Metro East Calendar: Wednesday, Jan. 29-Tuesday, Feb. 4

Thursday, Jan. 30
One-Night Gospel Sing: Featuring The Kingsmen Quartet from Asheville, North Carolina, a one-night gospel sing will start at 7 p.m. at the Allens Fork Community Church, Allens Fork Road, Sissonville. For more information or directions to the church, call 304-988-2156.
Friday, Jan. 31
Financial Programs: The Arc of the Three Rivers’ Achievement and Opportunity Centers will present “Grow Your Money” programs for the public. At noon, David Quisenberry, wealth manager for Morgan Stanley, will speak. At 1 p.m., Roxanne Clay, director of the WVABLE’s The Savings Program, will discuss a new savings program for disabled individuals. Clay will also present the program at 7 p.m. The Arc of the Three Rivers is located at 1412 Kanawha Blvd., W., on Charleston’s West Side. Phone 304-344-3403 for additional information.
Friday Night Jam: Ruff Cut Country and Phil Moles will perform at 7 p.m. at the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Library Book Sale: The Clendenin Branch Library Advisory Board will host a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library at 107 Koontz Ave., Clendenin, next to the Clendenin Heath Care building (under the old Clendenin Middle School gym) and across the street from the Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department.
Souper Bowl Soup Sale: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will have its annual Souper Bowl Soup Sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A variety of soups, breads, desserts and drinks will be for sale, to eat there or take out.
Marmet Music/Dance: Stephanie and The Mark IV will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Monday, Feb. 3
Line Dance Classes: Free line dance classes are offered at 6 p.m. every Monday at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Kanawha Valley Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. Anyone interested in coins or coin collecting is invited to attend. For more details, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com
Legislative Basketball Game: Featuring West Virginia legislators, the annual Dick Henderson and Tony Lewis Memorial Basketball Game will get underway at 7 p.m. at the Walker Convocation Center on the West Virginia State University campus in Institute. The yearly event raises money for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and is named in honor of Henderson and Lewis, West Virginia legislators who died from cancer. Admission is a $5 donation at the door. WVSU students will be admitted free with their student ID.