Metro East Calendar: Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2019

Wednesday, Sept. 25
Pickleball Tournament Deadline: Today is the deadline to register for a pickleball tournament to be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., Charleston. Matches will be played in teams of two. Proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House. The cost is $10 per person/$20 per team. To register or receive additional information, contact Gavin Washington at 304-348-6484 or gavin.washington@cityofcharleston.org
Clendenin Ballet/Strings Classes: The River City Youth Ballet and the West Virginia Youth Symphony will have registrations for youth strings and ballet classes from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Koontz Avenue gymnasium in Clendenin. For rates and more details, contact the WVYS at 304-957-9888 or wvyouthsymphony@gmail or the RCYB at 304-925-3262 or rcybe@aol.com
Blood Drives: An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today at HealthNet Aeromedical Services, 110 Wyoming St., Charleston. Blood drives are also scheduled on Thursday, Sept. 26, at CAMC Women & Children’s Hospital, 800 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston (11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, 601 57th Street, S.E., Kanawha City (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
Thursday, Sept. 26
Lunch & Learn: Tim Salmons and Joey Hayes of the Coalfield Community Action Weatherization Program will speak at the weekly Lunch & Learn session, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Diamond United Methodist Church on Nancy Avenue in Diamond. The program helps to improve the energy efficiency of low-income homes, using the most advanced technologies and testing protocols available in the housing industry. Registration is requested, but not required. Call Robin at 304-546-4668. Lunch will be provided.
Global Climate Crisis Rally: A Global Climate Crisis Rally will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Robert C. Byrd Federal Building, 300 Virginia St., E., Charleston. Rally sponsors include the West Virginia Citizens’ Climate Lobby and People Concerned About Chemical Safety.
Friday, Sept. 27
Spaghetti Lunches/Dinners: Asbury United Methodist Church will serve spaghetti lunches and dinners for $8 each. Lunches will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinners will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. They can be eaten in the church Social Hall, 501 Elizabeth St., Charleston, or carry-out orders will be available. The meal includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drinks. Tickets are available at the door. Enter through the glass doors. For more information, call Nancy at 304-345-8197 or Pastor Joe at 304-633-6495.
Anniversary Block Party: Charleston Baptist Temple on the corner of Quarrier and Morris streets will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a block party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be music, games, inflatables, face painting, food, prizes and more. Everyone is invited.
Friday Night Jam: Southern Cookin’ and Steve Mullins will perform at the Friday Night Jam session at the Elk River Community and Education Center, Main Street, Elkview. Admission is $5; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift store is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
West Side Jamboree: Retro Country will perform from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the West Side Jamboree, in the Pythian Building, 211 Tennessee Ave., Charleston. The cover charge is $5 per person. For more details, phone 304-993-7693.
‘Arsenic and Old Lace’: BlackRoot Theatre will present the dark comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace” at 8 p.m. this evening and at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Tickets are $10 for general seating and are available at brownpapertickets.com, by calling BlackRoot Theatre at 304-220-2278, by emailing blackroottheatre@gmail.com, or at the theater box office, open 2 to 8 p.m. weekdays. Performances will be at the theater, 2700 East Dupont Ave., Belle (the former Fastenal building in the Quincy Center).
Saturday, Sept. 28
Beekeeping Field Day: A beekeeping field day will begin at 10:30 a.m. in Elkview. Turn right off the Elkview I-79 exit, go a half-mile, turn left onto U.S. 119, go two miles and the beeyard is located on the right. A jacket/veil is required for participation. Bring a snack and beverage.
Ham Radio Cram Course: The Charleston Area VE Group will sponsor a free radio (ham) technician class license cram course at the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 601 Brooks St., Charleston, starting at 8 a.m. All ages are welcome. All class license exams will be given at 12:30 p.m. Those wishing to test for a license upgrade should bring a copy of their FCC license and sign in at 12:15 p.m. The cost for all examinations is $15. Bring photo I.D. To sign up, contact Terry Sanner at 304-744-8065 or David Poe at 304-965-3838.
