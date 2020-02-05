Metro East Calendar: Wednesday, Feb. 5-Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

Wednesday, Feb. 5
Pet Vaccine Clinic: In conjunction with the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association and the Fix ‘Em Clinic, a pet vaccine clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at PetSmart, 73 RHL Blvd., South Charleston. A dog bundle, for $30, includes DAPPV (6-in-1) and rabies vaccinations and a microchip. The cat bundle, also $30, includes FVRCP (4-in-1) and rabies vaccinations and a microchip. Extra treatments and services available will include: bordetella (kennel cough) vaccinations, Lyme vaccinations, flu vaccinations, FVRCP vaccinations, FeLV vaccinations, nail trims and flea and tick prevention, among others.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Business After Hours: Hosted by the Charleston Area Alliance, a free Business After Hours program, featuring a West Virginia Symphony Orchestra open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia in Charleston. Registration is required; go to charlestonareaalliance.org
Friday, Feb. 7
Photo Exhibit Presentation: At 6 p.m., Pinch author Eric Douglas will give a free presentation about his photo exhibit, “Russia: Coming of Age,” at the Marshall University South Charleston Campus Library. The exhibit is a selection of photographs he took throughout Russia from the mid-1990s side-by-side with photos taken in 2008. Many of the images are the same people or places separated by 15 years. The photo exhibit is on display through April 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.
Amateur Radio Club: The Kanawha Amateur Radio Club will host a presentation at 6 p.m. at the Kanawha Emergency Ambulance Authority training room, 601 Brooks St., Charleston. Hal Turley (“W8HC”) will speak on the DXpedition to Pitcairn Island.
First Friday Swing: Riverside Hop will host a First Friday Swing dance from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at 3706 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City. A “taster” lesson will get underway at 6:30 p.m., followed by DJ’ed swing dance at 7 p.m. No partners are required and admission is free. Participants are welcome to bring snacks to share.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Chelyan UMC Breakfast: Chelyan United Methodist Church will serve its monthly breakfast at the church from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Menu items will include eggs, bacon, sausage, gravy, biscuits, potatoes, grits, apples and beverages. Monetary donations will be appreciated.
Flu Vaccine Clinic: A free, walk-in flu vaccine clinic will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee St., E., in Charleston.
Silent Book Club: BYOB (bring your own book) and enjoy some bookish talk and silent reading time with the Silent Book Club-Charleston, WV, during its monthly chapter meeting from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Daily Dose Cafe, 5206-1/2 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston. For more information, visit the SilentBookClubCharlestonWV page on Facebook.
EBHS Alumni Meeting: The East Bank High School Alumni Committee will have its first regular monthly meeting of 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Chelyan United Methodist Church in Chelyan. EBHS alumni members interested in helping plan activities, including the annual All-Class Reunion in September, are invited to attend.
Charleston Calligraphy Guild: The Charleston Calligraphy Guild will meet at the Rock Lake Presbyterian Church in South Charleston at 11 a.m. For further information, contact JoAnne Jacobs at 304-344-9553 or Denise Erwin at 304-562-3164.
Marmet Music/Dance: Two Dollars Short will provide the music at the weekly dance from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Monday, Feb. 10
Christian Women’s Luncheon RSVPs: The Charleston Christian Women’s Connection welcomes women of all ages to its Wednesday, Feb. 12, “Love Your Investments” luncheon at the Charleston Women’s Club, 1600 Virginia St., E., Charleston. The luncheon will begin at 11 a.m. Feb. 12, with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. Brian Collins, regional vice president of Premerica Financial Services, will be the featured speaker. Frank Tettenburn of St. Albans will provide music. Inspirational speaker Connie Rhodebeck of Mount Vernon, Ohio, will present “The Surprising Gifts of Lasting Friendships.” The cost of the luncheon and programs is $16 inclusive. Reservations are required by noon Monday, Feb. 10; to RSVP, call or text Coleen at 304-550-7920 or direct email to cwvcw@yahoo.com