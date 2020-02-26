Metro East Calendar: Wednesday, Feb. 26-Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Thursday, Feb. 27
CES Lego League Exhibition: Students at Chamberlain Elementary School, 4901 Venable Ave. in Kanawha City, will give brief presentations of their Lego League projects, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the school.
Peace Corps Volunteers Dinner: West Virginia Returned Peace Corps Volunteers will host a dinner at 5:30 p.m. at Plaza Maya, 3112 Chesterfield Ave., Kanawha City. All returned Peace Corps volunteers, staff and their families are invited. Families of current volunteers are welcome as well, along with anyone interested in joining Peace Corps. There is no maximum age limit for serving. For additional information about the local group, call 304-993-5649. To talk with a Peace Corps recruiter, contact Ryan Stannard, Peace Corps regional recruiter for Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia, at rstannard@peacercorps.gov or 412-320-1844.
East End Happy Hour: Charleston East End and Northwestern Mutual-West Virginia will host an East End Happy Hour networking event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bricks & Barrels, 1214 Smith St., Charleston. The event will include light appetizers and music.
KCS Math Fair: The 2020 Kanawha County Schools Math Fair will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston. Admission is free. Sponsored by the Kanawha County Council of Teachers of Mathematics and KCS Math4Life, the event will feature KCS robotics demonstrations and more.
Friday, Feb. 28
Friday Night Jam: Southern Cookin’ and Steve Mullins will perform at the weekly Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community Center, Main Street, Elkview. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and younger are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be available. The center’s thrift shop is open from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Pasta for a Purpose!: The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc. Xinos Pasta for a Purpose! benefit and auction will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St., W., Charleston. Eat-in and take-out meals will include spaghetti, salad, bread, drink and dessert for $10 per plate or, for children 12 and younger, $5. Proceeds from this event will help pay for travel to the Regional Youth Conference in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. For more information, call 601-954-2550.
Marmet Music/Dance: Crimson Conspiracy will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
West Side Jamboree: Retro Country will perform at the West Side Jamboree from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Pythian Building, 211 Tennessee Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. The cover charge is $6 per person. For further details, phone 304-993-7693.
Sunday, March 1
Lenten Taize Prayer: Lenten Taize Prayer will take place at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1105 Quarrier St., Charleston, at 5:30 p.m. It will be a short, contemplative service consisting of music, prayer, readings and silence.
The Believers: The Believers gospel group will sing during a 6:30 p.m. revival service at Kanawha Two Mile Gospel Tabernacle.
Monday, March 2
Chelyan UMC Dinners/BBQ Sale: Chelyan United Methodist Church will have a Carolina BBQ sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. Call 304-595-5371 to place orders. BBQ orders are $10 each. The church will also host a meatloaf dinner from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 9, and a baked steak dinner on Thursday, March 26. Baked steak dinners are $10 a plate and are available by order only; no walk-ins will be permitted for them. Call 304-595-5371 to place orders.
Tuesday, March 3
Chef’s Challenge: The Chef’s Challenge dinner to benefit Covenant House is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston. The fundraiser will feature tapas-style dining with vegetarian options available. For reservations or more information, contact Angie Douglas at 304-344-8053, ext. 22.