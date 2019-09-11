Metro East Calendar: Sept. 11-Sept. 17, 2019

Wednesday, Sept. 11
Wellness Wednesdays: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host a QiGong Flow program with Alexa Peck, at 6:30 p.m., as part of its Wellness Wednesdays series. It a moving meditation session where participants can sit or stand. The program is provided on a love offering basis.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Lunch & Learn: The Diamond United Methodist Church will host a Lunch & Learn session at noon. Rich Stonestreet of the West Virginia AARP will speak on Social Security issues and news. Lunch is provided at no charge. Reservations are not required but are requested by contacting Robin Holstein at 304-546-4668.
Friday, Sept. 13
Church Yard Sale: Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14. Hot dogs will be available for purchase each day.
Church Luncheon: Church Women United will host a luncheon at noon at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, Rand. An $8 donation will be accepted.
Rummage/Hot Dog Sales: From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14, a rummage sale and hot dog sale will take place in the parking lot of Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church in Malden (one block from the Stevens & Grass Funeral Home).
Parkinson’s Support Group: A Parkinson’s support group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Colonial Room at Edgewood Summit, Cato Park on Baker Lane on Charleston’s West Side. Dr. Karrie Murphy from the University of Charleston School of Pharmacy and two pharmacy students will discuss medications. After presenting a brief overview of Parkinson’s disease medications, they will take questions and work with individuals concerning the drugs they take and the side effects they may cause. Bring a list of your drugs if you would like for them to be reviewed. A wheelchair can be provided if needed. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 304-346-4343.
Friday Night Jam: Dixie Highway and Cindy Bird will perform at the Friday Night Jam session at the Elk River Community and Education Center, Main Street, Elkview. Admission is $5; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift store is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
The Believers: The Believers will sing during a 7 p.m. gospel sing at Hurricane First Church of God on Putnam Avenue in Hurricane.
Free Concert: West Virginia native Mark Cline Bates will perform at Stella’s Italian Gelateria and Cafe, 202 Hale St., Charleston, in the old Blossom Room, from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Open Mic Night: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host Ron Sowell’s Open Mic at 7:30 p.m. All musicians are welcome to come and share their talents. Performer signups start at 7 p.m. General admission is $5 for adults and $2 for seniors, children and performers. Ron Sowell’s Open Mic is held on the second Friday of each month.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Chelyan UMC Breakfast: Chelyan United Methodist Church will host its monthly breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Breakfast items will include: eggs, bacon, sausage, gravy, biscuits, potatoes, apples, pancakes and beverages. Donations will be appreciated.
Hot Dog Sale: The Blount Neighborhood Watch will have a hot dog sale at the first house on Eight Mile Hollow, Campbells Creek Drive (GPS coordinates: 25 Eight Mile Hollow, Charleston), from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Kelli Thompson at kellipatthompson@yahoo.com
Magazine/Garrison Ave. Reunion Picnic: A Magazine/Garrison Avenue-Area Reunion Picnic will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Canaan Baptist Church Activity Building, 1919 Bigley Ave., Charleston. A group photo will be taken at 11:30 a.m. Food will be served at noon. Bring a covered dish to share. For further information, contact Mary Estep at 304-965-5498 or Ritchie Leach at 304-343-1809.
Horsemanship Clinic: The Elk River Boots and Saddle Club will host a Steve Lantvit Horsemanship Clinic Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Jackson County Junior Fairgrounds, 157 Country Road/Rtes. 33/18 in Cottageville, seven miles from the Interstate 77 Ripley exit. Contact Alice Blankenship, 304-541-6399, or Rick Starcher, 304-286-3565, for full details about the clinic.
Calligraphy Guild: The Charleston Calligraphy Guild will meet at the Rock Lake Presbyterian Church in South Charleston at 11 a.m. New members are welcome. For further information, contact JoAnne Jacobs at 304-344-9553 or Kathy Tally at 304-757-0557.
Block Party/Outdoor Concert: Asbury United Methodist Church will host its 12th annual block party and outdoor concert from 4 to 7 p.m., in front of the church at the corner of Elizabeth and Jackson streets on Charleston’s East End. Along with a concert by the Martin Luther Jr. Male Chorus, the free event will include a Jupiter Jump, face painting, rock painting, a giveaway of children’s books, school supplies and drawings for a girl’s and boy’s bikes with helmets. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served following the concert.
Marmet Music/Dance: Insured Sound will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Fall Dance: The SpeakEasy Singles will host a fall dance, with DJ Dancin’ Dave, from 8 to 11 p.m. in the Columbia Gas Ballroom, 1700 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston. The membership entry fee is $10 per person. Food is included with admission and drinks are available for $1 (no alcohol is allowed). For more information, call 304-805-4109, email events@speakeasysingles.com or visit speakeasysingles.com.
Sunday, Sept. 15
The Believers: The Believers will sing at 2 p.m. during Homecoming services at Walker Chapel on Walker Drive in Sissonville. The group will also sing during the 6 p.m. service at Kelly’s Creek Community Church on Kelly’s Creek Road in Sissonville.
Monday, Sept. 16
Healing Service: The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality will be offering an interfaith healing service at 7 p.m. at 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston. Pastor Paul Bricker will lead the service. Love offerings will be appreciated. Call 304-345-0926 to sign up or obtain more information about the service.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will meet at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., S.E., Charleston, at 7:30 p.m. A coin auction will be held. The meeting is open to the public. Call 304-727-4062 for additional information.