Metro East Calendar: Dec. 25-Dec. 31, 2019

Friday, Dec. 27
Friday Night Jam: Southern Cookin’ and Steve Mullins will provide the music for the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community Center, Main Street, Elkview. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m., concessions will be available and the center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
West Side Jamboree: Retro Country will perform at the West Side Jamboree from 6:30 to 10 p.m., in the Pythian Building, 211 Tennessee Ave., Charleston. The cover charge is $5 per person. For more information, phone 304-993-7693.
Sunday, Dec. 29
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing during the 6 p.m. service at South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive in Parkersburg.
Monday, Dec. 30
Barbershop Harmony: Do you like to sing? Then give Barbershop a try! Barbershop singing is a hobby enjoyed by thousands of men and women across the world. There are conventions, competitions, shows and educational events. The Kanawha Kordsmen, the all-male chorus of The Greater Kanawha Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, meets Mondays at 7:15 p.m. at the Columbia Gas Building Auditorium, 1700 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston. For more information, call 304-346-SING, email kkordsmen@aol.com or go to kordsmen.org online.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
‘Noon Year’s Eve’: A “Noon Year’s Eve” program is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon at the Clendenin Branch Library. Children and families are invited to help celebrate the New Year by counting down the minutes until noon, the “pretend midnight.” The family-oriented event will include dancing, balloons, crafts and New Year’s traditions.
The Believers: The Believers will sing during a New Year’s Eve service beginning at 8 p.m. at East Nitro Baptist Church at Elm Street and Washington Avenue in Nitro.
NYE Dance: A New Year’s Eve dance, with music provided by Insured Sound, will be held from 9 p.m. to midnight at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $15 per individual and $25 per couple.
Taize Prayer Service: A New Year’s Eve Taize prayer service will begin at 10 p.m. in the chapel of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Quarrier Street and Leon Sullivan Way in Charleston. The ecumenical service will last for approximately 30 minutes, consisting of music, meditation, readings and prayer.
Watch Night Service: Fisher Memorial Church invites the public to attend all or a portion of its New Year’s Eve Watch Night Service from 8 p.m. to midnight. The Choraliers, Freeman Newhouse, Lathey Family, The New Life Singers and the FMC Quartet and Choir will sing. The Rev. Kenny Coon, pastor, Fisher Chapel United Methodist Church, will speak at approximately 9:30 p.m. A Fellowship and Refreshment Hour will be observed in the Family Center from 10 to 11 p.m. At 11 p.m., the service will resume in the sanctuary and conclude at midnight at the altar for family prayer and the ringing of the church bells. The church is located a half-mile on Dudden Fork Road off the Goldtown exit of Interstate 77.