Metro East Calendar: Wednesday, March 4-Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Thursday, March 5
West Side Mingle: Charleston Main Streets-West Side will host its first West Side Mingle networking event of the year from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the offices of Capital Insurance Group, 216 West Washington St., Charleston. Meet and mingle with other West Side residents, business owners and advocates and enjoy live music from a local artist. The event is St. Patrick’s Day themed, free and includes food and drinks for attendees. Food will be provided by Dem 2 Brothers and Books & Brews. West Side Mingles are supported by Skip and Mary Beth Carson.
String Quartet Concert: The Montclaire String Quartet will present “Portraits” at 7:30 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences, 1 Clay Square in Charleston. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
KV Coin Club: The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. For more information, call 304-727-4062 or visit www.kvcc.eznetway.com
Creation Science: The Kanawha Creation Science Group will hold its monthly meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene,t 4923 Kentucky St., South Charleston. The meeting will include a presentation on creation vs. evolution issues. A special speaker will be present. For more information, e-mail kcsg2004@yahoo.com, phone Daniel at 304-543-6562 or visit www.kcsg.us
SAHS Alumni Meeting: A meeting of St. Albans High School alumni will start at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church (directly across from the high school) to discuss an all-class reunion.
Taste of Hill & Hollow: From 6 to 8 p.m. at the Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences in Charleston, the Taste of Hill & Hollow will feature the culinary works of award-winning Chef Marion Ohlinger’s farm-to-fork Appalachian restaurant. Hill & Hollow will be serving up Appalachian dishes using ingredients sourced from local farms. Each menu item is served buffet style. Proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam. Tickets are $75 each and can be ordered via hfhkp.org
Friday, March 6
Elkview Spaghetti Dinner: Jarrett Memorial Methodist Church in Elkview will host a spaghetti dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $8 per person.
EVCS Open House: Elk Valley Christian School will host an open house from 6 to 8 p.m., with information on Christian education for students in grades K through 12. EVCS is located at 58 Mount Pleasant Drive in Elkview. For additional information, phone 304-965-7063.
Lenten Fryday Fish: St. Anthony Catholic Church Lent Fryday Fish dinners will be served from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. every Friday through April 3 in the church’s Parish Centger at 1027 Sixth St. on Charleston’s West Side. For further information, call Moya Doneghy at 304-345-4101 or Brenda Ashworth at 304-542-2839.
Friday Night Jam: No Regrets and Bill Wymer will perform at 7 p.m. at the Friday Night Jam at the Elk River Community Center, 1078 Main St., Elkview. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission is $5 per person; children 12 and younger are admitted free. A drawing for a handmade quilt will take place during the March 20 Friday Night Jam. Tickets cost $1 each or six for $5. Tickets can be purchased at Friday Night Jam sessions or at the community center from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. daily. Concessions are available. The center’s thrift store is also open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 304-965-3722.
Rescheduled Photo Exhibit: Originally scheduled for Feb. 7, the “Russia: Coming of Age” photo exhibit and presentation by Pinch photographer Eric Douglas will begin at 6 p.m. at the Marshall University Library, 100 Angus E. Peyton Drive, South Charleston. The photo exhibit is on display through April 7. The library hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
First Friday Swing!: Riverside Hop at 3706 MacCorkle Ave., S.E., in Kanawha City will offer a free First Friday Swing! dance from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Participants are invited to attend the family-friendly gathering for a short lesson at 6:30 p.m., followed by a DJ’d swing dance. No partner or experience is required.
Tech Alumni Weekend: West Virginia University Tech will honor alumni on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, at its Beckley campus. Friday’s festivities will include a reception to honor the 1990 WVIAC men’s basketball championship team at the newly opened Barrett-Kelley Athletic Hall of Fame. Saturday’s activities will include an alumni basketball game at 1 p.m. in the Van Meter Gymnasium and an awards dinner at 5 p.m. at 410 Neville St., Beckley. The dinner will recognize Jack Nuckols, Class of 1964, and Bob DeHart, Class of 1972, as the Alumni of the Year and the Nelson Distinguished Young Alumni recipient, Lindsay McDowall Davis, Class of 2015. For more information or to purchase tickets for the events, visit alumni.wvutech.edu.
