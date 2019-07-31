Metro East Calendar: July 31-Aug. 6, 2019

Wednesday, July 31
RCC Clothing Room/Thrift Store: The Rand Community Center’s Clothing Room and Thrift Store will be open from 9 a.m. to noon at the center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. (or until items sell out). Provided by Gritt’s Produce, items will include half runners, corn on the cob, green peppers, zucchini, tomatoes (red and green) and cabbage. Baked goods will include zucchini bread, banana nut bread, brownies and cakes. Chow chow and bread/butter pickles will also be available. All proceeds are used for outreach. The farmers market is located a block past Stevens and Grass Funeral Home in Malden.
Creation Science Group: The Kanawha Creation Science Group will hold its monthly meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, 4923 Kentucky St., South Charleston. The open meeting will include a presentation on creation vs. evolution issues. For more information, e-mail kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Brock at 304-206-8205 or visit www.kcsg.us.
Friday, Aug. 2
Kids’ Health & Safety Fair: The 2019 Kids Health and Safety Fair, “Let’s Get Moving!,” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Montgomery General Hospital. The fair will provide free activities, games and educational opportunities for our children, including a photo booth, fitted bicycle helmets, a kids’ zone with inflatables, health screenings, sports and fitness activities and more. Vendor space at the fair is offered at no charge. For more information, to reserve a booth or to make a donation, call 304-442-7427 or 304-442-7499, ext. 782.
Public Auction: The Southern Jackson County Community Foundation will host a public auction at 6 p.m. at the Greene Center, 10494 Charleston Road, Kenna. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.greenecenterwv.com
Friday Night Jam: The Pardners and Frank Conn will perform at 7 p.m. at the Friday Night Jam session at the Elk River Community and Education Center, Main Street, Elkview. Admission is $5; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available and the center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Call 304-965-3722 for further information.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Aldersgate Rummage Sale: Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 6823 Sissonville Drive, Sissonville, will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
VCA Parking Lot Sale: A parking lot sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Valley Christian Assembly, 1703 Bigley Ave., Charleston. Multiple vendors will be selling adult and children’s clothes, housewares, bikes, scooters, games, toys, vintage items, hair bows, jewelry and more.
Library Book Sale: The Clendenin Public Library will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rand Hot Dogs: The Rand Community Center’s monthly hot dog sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hot dogs, barbecues, hot bologna and French fries will be available, as will an assortment of homemade baked goods, potato chips and soft drinks. The clothing room and thrift store will also be open at the center at 5701 Church Drive, Rand.
Kids’ Healthy Fun Day: UniCare of West Virginia and Mountain Mission will present Kids’ Healthy Fun Day, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at 1620 Seventh Ave., Charleston (near Patrick Street). Free activities will include: inflatables, games, a dunking booth, healthy snacks and giveaways (while supplies last). The Charleston Police and Fire departments will also be on hand, as will Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.
Kenna on Sale: The Greene Center, 10494 Charleston Road, Kenna, will host a Kenna on Sale event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. Table set-ups are available for $10 each. For more information, email greenecenterwv@gmail.com or visit the center’s Facebook page.
Sissonville Farmers Market: The Sissonville Farmers Market will be held this summer on the campus of Maranatha Baptist Church. It will run every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 7, with locally grown produce provided by Robbie Gance Farms and a variety of special products by other vendors. Special events will be held regularly in conjunction with the market throughout the summer as well as prepared food for sale every week. For more information, contact the Sissonville Farmers Market at FarmersMarket@MaranathaWV.com, by phone at 304-984-9514 or via the “Sissonville Farmers Market” Facebook page. Maranatha Baptist Church is located at 1 Maranatha Acres, at the Tuppers Creek exit of Interstate 77.
Marmet Music/Dance: Pickin’ on Country will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Monday, Aug. 5
Kanawha GOP Women: The Kanawha County Republican Women will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The guest speaker will be Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. A buffet luncheon will be available and parking is free.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Basket Weaving Class: A basket weaving class will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at BridgeValley Community and Technical College. For more details, call or text 304-389-2907.