Metro East Calendar: Sept. 4-Sept. 10, 2019

Thursday, Sept. 5
Contemplative Prayer: Contemplative Prayer sessions are held each Thursday from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at the West Virginia institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston. For additional information, call 304-345-0926.
West Side Mingle: Charleston Main Streets-West Side will host a West Side Mingle event from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at Dem 2 Brothers & a Grill, 423 Virginia St., W., Charleston. Meet and mingle with other West Side residents, business owners and advocates. The event is free and includes live music and food and drinks for attendees. Food will be provided by Dem 2 Brothers.
Kanawha Valley Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the South Charleston library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. For more details, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com
Friday, Sept. 6
Two-Day Rummage Sale: A rummage sale will be held at Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church in Sissonville on Friday, Sept. 6, and Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. Hot dogs will be available on Saturday.
Soup, Silence & Scripture: The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston, will host a Soup, Silence & Scripture program, offering luncheon and meditation from noon until 12:50 p.m., followed by a sacred journey workshop, “Opening to God,” from 1 until 2 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted. For more information, call 304-345-0926.
Friday Night Jam: No Regrets and Bill Wymer will perform at the Friday Night Jam session at the Elk River Community and Education Center, Main Street, Elkview. Admission is $5; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift store is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Hunter Safety Class: A West Virginia Division of Natural Resources-led hunter safety class, required to receive a hunting license for ages 15 and older, will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Elk River Community and Education Center on Main Street in Elkview. For more information or to register, go to www.register-ed.com
Riverside Fall Work Day: Riverside High School invites all RHS parents, students, teachers, families and friends to take part in the Revive Riverside Fall Work Day at the school, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Walk for Hope: The CAMC Foundation will host a Walk for Hope, beginning at 1250 Smith St., behind Appalachian Power Park, in Charleston, to support the CAMC Children’s Cancer Center. The Walk for Hope is a 2-mile walk where registrants and teams will participate to raise funds and awareness for pediatric cancer and the children being treated in the community. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The walk starts at 9 a.m. The cost is $20 per adult and $10 per child. Register at www.give.camcfoundation.org/walk.
Great Kanawha River Cleanup: The 30th annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup, sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s Make It Shine program, is set for 9 a.m. to noon. Cleanup sites include Winfield Beach, the South Charleston boat ramp and Kanawha Falls at Glen Ferris. Other sites could be added as the event date approaches. Those wishing to volunteer for this year’s cleanup should register with the WVDEP so enough supplies can be obtained for each location. REAP will supply bags and gloves for volunteers and arrange for trash to be hauled away. All volunteers will receive a T-shirt. To volunteer or suggest a cleanup location, contact Make It Shine Coordinator Josh Hamrick at Joshua.R.Hamrick@wv.gov or 1-800-322-5530.
Senior Corps Yard Sale: The Senior Corps Volunteers of United Way are sponsoring a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Court and Smith streets on the United Way grounds in Charleston. Yard sale spaces cost $10 in advance or $20 on the day of the event. There will also be a hot dog sale. Contact Kim Good at 304-340-3636 for more information or to reserve yard sale space. Proceeds from the event help support the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program and the Foster Grandparent Program.
Inner Listening Class: Unity of Kanawha Valley will be home to the monthly Inner Listening class with Marianne Gettman, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This class is designed to help relieve stress and tension in the body and mind with meditations, stretching, mindful breathing exercises and Qigong Flow. The class is presented on a love offering basis. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road (corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads) in Charleston. Inner Listening classes take place on the first Saturday of each month.
Marmet Music/Dance: Band of Brothers will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.Chief Ostenaco Program: From 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston, the Kanawha State Forest Foundation will host a West Virginia Humanities Council “History Alive!” program. Native American Chief Ostenaco, the leader of the Cherokee warriors who allied with the Virginia military leaders against northern tribes fighting with the French during the French-Indian War, will be portrayed by Doug Wood. Those attending should meet at KSF Shelter 5, just past the campground entrance. The program will be held rain or shine.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Men’s Day: The First Missionary Baptist Church of Vandalia, 1500 Mountain Road, Charleston, will celebrate Men’s Day at 3 p.m. The Rev. William Kinney will be the guest speaker. The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus and Levi Male Chorus will provide the music.
The Believers: The Believers will sing during Homecoming services beginning at 10 a.m. at Mount Tabor Church of God on Dry Branch Road in St. Albans. The group will also sing during the 7 p.m. service at Fisher Chapel United Methodist Church on Middle Fork Road in Sissonville.
Monday, Sept. 9
Kanawha GOP Women: The Kanawha County Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The guest speaker will be House of Delegates member Jim Butler from Mason County, who represents the 14th District. A buffet luncheon will be available and parking is free. For more information, call 304-965-5365.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Thomas Merton Society: The Charleston chapter of the Thomas Merton Society will meet at 7 p.m. at the West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston. Call 304-345-0926 for additional information.
The Believers: The Believers will sing during a 7 p.m. revival service at Elizabeth Baptist Church on Wolf Pen Drive in Sissonville.
Organ Concert: The American Baptist Women’s Ministries of Baptist Temple will present “An Evening of Victorian-Era Music & Art,” featuring Ross David Fortner Jr. at the organ. This free concert will be held at Charleston Baptist Temple, 209 Morris St., Charleston, at 7 p.m., followed by a memorial service to honor the women who have passed during the previous year and, following that, an ice cream social.