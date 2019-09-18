Metro East Calendar: Sept. 18-Sept. 24, 2019

Thursday, Sept. 19
Lunch & Learn: The Diamond United Methodist Church will host a Lunch & Learn program from noon to 1:30 p.m. Allison Brill of Rebuilding Together, a leading national nonprofit in safe and healthy housing with more than 40 years of experience, will be the speaker. Lunch will be provided. For more information, call Robin at 304-546-4668.
Kanawha Farm Bureau: The Kanawha County Farm Bureau, promoting agriculture in our county with information and special speakers, meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month at Maranatha Baptist Church, Sissonville. Contact Clyde Bailey, 304-776-6491, for more information regarding this evening’s meeting and future meetings.
Majestic Mountains Needle Arts: Anyone interested in using a needle to create hand-stitched items is encouraged to attend MMNA meetings on the third Thursday of each month. This evening’s meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 304 E St., South Charleston. Beginners are welcome. Visit Facebook or MMNAEGA.com or call 304-727-0074 for more information.
Friday, Sept. 20
RHS ‘Travel WV’ Bingo: The Riverside High School Band will host a “Travel WV” bingo fundraiser at the Belle school. Most of the prizes are themed around the idea of traveling the state. Several of the prizes include overnight accommodations. The Grand Prize is an overnight stay at The Greenbrier Resort. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Games will get underway at 6 p.m.
‘Arsenic and Old Lace’: BlackRoot Theatre will present the dark comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace” at 8 p.m. (and at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21; 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22; 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27; 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28; and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29). Tickets are $10 for general seating and are available at brownpapertickets.com, by calling BlackRoot Theatre at 304-220-2278, by emailing blackroottheatre@gmail.com, or at the theater box office, open 2 to 8 p.m. weekdays. Performances will be at the the BlackRoot Theatre, 2700 East Dupont Ave., Belle (the former Fastenal building in the Quincy Center).
Friday Night Jam: Ruff Cut Country and Phil Moles will perform at the Friday Night Jam session at the Elk River Community and Education Center, Main Street, Elkview. Admission is $5; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift store is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
CAMC Hike & Trail Run: The sixth annual weCANclimb Hike and Trail Run, a fundraiser hosted by CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital and V100, will begin at 9 a.m. at Shelter 8 of Kanawha State Forest in Charleston. Registration and more information is posted at camcfoundation.org
Kids’ Yard Sale: Jarrett United Methodist Church in Elkview will offer its outside facilities to sponsor a “Kids Only” yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Elementary and junior high/middle school-age children can sell their own items and keep all money, with no set-up fee, but they must bring their own tables. For more information, call 304-610-4353.
Indoor Yard Sale: The Quick Community Center, 23 Lucy Lane, Quick, will host an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Table rentals are $20 each; to reserve a table, contact Lisa at 304-965-2570 or message the Quick Area Community Center Facebook page. Sale proceeds will benefit the center and its operations.
Kids’ Big Rigs Day: Edgewood Elementary School in Charleston will host a free event, Kids’ Big Rigs Day, from noon until 2 p.m. Concessions will be available.
SoulCollage Workshop: From 1 to 5 p.m., a SoulCollage workshop will be held at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston. The workshop theme is “Discovering the Animal Companion Within Your Chakras.” SoulCollage is a fun, creative process of exploring yourself. Bring a journal if you’d like. All other materials will be provided. The workshop cost is $40 at the door. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required. To register or obtain additional information, email GerriWright19@gmail.com.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing at 5 p.m., during Heritage Day at Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church in Sissonville. They will also sing on Sunday, Sept. 22, at Dunbar United Methodist Church, during the fall festival, beginning at 10:45 a.m., at 1401 Myers Ave. in Dunbar, and at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Thorofare Community Church on Thorofare Road in Clendenin.
Marmet Music/Dance: Santa Cruz will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Thoreau Piano Trio: The Charleston Chamber Music Society will open its 78th concert season with the Thoreau Piano Trio, appearing at 7 p.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, Quarrier and Morris streets, Charleston. Non-reserved seating is $20 at the door or patrons may use season tickets. For more information, call 304-344-5389 or visit charlestonchambermusic.org
FOOTMAD Dance: Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance (FOOTMAD) will host a community dance from 7 to 10 p.m. at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, corner of Ohio Avenue and West Washington Street, Charleston. A beginners’ lesson will be offered at 6:45 p.m., featuring music by Jeannie and the Dreamers with Kim Thompson calling and teaching, all from Athens, Ohio. The cost is a suggested donation of $7. Children under age 13 and AmeriCorps members are admitted free. FOOTMAD dances will take place at Bream on the third Saturday of each month through May. To learn more about FOOTMAD dances and concerts, visit footmad.org or call 304-729-4382.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Fall Lay Academy Series: The Fall Lay Academy series of studies begins at 4 p.m. in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston. The topic is “Perspectives on Peace Studies.” Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin will be the speaker. An open discussion with a reception will follow. The program is free.
Monday, Sept. 23
Style Show RSVP Deadline: The Woman’s Club of Charleston will have a style show and luncheon fundraiser at 1600 Virginia St., E., Charleston, starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. Tickets are $30 per person and include mimosas, lunch and door prizes. The show will feature fashions from Chico’s, Ivor’s Trunk and Christopher & Banks/CJ Banks. V100’s Jenny Murray will emcee the show. Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the Garnet Career Nursing Scholarships the club awards every May. Reservations can be made by calling 304-543-0559 or 304-545-1560 by Monday, Sept. 23.
Doo Wop Party RSVPs: The Shepherd’s Center of Charleston will host a Doo Wop party and luncheon for seniors at the First Presbyterian Church of Charleston from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. A hot lunch, costing $8, will be served at 11:45 a.m. Reservations must be made by noon Monday, Sept. 23; contact Jewell Haddad at 304-342-5996. The party will include oldies played by DJ Tony Thomas, trivia, a door prize awarded for the best male and female costume, photos taken by Kelly Thomas, and a special guest. Contact Terry Cunningham, 304-344-8164, or John Fleek, 304-776-4048, for more information.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
GM/Kanawha County Majorette & Band Festival: Featuring all eight high schools from the county, The Charleston Gazette-Mail and Kanawha County Majorette and Band Festival will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the University of Charleston Stadium/Laidley Field, 200 Elizabeth St., Charleston. The West Virginia University “Pride of West Virginia” Mountaineer Marching Band is also scheduled to perform. Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the gate. Advance tickets can be purchased at any of the Kanawha County high schools, Gorby’s Music and at Laidley Field. Ticket proceeds help fund county high school band programs.