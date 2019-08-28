Metro East Calendar: Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2019

Wednesday, Aug. 28
Elk Valley PSD: The Elk Valley Public Service District commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. at 100 Bream Drive in Elkview.
Wellness Wednesdays: Wellness Wednesdays continue at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, with Qigong Flow at 6:30 p.m. Wellness Wednesdays events offer holistic methods for healing and wholeness in a community of like-minded people. No registration is required and the sessions are presented on a love-offering basis.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Lunch & Learn: The Diamond United Methodist Church will host a Lunch & Learn event at noon. Jeff Hamrick, an outpatient clinical pharmacist with St. Mary’s Medical Center will discuss diabetes in senior citizens. Lunch is provided at no charge. Registration is requested, but not required, by calling Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668.
Malden Farmers Market: Today is the final day of the 2019 season at the Malden Farmers Market. Half-runner green beans, corn on the cob, red and green tomatoes, zucchini, green peppers, cucumbers, cabbage, eggs, West Virginia honey, homemade chow chow and bread ‘n’ butter pickles will be available, from 1 to 5 p.m. or until supplies run out. Also available will be home-baked items such as zucchini bread, banana nut bread, cookies and cakes. Proceeds from baked goods sales go to church building and outreaching programs. The farmers market is located a block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home in Malden.
Friday, Aug. 30
West Side Jamboree: Retro Country will perform at the West Side Jamboree in the Pythian Building, 211 Tennessee Ave., Charleston, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The cover charge is $5. For more information, phone 304-993-7693.
Friday Night Jam: Mountain Gold and Freda Cooper will perform at 7 p.m. at the Friday Night Jam session at the Elk River Community and Education Center, Main Street, Elkview. Admission is $5; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available and the center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Call 304-965-3722 for further information.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Charleston Distance Run: The 47th Charleston Distance Run will start at 7:30 a.m. in downtown Charleston. To register or receive further information, visit www.charlestondistancerun.com
KSF Rock the Park: The sixth annual Rock the Park fundraiser will take place at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities will include classic cars, music, refreshments and more.
Open Horse Show: The Elk River Boots and Saddle Club in Elkview will have an open horse show, starting at 1 p.m., and rail classes, beginning at 5 p.m. For directions or other information, contact Alice Blankenship at 304-541-6399.
Marmet Music/Dance: The Exiles will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. For reserved seating or further information, contact Barry Pauley at 304-590-0238.
Cruise-In: A cruise-in will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in the old Food Fair parking lot on U.S. 119 in Clendenin. For more information, phone Sandy at 304-548-7115 or 304-549-0824.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Spurlock Reunion: A Spurlock reunion will begin at noon at the Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand. For more details, contact Ellen Carter at 304-925-4422.
Monday, Sept. 2
Golden Oldies Car Show: A Golden Oldies car show will be held in the parking lot at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston. Registration will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. The event will include trophies, music, concessions, door prizes and dash plaques. For more information, phone 304-548-7115 or 965-3200.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Drawing Class: Light and shadow drawing classes for adults will be led by Sharon Mullins at the Unity of Kanawha Valley church, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, in the activity room, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Sept. 24. The cost is $80. Materials needed include an 11-inch-by-14-inch Strathmore drawing tablet and a selection of artist’s drawing lead pencils, including a B6 drawing pencil and kneaded eraser. Other materials will be provided. Pre-registration is required; contact Pam at 304-345-0021 or ukvwv1@gmail.com.