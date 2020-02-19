Metro East Calendar: Wednesday, Feb. 19-Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

Wednesday, Feb. 19
School Bus Test Drives: Those interested in learning to drive a school bus professionally are invited to the Kanawha County Schools Crede Transportation Department, 3300 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, from 3 to 6 p.m. to test drive a school bus. Drivers must have a valid driver’s license and be at least 21 years old with at least three years of driving experience. Wear closed-toe and closed-heel shoes. Drivers will be accompanied by a certified school bus operator during the test drive.
Thursday, Feb. 20
‘Willy Wonka Jr.’: Horace Mann Middle School students will present “Willy Wonka Jr.” at 9 and 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, and 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the West Virginia State University Fine Arts Building in Institute. Tickets are $3 each for the 9 and 11 a.m. performances and $5 each for the 7 p.m. performances. To order tickets or learn more, call 304-348-1971.
SAHS Alumni: St. Albans High School alumni will have a meeting at 5:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, directly across from the high school, to talk about an all-class reunion.
Kanawha Farm Bureau: The Kanawha County Farm Bureau, promoting agriculture in Kanawha County with information and special speakers, will meet at 6:30 p.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church, in the West Wing facility, in Sissonville. The bureau meets on the third Thursday of each month there. For further information, contact Clyde Bailey at 304-776-6491.
Town Hall: A town hall meeting to discuss West Virginia’s drug and addiction crisis will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Southeast Church of the Nazarene, 5102 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Kanawha City. It will include updates from city and nonprofit organizations, a 15-minute documentary entitled “Out of Pills” and several area political candidates and organization representatives to answer audience questions. Light refreshments will be provided.
Friday, Feb. 21
UC Town Hall: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) will attend a town hall meeting at the University of Charleston, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Erma Byrd Gallery, 2300 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston.
Lebanon Program: “Lebanon, The Country of My Heart’s Desire” will be presented by Terry O’Fiesh and Joe Awad and the Charleston International Club at 6:30 p.m., preceded by a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd., E., Charleston.
Friday Night Jam: Mark IV and Stephanie will perform at the weekly Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community Center, Main Street, Elkview. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift shop is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Men’s Prayer Breakfast: Church of God in Christ of Charleston, 3001 Seventh Ave., Charleston, will host its annual prayer breakfast for the men’s ministry at 10 a.m. Elder Jerome Price of St. Matthew’s United Holy Church will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $10 adults and $5 for under 18. For more information, phone 304-216-6111.
Tack Sale/Swap: The Elk River Boots and Saddle Club will host a tack sale/swap from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department, 12408 MacCorkle Ave., Chesapeake. Various vendors will offer horse- and non-horse-related items, crafts and more. For more information, call 304-541-6399.
Discover Engineering Day: The Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences of West Virginia, 1 Clay Square, Charleston, will host Discover Engineering Day from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Families are invited to explore the world of engineering and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). Discover Engineering Day will showcase STEM education and the many branches of engineering with interactive activities and displays by a variety of local engineering firms, colleges and universities. A new feature this year will let visitors cheer for local students participating in the Capitol City Qualifier as they compete in the VEX IQ Challenge: Squared Away to try to earn a spot in the West Virginia State VEX IQ Challenge Championship Competition.
Red Evening Affair: The Charleston Woman’s Improvement League will host its signature fundraiser, Red Evening Affair, from 6 to 11 p.m. It will be an evening of dancing, food and fun that includes a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, cash bar and pictures. The cost is a $40 donation. For tickets or additional details, contact any CWIL member or call 304-395-0162 or 304-951-8580.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will perform during a 7 p.m. gospel sing on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Fisher Memorial Church on Dudden Fork off of the Interstate 77 Goldtown exit. Along with soloist Jim Edens, The Believers will also sing at a 6 p.m. gospel sing Sunday, Feb. 23, at Kelly’s Creek Community Church on Kelly’s Creek Road in Sissonville.
Marmet Music/Dance: JAB will perform on stage from 7 to 10 p.m. at the weekly concert/dance at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Valentine’s Dance: The SpeakEasy Singles social group will sponsor a Valentine’s dance, open to all singles, at the TC Energy building (formerly Columbia Gas Transmission) on MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston. Admission is $10 per person, which includes SpeakEasy Singles membership and appetizers, roses for the women and candy for the men. Hunter Hobbs will be teach free country two-step dance lessons from 7 to 8 p.m. The dance will be held from 8 to 11 p.m., with DJ Chuck of Pro Sound DJ Service providing the music. For further information, call 304-805-4109, email event@speakeasysingles.com or visit www.speakeasysingles.com.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Rock & Gem Club: The Kanawha Rock and Gem Club will meet in the annex of Christ Church, 327 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. At 2 p.m., the Junior Geologists will meet to learn about rocks that are fluorescent and how to view them safely. At 3 p.m., the KRGC will have a brief meeting, followed by a presentation, “The How, When and Where of Petrified Wood,” by member Bob Campbell. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own specimens to share with the group. Afterward, the post-meeting project will be “Creating a Bird’s Nest Pendant,” taught by member and professional jewelry artist Dena Foster. Materials will be provided. Bring basic jewelry tools or share with others. The public is invited to attend the meeting. For further information, contact Linda C. Johnston at 304-544-6250.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Montessori Open House: Charleston Montessori will host its community open house at 6 p.m. at 319 Washington St., W., Charleston. Attendees can speak with teachers, assistants, staff members and CMS parents for insight into the creative community school. Complimentary child care is available. Charleston Montessori offers authentic Montessori education, supplemented with art, music and physical education, to children 3 to 12 years old. Open enrollment begins the day of the community open house. Scholarship applications for students with financial need are available. For additional information, call 304-340-9000.
‘Alice in Wonderland’: The River City Youth Ballet Ensemble, West Virginia Youth Symphony, Appalachian Children’s Chorus and Children’s Theatre of Charleston will present “Alice in Wonderland” at 7 p.m. at the Clay Center. To purchase tickets, contact the Clay Center box office at 304-561-3570 or visit www.theclaycenter.org.
Sherlock Holmes Discussion Group: The Norwood Builders Society, a Sherlock Holmes discussion group, will meet at 6 p.m. at the Dunbar Public Library. Visitors are welcome. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 304-343-1680.