Saturday, March 7
Marmet Indoor Yard Sale: An indoor yard sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Table spaces are available to rent for $10 each, with early set-up available on Friday evening. For more details, contact Barry Pauley at 304-590-0238.
ERCC Bag Sale: The Elk River Community Center Thrift Store, 1078 Main St., Elkview, will conduct a Thrift Store Winter Clearance Bag Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering everything you can get into a bag for $2 or $5. Hot dogs will be available for $1.50, with drinks available for $1 and chips for 50 cents. For more information, phone 304-965-3722.
Rand Hot Dog Sale: The Rand Community Center’s next monthly hot dog sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center at 5701 Church Drive in Rand. Menu items for purchase will include not only hot dogs, but hot bologna sandwiches, barbecues, chips, assorted homemade desserts and soft drinks. Delivery is available with a minimum order of $5. Call 304-925-9200 to place delivery or pick-up orders or for additional information regarding the event.
WVSU Engineering Day: West Virginia State University will host its second annual Engineering Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the university’s Institute campus. The free event will feature hands-on educational activities for middle and high school students. Participants can engage in activities for all experience levels on topics such as aerospace engineering, automotive engineering, marine engineering, computer science, electronics, civil engineering, mechanical engineering and virtual engineering. Attendees can also register to participate in two competitive activities relating to bridge building and foam rocket launching. The event will serve as an introduction to WVSU’s Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering degree program, which launched in 2019. WVSU’s College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics and WVSU Center for the Advancement of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics are hosting the event. Activities will take place in Hamblin and Wallace halls on campus.
Inner Listening Class: Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston, will host its monthly Inner Listening class from 10 a.m. to noon. The class consists of stretching, mindful breathing exercises, meditations and Qigong Flow. It is provided to the public on a love offering basis. Inner Listening class occurs on the first Saturday of each month. For more information, email ukvwv1@gmail.com.
Marmet Music/Dance: Dixie Highway will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave., Marmet. Admission is $10 per person.
Sunday, March 8
Sunday Jams: Mountain Thyme will perform a free “Sunday Jams” concert at 2 p.m. at the Charleston Main Library, 123 Capitol St., Charleston.
‘Sacred Keys’ Concert: A pianist from Calvary Baptist Church will play modern and classic hymns at a “Sacred Keys” concert at 6 p.m. at Chelyan United Methodist Church in Chelyan.
Monday, March 9
Senior Library Program: A “Golden Years” program for senior citizens will be offered at 4 p.m. at the Glasgow Public Library, 129 Fourth Ave. (Glasgow Town Hall). Seniors are invited to attend for games, crafts and other free social activities. “Golden Years” will also be offered at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Glasgow branch library. For more information, direct email correspondence to melissa.burchett@kanawhalibrary.org
‘Hooks & Needles’: The Elk Valley Branch Library, 313 Crossings Mall, Elkview, will host a “Hooks & Needles” program for teenagers and adults at 6 p.m. Join other needle crafters and work on your current project at the library. Bring your own supplies. Beginners through experts are welcome. “Hooks & Needles” is conducted every Monday at 6 p.m. at the Elk Valley Branch Library.
Meatloaf Dinner: Chelyan United Methodist Church will host a meatloaf dinner from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meals cost $10 a plate and can be eaten at the church or ordered to go. To place an order, call 304-595-5371.
Library Book Club: At 6 p.m., the Riverside Public Library, 1 Warrior Way, Suite 104, in Belle will host a book club meeting. The book for discussion will be “The Girl Who Came Home” by Hazel Gaynor. The Riverside book club meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of every month.
Line Dance Classes: Free line dance classes are offered every Monday, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Marmet Recreation Center, 8505 MacCorkle Ave. in Marmet.
Tuesday, March 10
Celebrate Recovery: Celebrate Recovery of Belle offers a safe, confidential space for dealing with life’s hurts, hang-ups and habits. A communal meal is served at 5:30 p.m. with a large-group praise and worship time at 6:30 p.m., followed by small-group sharing. The group meets every Tuesday at Mt. Juliet United Methodist Church, 417 East Fourth St. in Belle.