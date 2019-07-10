Metro East Calendar: July 10-16, 2019

Wednesday, July 10
Christmas in July Sale: The Woman’s Club of Charleston will have a Christmas in July Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their building at 1600 Virginia St., E., in Charleston. Proceeds from the sale will go toward replacement of the clubhouse roof.
Hugheston VBS: “Jesus Loves Me!”-themed vacation Bible school will be held at Hugheston Church of God of Prophecy (old Hugheston grade school) on U.S. 60 in Hugheston Wednesday, July 10, through Friday, July 12. VBS will be held each evening from 6 to 8 p.m., with registration starting at 5:45 p.m.
Thursday, July 11
Malden Farmers Market: Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Women in the Church will again host the Malden Farmers Market on Thursdays this summer, from 1 to 5 p.m. or until items are sold out. Gritt’s Produce will be providing the majority of the produce. Critchfield Produce will also supply items. Fresh produce, baked goods, fresh eggs, pickles and chow chow will be some of the available items. Proceeds are used for outreach purposes. The church is located one block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home.
Friday, July 12
‘Willy Wonka Jr.’: Kanawha Players Exceptional Stars, in collaboration with BlackRoot Summer Theatre Camp, will present Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday, July 12; 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13; and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors, or purchase a package of four for $40. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com or blackroottheatre.org, by calling BlackRoot Theatre at 304-220-2278, by email blackroottheatre@gmail.com or at the theater box office from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Performances will be held at the BlackRoot Theatre, 2700 East Dupont Ave., Belle (the former Fastenal building in the Quincy Center).
Friday Night Jam: Dixie Highway and Cindy Bird will perform at the Friday Night Jam at the Elkview Community and Education Center, 902 Main St., Elkview. Doors open at 5 p.m. The center’s thrift store is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is $5; children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Concessions are available. For more information, phone 304-965-3722.
Saturday, July 13
Chelyan UMC Breakfast: Chelyan United Methodist Church will host its monthly community breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Donations will be appreciated.
Sissonville Farmers Market: The Sissonville Farmers Market will be held this summer on the campus of Maranatha Baptist Church. It will run every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Sept. 7, with locally grown produce provided by Robbie Gance Farms and a variety of special products by other vendors. Special events will be held regularly in conjunction with the market throughout the summer as well as prepared food for sale every week. For more information, contact the Sissonville Farmers Market at FarmersMarket@MaranathaWV.com, by phone at 304-984-9514 or via the “Sissonville Farmers Market” Facebook page. Maranatha Baptist Church is located at 1 Maranatha Acres, at the Tuppers Creek exit of Interstate 77.
Calligraphy Guild: The Charleston Calligraphy Guild will meet at the Rock Lake Presbyterian Church in South Charleston at 11 a.m. For further information, contact JoAnne Jacobs at 304-344-9553 or Kathy Tally at 304-757-0557.
Hot Dogs/Pet Adoption: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will have a hot dog sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. New Hope Animal Rescue will be on the other side of the parking lot with dogs up for adoption and photo albums of cats that need good homes.
Marmet Music/Dance: The Exiles will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, July 14
Parkinson’s Support Group: A Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Colonial Room at Edgewood Summit in Cato Park, on Baker Lane, on Charleston’s West Side. The group will be discussing the on-off phenomenon in Parkinson’s. This occurs when motor fluctuations alternates between periods of improved mobility known as “on” periods during which the patient responds to levodopa and periods of impaired motor function or “off” responses in which the patient responds poorly to levodopa. A wheelchair will be provided if needed. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 304-346-4343.
Monday, July 15
ERNC VBS: Elk River Nazarene Church, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston, invites children in grades three through five to “roar” at vacation Bible school. Classes will be held from 6:30 to 8:20 p.m. nightly Monday, July 15, through Friday, July 19, which will have a VBS celebration. Call 304-342-6052 to register your child or stop by the church’s Welcome Center.
Tuesday, July 16
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., Charleston, at 7:30 p.m. A coin auction will be held. For more information, phone 304-727-4062.