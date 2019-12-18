Metro East Calendar: Dec. 18-Dec. 24, 2019

Wednesday, Dec. 18
Town Center Singers: Students from Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School will sing at the Clendenin Street Court of the Charleston Town Center at 11 a.m., followed by the Valley Pre-K-8 Greyhound Chorus at 11:30 a.m. and the St. Agnes School Mass Choir at 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Town Center Singers: Students from the Pinch Elementary School Fifth Grade Chorus will sing at the Clendenin Street Court of the Charleston Town Center at 10 a.m. The DuPont Middle School Chorus will sing at 1 p.m.
Christmas Dinner Fundraiser: St. Anthony Parish will serve a Christmas fundraising dinner at the parish center, 1027 Sixth St., Charleston, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The $7 dinner is to support a Homecoming celebration in June for former parishioners and school students. For more information, call Jennifer Burdette, 304-553-6601, or the church office, 304-342-2716.
Holiday Model Train Show: The Kanawha Valley Model Railroad Association’s annual Christmas model train open house will be held at Coonskin Park in Charleston from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19; 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20; 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. Follow the main road through Coonskin Park in Charleston to the end and the KVRA location. Admission is free.
Solstice Concert: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Bridge Road, Charleston, will host its annual Solstice Concert at 7 p.m. All proceeds go to the Covenant House of Charleston. Musicians donating their time to this concert include: Ron Sowell, Bob Thompson, Alasha Al-Qudwah, Mark Davis, Bill and Becky Kimmons, John Inghram and Julie Adams. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by emailing ukvwv1@gmail.com or by calling 304-345-0021.
Friday, Dec. 20
Christmas Concert: To benefit Common Grounds Outreach Ministry, a Christmas concert will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, 4615 MacCorkle Ave. in Kanawha City. The concert will feature the Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus, The Brothers in the Cross, Jack Anderson, the Vandalia Men’s Chorus, Rodney Boyden, Debra Shultz and The Unit. For more information or to donate, call 304-553-0865.
Friday Night Jam: Mark IV and Stephanie Moore will perform at the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community Center, Main Street, Elkview. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m., concessions will be available and the center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Christmas Program: At 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, with Forks of Coal Missionary Baptist Church, community choir and orchestra will present the fifth annual “A Festival of Lessons and Carols,” an eclectic Christmas program with this year’s theme, “Hallelujah to the Lamb.” The orchestra will include strings, brass, woodwinds, percussion and keyboard, with several players from the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Admission is free. Calvary Baptist will also host a traditional Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24. The church is located at the corner of Lee Street and Maryland Avenue directly behind the Delaware Avenue Kroger on Charleston’s West Side.
Rand Christmas Party: From 6 to 9 p.m., the Rand Community Center, 5701 Church Drive in Rand, will host Mack Reed’s fifth annual Christmas party. Activities will include music, free food, children’s prizes and drawings for middle school and high school students. Donations will be appreciated.
Nativity: Calvary Holiness Chapel, 3103 Fifth Ave. in North Charleston, will host a live Nativity from 3 to 5 p.m.
Marmet Music/Dance: Restless will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Christmas Play: Pinch Ridge Memorial Church, 203 Pinch Ridge Road, Elkview, will have its Christmas play, “The Unopened Christmas Box,” at 7 p.m.