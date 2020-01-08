Metro East Calendar: Jan. 8-Jan. 14, 2020

Wednesday, Jan. 8
Barbershop Singing: Do you like to sing? Then give Barbershop a try! Barbershop singing is a hobby enjoyed by thousands of men and women across the world. There are conventions, competitions, shows and educational events. If you like to sing, won’t you consider giving it a try? Harmony ReChoired, the mixed chorus, of the Greater Kanawha Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at West Virginia State University in the choir room at 201 Davis Fine Arts Building, Institute. For more information, call 304-346-SING, send email to kkordsmen@aol.com or go to kordsmen.org.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Woodworkers Club: The Valley Woodworkers of West Virginia Club meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of every month at its clubhouse at 300 12th St., Dunbar. Meetings are open to all skill levels, from novice to professional. Learn how to improve your woodworking skills and share your skills with others. Learn how to safely operate all types of woodworking tools and machinery. Help build toys for the annual Salvation Army Christmas Toy Project and build items for you and your family in the club’s workshop. For additional information, visit www.valleywoodworkers.org.
KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com.
Friday, Jan. 10
Open Mic: Ron Sowell’s Open Mic will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Unity of Kanawha Valley at 804 Myrtle Road in Charleston. General admission is $4 and $2 for seniors, kids and performers. Performer signups begin at 7 p.m. For more information, call 304-345-0021 or email ukvwv1@gmail.com
Saturday, Jan. 11
Performing Arts Clinic: The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will host a Performing Arts Clinic, for children in grades kindergarten through eight, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Oakwood Baptist Church, 855 Oakwood Road in Charleston. Participants will attend three classes, one in music, led by the Appalachian Children’s Chorus; another in drama, led by the Children’s Theatre of Charleston; and one in dance, led by the River City Youth Ballet. The cost is $25 per child with advance registration or $35 at the door; financial aid is available for those who qualify. To register or receive more information, call 304-343-1111, email accinfo@wvacc.org or visit the ACC website: www.wvacc.org. The Appalachian Children’s Chorus is also conducting spring enrollment throughout January. Enrollment is open to children in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Charleston Calligraphy Guild: The Charleston Calligraphy Guild will meet at the Rock Lake Presbyterian Church in South Charleston at 11 a.m. For further information, contact JoAnne Jacobs at 304-344-9553 or Denise Erwin at 304-562-3164. New members are welcome.
Monday, Jan. 13
Mall Storytime Program: The Kanawha County Public Library will host a special storytime event, “Shake, Rattle and Read,” in the Center Court of Charleston Town Center at 1:30 p.m. Rock out with KCPL librarians and celebrate music, movement and stories. There will also be yoga for children and a musical parade with an assortment of instruments. This event is free.
Kanawha Kordsmen: The Kanawha Kordsmen, the all-male chorus of the Greater Kanawha Valley Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, meets Mondays at 7:15 p.m. at the Columbia Gas Building Auditorium, 1700 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston. For more information, call 304-346-SING, email kkordsmen@aol.com or go to kordsmen.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Leadership Workshop: “It Starts with You: Your Leadership Mindset” will be hosted by Women for Economic and Leadership Development-Charleston at the University of Charleston, 2300 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. UC Vice President and Director of Athletics Dr. Bren Stevens will discuss Emotional Intelligence and how to apply it to further your development. Tickets and more information are available at www.weldusa.org.