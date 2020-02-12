Metro East Calendar: Wednesday, Feb. 12-Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

Thursday, Feb. 13
FIAGKV Open House: Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley will host an open house of its new headquarters from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1710 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston.
Friday, Feb. 14
Parkinson’s Support Group: The Edgewood Summit Parkinson’s Support Group, a group of people who have Parkinson’s disease and those who support them, will meet at Edgewood Summit, located within Cato Park on Charleston’s West Side, at 1:30 p.m. One focus of the meeting will be advice on maintaining a positive attitude. Refreshments will be served.
Love Your Neighbor Dinner: Asbury United Methodist Church, 501 Elizabeth St. on Charleston’s East End, will serve homemade soups, salads and desserts at its Love Your Neighbor Dinner at 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted. Enter through the glass doors. For more information, call 304-345-8197 or Pastor Joe at 304-633-6495.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Kanawha City TOPS: A TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) group meets at Morris Memorial Methodist Church in Kanawha City most Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call 304-382-5001.
Marmet Music/Dance: The Krista Hughes Band will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the weekly concert/dance at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Esta Baptist Revival: Esta Baptist Church, Branch Road in Witcher Creek, near Belle, will have 7 p.m. revival services Sunday, Feb. 16, through Tuesday, Feb. 18. Evangelist Sam Gipp from Idaho will speak, with special music each evening.
Monday, Feb. 17
Line Dance Classes: Free line dance classes are offered every Monday, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will conduct its February meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., Charleston. A coin auction will be held. The public is invited to attend the meeting. For more information, call 304-727-4062.