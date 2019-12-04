Metro East Calendar: Wednesday, Dec. 4-Tuesday, Dec. 10

Wednesday, Dec. 4
Christmas Ceramics Class: A Christmas Ceramics Class will be offered by the East End Family Resource Center at the Roosevelt Neighborhood Center, 502 Ruffner Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 4, 11 and 18. The only cost is for the green ware. Jane Parrish will be the instructor. For more information, phone 304-346-2030.
Wellness Wednesday: Wellness Wednesday will continue at 6:30 p.m. at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston. Megan Lyon will lead a Global Peace Affirmative Prayer Circle. This event is offered on a love offering basis.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Asbury UMC Christmas Bazaar: Asbury United Methodist Church, 501 Elizabeth St., Charleston, will have its annual Christmas bazaar from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Friday, Dec. 6. Collectibles, antiques, ceramics, children’s items and more will be available. For more information, contact Nancy at 304-345-8197.
Kanawha Coin Club: The Kanawha Coin Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., St. Albans. For more information, phone 304-727-4062 or go to www.kvcc.eznetway.com online.
West Side Mingle: A West Side Mingle will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 206 Washington St., W., Charleston. The event will include carols by by children from Charleston Montessori School and the Bream Center hot chocolate, snacks, Santa and the lighting of the Charleston West Side Christmas tree in the Elk City District.
Holiday Model Train Show: The Kanawha Valley Model Railroad Association’s annual Christmas model train open house will be held at Coonskin Park in Charleston from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19; 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20; 3 to 9 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21; and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 8, 15 and 22. Follow the main road through Coonskin Park in Charleston to the end and the KVRA location. Admission is free.
Creation Science Meeting: The Kanawha Creation Science Group will hold its monthly meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene, 4923 Kentucky St., South Charleston. A business meeting will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, e-mail kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Daniel at 304-543-6562 or visit www.kcsg.us
Friday, Dec. 6
Kids’ Business Expo: Promoting early entrepreneurship, the West Virginia Kids’ Business Expo will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at A More Excellent Way Life Church, 504 Washington St., W., on Charleston’s West Side. Students will be selling products and goods they have created or prepared.
Soup & Silence: The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston, will host a Soup & Silence program. Sister Barbara Goodridge’s presentation, “Great Expectations: Mary’s Radical Hospitality,” will follow the noon luncheon, with a workshop from 1 to 2 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted. For more information, call 304-345-0926.
Friday Night Jam: No Regrets and Bill Wymer will provide the music for the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community Center, Main Street, Elkview. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m., concessions will be available and the center’s thrift store will be open from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Santa’s Rest Stop: Redeemer Lutheran Church and WYNL (New Life 94.5) Radio will co-host the second Santa’s Rest Stop, permitting parents to drop off children for Christmas-themed activities, allowing the parents to complete errands or holiday shopping. The event will kick off at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. During Santa’s Rest Stop, children (3 years through sixth grade), organized in age-appropriate groups, will play games, learn songs, create crafts and have snacks. All activities are free, but pre-registration is requested. Parents can register their children at f3wv.org or by navigating to redeemerwv.org. Redeemer Lutheran is located at 1 Deerwalk Lane in Charleston, off U.S. 119/Corridor G.
Fresh Fire Service: Living Water Ministries, 6697 Rocky Fork Road, Charleston, will have a Fresh Fire fellowship service at 7 p.m. Pennsylvania evangelists James and Jennifer McMicken will minister in song and word. Light refreshments will be available before the service. For more information, contact Bishop Mike at 304-206-5269.
Saturday, Dec. 7
London Santa Breakfast: A breakfast with Santa will be held at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in London, from 9 to 11 a.m. Children 12 and under will eat for free. The cost is $3 for those over 12 years old.
Marmet Santa Breakfast: Have breakfast with Santa Claus at the Marmet Woman’s Club, 9411 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet, beginning at 10 a.m. Pictures will be available to take home after breakfast.
Breakfast with Santa: The Sissonville Women’s Club will host a Santa’s breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m., with pancakes and all the fixings available for $4 for adults and $3 for kids, at Sissonville High School. Pictures with Santa can also be taken for $3 (limit two).
Campbells Creek Santa Breakfast: The Campbells Creek Lions Club will sponsor a pancake breakfast with Santa Claus in the Coal Fork United Methodist Church Activity Building, 451 Campbells Creek Drive in Campbells Creek, from 7 to 11 a.m.
Volleyball Tournament: The North Charleston Community Center and the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Christmas Scramble Volley Ball Tournament for players ages 16 and older. Registration will begin at 8:45 a.m. Play will start at 9 a.m. for “sixes” games. The cost is $20 per person. All proceeds will go to the Daymark Teen Foster Home. All participants are encouraged to bring a covered dish. For more information and to register, call or text Amy Estep at 304-993-8886 or John Estep at 304-785-6741.
Inner Listening Class: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host its monthly Inner Listening class at 10:30 a.m. Marianne Gettman will lead the 90-minute class of mindful breathing exercises, stretching, meditations and Qigong Flow. The class is provided on a love-offering basis.
