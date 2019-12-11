Metro East Calendar: Dec. 11-Dec. 17, 2019

Wednesday, Dec. 11
Santa Supper: Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will be the guests of honor at a Supper with Santa at Elk River Church of the Nazarene, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston. Santa will be available for photographs from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.; bring a camera. Dinner will be available for a suggested donation of $6 each. The menu will include: hot dogs with homemade chili and slaw, baked beans, chips and a dessert. Participants are not required to buy food to sit on Santa’s lap or Rudolph’s back for photographs.
Sissonville Book Signing: Sissonville author Sue Bonham will sign copies of her newly released book, “Angels in the Garden,” about the 2012 gas pipeline explosion in Sissonville, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, 383 Call Road, Sissonville. Copies of the book, which costs $18, will be available for purchase, by cash or check. For more information, contact Bonham at 304-549-1587 or SueBonham51@yahoo.com
Barbershop Singing/Harmony ReChoired: Harmony ReChoired, the mixed chorus of the Greater Kanawha Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at West Virginia State University in the choir room at 201 Davis Fine Arts Building, Institute. New singers are always welcome to visit and participate. For more information, call 304-346-SING, email kkordsmen@aol.com or go to kordsmen.org
Candle Lighting Service: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host a holiday candle lighting service at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Light Up the Levee: The sixth annual Light Up the Levee community Christmas caroling event, presented by First Presbyterian Church, Charleston, will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Haddad Riverfront Park, Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston. The event will include hot chocolate and a visit from Santa, followed by the Charleston Christmas Parade at 7 p.m. Those attending are requested to bring canned food items to stock the Covenant House Food Pantry.
Holiday Model Train Show: The Kanawha Valley Model Railroad Association’s annual Christmas model train open house will be held at Coonskin Park in Charleston from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 12 and 19; 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 13 and 20; 3 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 15 and 22. Follow the main road through Coonskin Park in Charleston to the end and the KVRA location. Admission is free.
Friday, Dec. 13
Marmet Christmas Parade: The Town of Marmet will host its annual Christmas parade, with lineup by 5:30 p.m. and the parade starting at 6 p.m. Activities will be held at the Marmet Recreation Center after the parade. For more information about entering a float or otherwise participating in the parade, message the Town of Marmet Facebook page or contact B.J. Fontalbert at bfontalbert@gmail.com or 304-549-3494.
Advent Directed Retreat: The West Virginia Institute of Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston, will host an Advent Directed Retreat from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. A $100 offering is requested for an overnight-stay booking or $70 for commuters. For more information or to register, email wvisreg@gmail.com or call 304-345-0926.
Friday Night Jam: Dixie Highway and Cindy Bird will perform at the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community Center, Main Street, Elkview. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m., concessions will be available and the center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
‘What About Mrs. Claus?’: BlackRoot Theatre Kids will present “What About Mrs. Claus?”, with young actors portraying favorite Christmas characters telling an original tale focusing on the adventures of Mrs. Santa Claus. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, Dec 13; 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec 14; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15. Tickets are $5 and available at brownpapertickets.com/event/4435723 and the theater beginning two hours before curtain. Reservations can also be made by calling Cathy at 818-426-9407 or 304-220-2278 or emailing blackroothteatre@gmail.com. Performances will take place at the BlackRoot Theatre, 2700 East Dupont Ave., Belle (the former Fastenal building in the Quincy Center).
womanSong Holiday Concert: The womanSong Chorale of West Virginia will perform a holiday concert, “Comfort & Joy,” beginning at 7:30 p.m., at Christ Church United Methodist, Quarrier and Morris streets on Charleston’s East End. For more information, visit the womamSong Chorale’s Facebook page.
Open Mic Night: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host its monthly Ron Sowell’s Open Mic at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $5; admission for children, seniors and performers is $2. Performer signups start at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Chelyan UMC Breakfast: Chelyan United Methodist Church in Chelyan will host its monthly community breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Breakfasts will include homemade biscuits and gravy and more. Breakfasts are free, but donations will be appreciated.
Holiday Bazaar: First Baptist Church, 432 Shrewsbury St., Charleston, will host a holiday bazaar and arts and crafts show from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. More than 20 craft and gift vendors will be on site, along with photo ops with Santa Claus, live holiday music, door prizes and a hot dog sale featuring homemade chili and slaw.
Holiday Photos: Holiday photo sessions will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the North Hills Baptist Church gymnasium, 6108 Hills Lane, Charleston (Sissonville). Prints and specialty options will be available for professionally edited images with USB flash drive and print release available by Chris Taylor Photography. No appointments are necessary, but to make one, email ChrisTaylor.Photography@outlook.com. To view Taylor’s work, go to ChrisTaylorPhotos.com.
East Bank Christmas Parade: The Town of East Bank Christmas Parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the bus garage at the end of Elm Street and continue to East Bank Middle School, where Santa Claus will meet with visitors. Hot dogs and other refreshments will be available for purchase.
Clendenin Christmas Craft Show: A Clendenin Christmas craft show will start at noon at the former Clendenin Middle School in Clendenin. Craft vendors will be set up; to register for vendor space, visit clendeninhomecomingfestival.com
Free Christmas Concert: The Charleston Metro Band will present a free Christmas concert at the Charleston Town Center, in front of the former Macy’s space, at 4 p.m. The concert will include classics such as “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “The Polar Express.”
Marmet Music/Dance: Stephanie and The Mark IV will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Chanukah Gift/Art/Book/Craft Show: The annual Chanukah Gift, Art, Book and Craft Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at B’nai Jacob Synagogue, 1599 Virginia St., E., Charleston. Beginning at 11 a.m., the annual menu of potato latkes, hot dogs, chips, and drinks will be sold. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.bnaijacob.com or call 304-346-4722.
Christmas Cantata: The Elk River Church of the Nazarene Christmas Cantata, a free event, will start at 10:30 a.m. at the church, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston. The Sanctuary Choir will perform “Song of Joy!”
Monday, Dec. 16
Barbershop Singers/Kanawha Kordsmen: The Kanawha Kordsmen, the all-male chorus of the Greater Kanawha Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, invites singers to join them when they meet at 7:15 p.m. Mondays at the Columbia Gas Building Auditorium, 1700 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston. For more information, call 304-346-SING, email kkordsmen@aol.com or go to kordsmen.org online.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Teen Time: Silent Library: Based on the popular Japanese game show of the same name, this event for teenagers, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Elk Valley Branch Library, Crossings Mall in Elkview, will feature teens competing in bizarre and funny stunts all while trying their best not to laugh out loud.
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., Charleston, at 7:30 p.m. A coin auction will be conducted. Visitors are welcome to attend. Call 304-727-4062 for additional information.