Metro East Calendar: Wednesday, Jan. 22-Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

Wednesday, Jan. 22
HHHS Groundbreaking Ceremony: Postponed from Jan. 7 due to inclement weather, the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Herbert Hoover High School is scheduled for noon. The HHHS Marching Huskies will perform. The new site is in the Given Fork area between the Elkview exit of Interstate 79 and U.S. 119, across from the Department of Highways facility.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Book Club: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, is starting a book club, with the first meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. January’s book for discussion is “Man’s Search for Meaning” by Victor Frankl. Bring a dish to share, if you wish.
Friday, Jan. 24
Chili Dinner: To support Boy Scout Troop 19, a chili dinner will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Sissonville. The cost of the all-you-can-eat dinner is $8 for adults and $4 for ages 12 and younger.
West Side Jamboree: Retro Country will perform at the West Side Jamboree from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The jamboree is held in the Knights of Pythias building, 211 Tennessee Ave., Charleston. The cover charge is $5 per person. For more information, call 304-993-7693.
Hunting & Fishing Show: The 33rd Annual West Virginia Hunting & Fishing Show, hosted by the West Virginia Trophy Hunters Association, will be held this weekend at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The show begins at noon today and will be open until 9 p.m. The show continues on Saturday, Jan. 25 (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.), and Sunday, Jan. 26 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
Saturday, Jan. 25
Show Choir Festival: The Hurricane High School show choirs will host the Red Hot Championship Festival at Hurricane High. The show choir lineup will feature local schools, including Sissonville, Herbert Hoover and Capital, as well as Beavercreek and Olentangy from Ohio and Clover Hill, Virginia. Fifteen groups will perform. Ticket prices are $15 for the entire day (come-and-go admission) for adults and, for children 12 and under, $10. The show will start at 8 a.m., with preliminary awards presented at 4:45 p.m. and finals getting underway at 6 p.m.
SoulCollage Workshop: Unity of Kanawha Valley will host a SoulCollage workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. The topic will be “The Year of Seeing Clearly.” The cost is $40, payable at the door by cash or check. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required. Email innerpathwv@gmail.com for more details or to register. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road (corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads) in Charleston, one block before the South Hills shops on Bridge Road.
‘The Sound of Music’: The Charleston Light Opera Guild will present “The Sound of Music” at 2 p.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences. The musical will also be presented at the Clay Center at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. Tickets are available at the Clay Center box office.
Winter Dance Spectacular: The River City Youth Ballet Ensemble will host a Winter Dance Spectacular at 3 p.m. at the former Clendenin Middle School in Clendenin. Tickets are $3 apiece. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, call 304-925-3262, email rcybe@aol.com or visit www.rcyb.org.
Marmet Music/Dance: Rimshot will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Rock & Gem Club: The Kanawha Rock and Gem Club will meet in the annex of Christ Church, 327 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. At 2 p.m., the Junior Geologists will meet to learn about “Stone Age Tools and Art.” At 3 p.m., the club will have a brief meeting, followed by a presentation by Jim Hird, “The Keweenaw: Its Mines and Minerals, Then and Now.” The post-meeting project will be “Beading Basics,” taught by member, Bonnie Hird. Materials will be provided. Bring any wire cutters, crimpers, flat and needle-nose pliers that you have or you may share with others. The public is invited to attend. For additional information, call Linda C. Johnston at 304-544-6250.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Needle Felting Class: Learn how to make a felted baby penguin at a class for beginners that will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Kanawha City Yarn Company, 5132A MacCorkle Ave., S.E., Charleston. To sign up or obtain additional information, go to kcyarncompany.com or call 304-926-8589.