Campbells Creek Christmas Bazaar: The second annual Campbells Creek Christmas Bazaar is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. behind the ball field in the Fair Haven Baptist Church gymnasium, 988 Fair Haven Drive, Charleston. The bazaar will feature direct sales and crafters, food and drinks. Santa also will be there taking pictures. For more information, contact Rhonda at 304-356-6343.
Pratt Christmas Bazaar: The 34th Annual Pratt Old Town Hall Christmas Bazaar and Hot Dog/BBQ Sale is slated for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic Old Town Hall. Proceeds go to the maintenance and upkeep of the building.
Jingle Bell Run: The Arthritis Foundation’s annual Jingle Bell Run 5K Race and Walk will be held at the TC Energy Building (formerly the Columbia Pipeline Group headquarters), 1700 MacCorkle Ave., Charleston. Onsite registration will get underway at 8 a.m. A Kids’ Fun Run and Obstacle Course will take place from 8 to 9 a.m, as will a Cookie Decorating for Kids program. The 5K Race and Walk will begin at 9 a.m., with an awards ceremony starting at 10 a.m. The Jingle Bell Run will also include participant and dog costume contests, exhibits and a silent auction. Registrations can be made at www.jbr.org/charlestonwv
Book Signings: Sissonville author Sue Bonham will sign copies of her newly released book, “Angels in the Garden,” about the 2012 gas pipeline explosion in Sissonville, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sissonville Branch Library. Bonham will also attend a meet-and-greet book-signing session from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, Call Road, Sissonville. Copies of the book, which costs $18, will be available for purchase, by cash or check, at both events. For more information, contact Bonham at 304-549-1587 or SueBonham51@yahoo.com
Cookie Sale: Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Pinch will host a cookie sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Several varieties of cookies will be available for purchase, individually or by the dozen.
Rand Hot Dogs: The Rand Community Center’s monthly hot dog sale will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hot dogs, hot bologna sandwiches, BBQs, French fries, homemade desserts, chips and drinks will be available at the center, 5701 Church Drive, Rand. Orders can be called in for pickup or delivery by phoning 304-925-9200). If you have baked goods, crafts, quilts, etc. for sale, tables are available to rent for $10. Call 304-925-9200 to make rentals.
Charleston Cleanup: Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin has announced the City of Charleston, in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan’s Make It Shine Program, will host the “Team Up to Clean Up” citywide cleanup from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Businesses, organizations and community members are invited to help clean up neighborhoods throughout Charleston. Individuals and groups can pick up supplies at any of the following meeting locations: the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave., Charleston; City National Bank-Kanawha City, 3601 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston; Haddad Riverfront Park, Kanawha Boulevard, E., Charleston. To register to participate in the cleanup, go online to charlestonwv.gov/cleanup or call 304-348-8121.
Marmet Music/Dance: No Regrets will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Pre-Christmas Concert: The Levi First Missionary Baptist Church Male Chorus will have a pre-Christmas concert at 3 p.m Sunday, Dec. 8, featuring Angie Richardson, Antron Welch, Melody Jordan, the New Jerusalem Praise Team, James Carter and the New Life Choir, Jerome Mack and COGIC of North Charleston and the Brookside COGIC Praise Team and Choir. The church is located at 5125 Church Drive in Rand.
ACC Christmas Concert: The Appalachian Children’s Chorus’ annual Christmas concert will start at 4 p.m. at the Charleston Baptist Temple, Quarrier and Morris streets, Charleston. The Ione Guthrie event is sponsored by Stonerise Healthcare and co-sponsored by BB&T. Two new groups performing this year are the ACC Academy choir from Mary C. Snow Elementary School and the ACC Homeschool Choir. The Martin Luther King Jr. Male Chorus will be special guests. Tickets for the concert are $12 in advance, $15 at the door and $10 for seniors (60 and older). To purchase tickets, go to www.wvacc.org or visit ACC’s Facebook page. Military guests and their immediate family can receive complimentary tickets by calling the office at 304-343-1111. For further information, email audrey@wvacc.org.
UC Holiday Gala: The University of Charleston Concert Choir and University Singers will present a Holiday Gala at 4 p.m. in the Geary Student Union Ballroom on UC’s Charleston campus. This year, the concert will also feature the UC Symphonic Wind Ensemble. The annual Holiday Gala concert features traditional carols, spirituals and well-known holiday music and includes opportunities for the audience to sing along. The event is free. For more information, call 304-357-4903.
Healing Diet Meeting: The Healing Diet Group will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 305 E St., South Charleston. This group focuses on education and encouragement for healing from chronic disease through the use of whole foods, exercise, stress and toxin reduction. Contact Linda Childers at 304-633-2841 or artforthesoulwv@hotmail.com for further information.
Monday, Dec. 9
Line Dance Classes: A free beginner line dance class is conducted at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet, from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m on Mondays. No previous line dancing experience is necessary. From 8:15 to 9 p.m., classes continue with the Improver line dancers.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Thomas Merton Institute: The Charleston Chapter of the Merton Institute will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St., E., Charleston, to discuss all things Thomas Merton. Merton (1915-1968) was one of the most significant spiritual writers of the 1950s and 1960s. Free will donations will be accepted. To register or find out more, contact Father Bill Petro at frbpetro42@gmail.com or 304-345-0926.