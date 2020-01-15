Metro East Calendar: Wednesday, Jan. 15-Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020

Wednesday, Jan. 15
NOW Meeting: The Kanawha Valley chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. at the WVFREE offices, 1114 Quarrier St., Charleston. The program will be a legislative update with WVFREE, a reproductive rights coalition, and Center for Budget and Policy. The meeting is open to the public.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Business After Hours: The Charleston Area Alliance and the University of Charleston will sponsor a Business After Hours from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Wehrle Innovation Center on the UC campus, 2300 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston. Registration is $15 for Alliance members and $25 for future members. Add $10 if registering fewer than 24 hours in advance. Invoicing is available for groups of 10 or more. No cancellation refunds are available within 48 hours of event. To register or learn more, go to charlestonareaalliance.org
Kanawha Farm Bureau: Promoting agriculture in the county with information and special speakers, the Kanawha County Farm Bureau will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the West Wing of Maranatha Baptist Church, Sissonville. The group meets there on the third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. For directions or additional information, contact Clyde Bailey at 304-776-6491.
Friday, Jan. 17
Cincinnati Reds Caravan: The annual Cincinnati Reds Caravan is scheduled to arrive at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the Charleston Town Center’s Clendenin Street Court. The Reds Caravan provides fans of all ages with the opportunity to interact with current and former players, top Minor Leaguers, broadcasters, members of the Reds’ front office and mascots. The entourage will field questions and sign autographs as time allows. The appearance is free, and the Reds will raffle two tickets to the 2020 Opening Day game at 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Table Tennis Tournament: The Charleston Table Tennis Club will sponsor the Harry Sands Memorial Teams Tournament during the day at the North Charleston Community Center, 2009 Seventh Ave. in Charleston. Fourteen teams from throughout the state will compete for the title of Best Team. Admission is free. For more details, contact Dale Goff at dale.goff3@gmail.com
Coin Show: The Mountain State Numismatic Society of West Virginia will host a coin show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the VFW Post headquarters, #7 Blinko Drive, Milton. Admission and parking are free. Door prizes will be given away every hour. For further information, phone 304-840-7036.
‘Leaving Neverland’ Dinner Theater: The Herbert Hoover High School High Impact show choir will present a dinner theater at 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Elkview Middle School, 5090 North Elk River Road, Elkview. “Leaving Neverland” will be performed, and dinners will feature meat or meatless spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and beverage, served for two hours prior to the start of the shows. Dinner and show tickets are $15 each for ages 11 and older and $10 for ages 11 and older for the show only. Dinner and show tickets for ages 5 to 10 are $10 or $5 for the show only. Children 4 and younger will be admitted free. Tickets can be purchased from any show choir member or two hours before the show on the day of the event.
Marmet Music/Dance: No Regrets will perform from 7 until 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Charleston Coin Club: The Charleston Coin Club will hold its next monthly meeting at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave., Charleston, beginning at 7:30 p.m. A coin auction will be held. For more information, call 304-727-4062.