Church Yard/Bake Sale: Living Water Ministries, 6697 Rocky Fork Road, Charleston, will host its last yard sale and bake sale of the year from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Everything must go. All clothes and shoes will be priced at 25 cents. Books will be available for five for $1. Jewelry will be sold for 50 cents a bag.
Sissonville Fall Festival: A fall festival, a fundraiser for the Sissonville High School Redskins football and cheerleading squads, will be held at Sissonville Middle School from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will include local vendors; activities such as pumpkin decorating, face painting and games; a concession stand with items such as funnel cakes, kettle corn and more; a 50/50 raffle and other raffle prizes such as gift baskets. Admission is $5 per person. To participate as a vendor or obtain further information about the festival fundraiser, contact Heather at 304-993-0745.
Montgomery Fall Festival: The annual Montgomery Fall Festival will start at 10 a.m. in downtown Montgomery. The festival will include a car show, vendors, children’s activities and live music. For more information, call 304-442-5181.
Kanawha City Yard Sale: The fourth community Kanawha City Yard Sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Hundreds of households have participated in the past three, annual events, sponsored by the Kanawha City Community Association. Residents of Kanawha City can register their homes to participate in the yard sale by emailing Kccayardsale@aol.com or sending a direct message on Facebook to the KCCA page.
ACC Performing Arts Clinic: The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will offer a performing arts clinic from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Oakwood Baptist Church, 855 Oakwood Road in Charleston. The clinic is open to children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Participants will attend three classes, one in music (ACC), another in theater (Children’s Theatre of Charleston) and one in dance (River City Youth Ballet Ensemble). The cost of the clinic is $25; financial aid is available for those who qualify. To register or receive additional information, call 304-343-1111, email accinfo@wvacc.org or visit www.wvacc.org.
Loudendale Community Homecoming: The Loudendale Community Homecoming will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kanawha State Forest, Charleston. Bring a food basket to enjoy and share.
200th Church Anniversary: Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church in Malden will celebrate its 200th anniversary, with a dinner beginning at 6:15 p.m. The menu will include ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, cornbread and cake. Music will be provided by Homer Hunter, Brothers of Faith and the Stony Point Appalachian String Band. Donations will be accepted but not expected. The church is located a block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home in Malden.
Murder Mystery Dinner Shows: The West Virginia chapter of the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing will present the murder mystery dinner show, “Death Ahoy,” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2829 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston. Tickets cost $25 each. To order tickets for either of the fundraising shows, call 304-549-3110 or 304-382-7514.
Marmet Music/Dance: Crossfire will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, contact Barry Pauley at 304-590-0238.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Scots-Irish Presbyterian Service: Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church in Malden will have a traditional Scots-Irish Presbyterian service, starting at 11 a.m., as part of its 200th-anniversary celebration. The church is located one block from Stevens and Grass Funeral Home.
Monday, Sept. 30
Alzheimer’s Walk Fundraisers: The Husson’s Pizza Kanawha City location, 301 36th St., S.E., Charleston, will participate in Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraisers Monday, Sept. 30, and Monday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. Mention Walk to End Alzheimer’s when ordering on those dates, and Husson’s will donate 25% of sales with specific mention to the Alzheimer’s Association. For an electronic flyer or more information, visit m.facebook.com/events/2946448788702145 or www.charlestonwv.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Light & Shadow Drawing Class: A Halloween-inspired light and shadow drawing class for adults, led by Sharon Mullins, will be offered from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 1 through Oct. 29, in the activity room of Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston. The cost is $100. Materials needed include an 11-inch-by-14-inch Strathmore drawing tablet and a selection of artist’s drawing lead pencils, including a B6 drawing pencil and kneaded eraser. Other materials will be provided. Pre-registration is required; contact Pam at 304-345-0021 or ukvwv1@gmail.com.