Metro East Calendar: July 17-23, 2019

Thursday, July 18
Malden Farmers Market: The Malden Farmers Market will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. (or until items sell out). Provided by Gritt’s Produce, items will include half runners, corn on the cob, green peppers, zucchini, tomatoes (red and green) and cabbage. Baked goods will include zucchini bread, banana nut bread, brownies and cakes. Chow chow and bread/butter pickles will also be available. All proceeds are used for outreach. The farmers market is located a block past Stevens and Grass Funeral Home in Malden.
Kanawha Farm Bureau: Promoting agriculture in the county with education and special speakers, the Kanawha County Farm Bureau meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Maranatha Baptist Church in Sissonville. For more information, contact Clyde Bailey at 304-776-6491.
College Information Session: BridgeValley Community and Technical College will host a free information session to provide details about possible free college opportunities for qualifying students. The session will be held at the Elk Valley Branch Library, Crossings Mall, Elkview, at 5:30 p.m. For more information about the event and if you meet qualification standards, go to bridgevalley.edu/wvinvests or wvinvests.org. To speak to a financial aid counselor, call 304-205-6600 or 877-987-7664.
Browns Backers: A meeting of the Charleston WV Browns Backers will start at 7 p.m. at Buffalo Wild Wings, 70 Market Place, Nitro, off the Cross Lanes Interstate exit. All area fans of the Cleveland Browns are welcome, as the local chapter is accepting new members. No membership fees are required. More details can be found at fans.clevelandbrowns.com
Friday, July 19
Hampton Baptist VBS: Vacation Bible school, for youths ages 2 to 12th grade, will be held at Hampton Baptist Church, 133 Church St., East Bank. VBS hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Activities and offerings will include bouncy houses, a penny march, pizza, barbecues, popcorn, crafts and music. Lunch will be provided daily.
Friday Night Jam: Mark IV and Stephanie Moore will perform at the Friday Night Jam at the Elkview Community and Education Center, 902 Main St., Elkview. Doors open at 5 p.m. The center’s thrift store is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is $5; children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Concessions are available. For more information, phone 304-965-3722.
Saturday, July 20
Vintage Flea Market: The Kanawha City Community Association will conduct its first Vintage Flea Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at City Center East, 4700 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. Vendor spots are available for $40, for those interested in selling antiques, jewelry, vintage items, local art or repurposed furniture. Interested parties can contact Rich Chapman at refurburator@aol.com for more information.
Sissonville Farmers Market: The Sissonville Farmers Market will be held this summer on the campus of Maranatha Baptist Church. It will run every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 7, with locally grown produce provided by Robbie Gance Farms and a variety of special products by other vendors. Special events will be held regularly in conjunction with the market throughout the summer as well as prepared food for sale every week. For more information, contact the Sissonville Farmers Market at FarmersMarket@MaranathaWV.com, by phone at 304-984-9514 or via the “Sissonville Farmers Market” Facebook page. Maranatha Baptist Church is located at 1 Maranatha Acres, at the Tuppers Creek exit of Interstate 77.
HOG Poker Run: The Capital City HOG Poker Run will begin at the Harley-Davidson of W.Va. Pavilion, 4924 MacCorkle Ave. in South Charleston, with registration at 10 a.m. and first bike out at 11 a.m. Guided rides leave at noon and 12:30 p.m. All bikes should be in by 3 p.m. at the Mardi Gras Casino and Resort; cards will be drawn at the casino. The entry fee is $20, with $5 for an extra card, which includes a T-shirt, buffet and door prize tickets. Proceeds will be donated to local charities at the end of the year. For more information, call 304-768-1600.
The Block Speaker Series: The Block Speaker Series: A Personal Perspective of African American Life will present Charleston attorney and West Side native Elliot G. Hicks as its monthly speaker at the West Virginia Culture Center’s Archives and History Library at the state Capitol Complex in Charleston, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Coin Show: The Mountain State Numismatic Society of West Virginia will host a coin show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the VFW headquarters in Milton. For more information, contact Greg Mencotti, 304-840-7036 or GMENCOTTI@gmail.com
Benefit: A benefit event for ovarian cancer patient Brenda Shafer will be held at the VFW Post 8516 in Pinch, featuring music by Bill Wymer and No Regrets at 6 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Admission for the dance is $5. Hot dogs, barbecues, pepperoni rolls and other food items will be available at additional cost.
Marmet Music/Dance: The Bandoleros will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, July 21
New Journey Concert: At 10:45 a.m., Elk River Nazarene Church will welcome the New Journey Southern gospel group from Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, to its morning worship services. Admission is free. The church is located at 143 Dutch Road, Charleston.
Monday, July 22
Thorofare VBS: Thorofare Community Church will host vacation Bible school from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, through Friday, July 26.
Humphreys UMC VBS: “Giddy Up Junction” vacation Bible school will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, through Friday, July 26, at Humphreys United Methodist Church in Sissonville. All ages are welcome.
Lens Creek VBS: Lens Creek Community Vacation Bible School will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, through Friday, July 26, at Lens Creek Baptist Church. Dinner will be served each evening from 5 to 6 p.m. For further information, phone Pastor Andrew Neely at 304-421-7367 or email andrewneely@gmail.com.