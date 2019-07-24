Metro East Calendar: July 24-July 31

Wednesday, July 24
RCC Clothing Room/Thrift Store: The Rand Community Center’s Clothing Room and Thrift Store will be open from 9 a.m. to noon at the center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand.
Thursday, July 25
RCC Sewing Room: The Rand Community Center’s Sewing Room, 5701 Church Drive, Rand, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sewing machines are available for the public to use. Community members are on site to provide alterations.
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. (or until items sell out). Provided by Gritt’s Produce, items will include half runners, corn on the cob, green peppers, zucchini, tomatoes (red and green) and cabbage. Baked goods will include zucchini bread, banana nut bread, brownies and cakes. Chow chow and bread/butter pickles will also be available. All proceeds are used for outreach. The farmers market is located a block past Stevens and Grass Funeral Home in Malden.
Spirit Life Fellowship VBS: Spirit Life Fellowship, 2167 Oakridge Drive, Charleston, will host Fishers of Men vacation Bible school, for ages 3 to 17 and an adult class, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, and Friday, July 26.
Friday, July 26
Friday Night Jam: Southern Cookin’ and Steve Mullins will perform at the Friday Night Jam at the Elkview Community and Education Center, 902 Main St., Elkview. Doors open at 5 p.m. The center’s thrift store is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is $5; children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Concessions are available. For more information, phone 304-965-3722.
“MacBeth”: The Alban Arts Center will present Shakespeare’s “MacBeth” at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27 at Shakespeare at the Park performances at St. Albans City Park. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. They can be purchased online at www.albanartscenter.com
Saturday, July 27
CHS Car Wash Fundraiser: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Capital High School VIP Show Choir will have a car wash fundraiser at the Wendy’s restaurant, 621 Washington St., E., Charleston. Donations will be accepted.
Community Day: Spirit Life Fellowship, 2167 Oakridge Drive, Charleston, will have a Community Day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everything is free, including hot dogs, games, a dunking tank, a cakewalk and more.
SHS ‘60 Reunion: The Sissonville High Class of 1960 will hold a reunion, at 2 p.m., in the banquet room at Top Spot Restaurant in Sissonville (order from the menu).
Sissonville Farmers Market: The Sissonville Farmers Market will be held this summer on the campus of Maranatha Baptist Church. It will run every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 7, with locally grown produce provided by Robbie Gance Farms and a variety of special products by other vendors. Special events will be held regularly in conjunction with the market throughout the summer as well as prepared food for sale every week. For more information, contact the Sissonville Farmers Market at FarmersMarket@MaranathaWV.com, by phone at 304-984-9514 or via the “Sissonville Farmers Market” Facebook page. Maranatha Baptist Church is located at 1 Maranatha Acres, at the Tuppers Creek exit of Interstate 77.
SoulCollage Workshop: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will present a SoulCollage workshop, “Embracing Every Part of You,” from 1 to 5 p.m.; experienced participants can arrive at 1:30 p.m. Megan Lyon of Inner Path, LLC, will lead the workshop, a creative process for tapping into intuition and expression through card making. For more information about the program, visit www.InnerPathWV.com. The cost is $40, payable by cash or check at the door. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited; email innerpathwv@gmail.com.
Marmet Music/Dance: The Adam Parker Band will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, July 28
Rock & Gem Club: The Kanawha Rock & Gem Club will meet at the Rock Lake Presbyterian Church in South Charleston. At 2 p.m., the Junior Geologists will examine crystals members have grown. At 3 p.m., the KRGC will hold a short meeting, followed by a presentation on “The Formation and Shapes of Varied Crystals.” For further information, contact Linda C. Johnston at 304-544-6250.
Ballroom Dance Lessons: Ballroom dance lessons for teenagers and adults will be offered on Sundays, July 28 through Sept. 1, at the Academy of Arts at January’s on Charleston’s West Side. Waltz and samba classes will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Fox trot and cha cha classes will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Waltz and swing dance classes will also be offered for teens. The cost is $55 for singles and $90 for couples for the six-week session. Pre-registration is required; contact Nina at 304-419-5636 to register or receive more information.
The Believers: The Believers will sing at 6:30 p.m. at Raymond City Community Church.
Monday, July 29
The Believers:: The Believers will sing at 7 p.m. at Lucy Wilson Baptist Church on Wills Creek Road in Elkview.
Tuesday, July 30
Morning Yoga: Led by Debora Mattingly, free yoga classes are conducted from 6 to 7 a.m. every Tuesday through July at Magic Island on Charleston’s West Side. Bring a mat.
RCC Sewing Room: The Rand Community Center’s Sewing Room, 5701 Church Drive, Rand, will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sewing machines are available for the public to use. Community members are on site to provide alterations.