.com or 304-377-2003.